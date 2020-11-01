What the polls don’t say: Trump is an optimistic America’s hope

SAN DIEGO: President Trump holds a common denominator for American voters from all sides – hope. Even though some cannot see it. Americans are typically optimistic, prone to seize opportunity, driven to success. Trump’s opponents try to ‘cancel’ our great American culture. Whiny babies cry foul, fascist, racist and ‘white privilege’. They seek to smother hope for an exceptional life of your making in the land of the free.

Do polls reflect the reality of two very different election outcomes?

In Trump’s America: You feel great about your success, proud of your past, and confident in yourself. You are free to speak your mind and share your voice. The free can rest well at home and at business locations. Your life, family, and property protected by the Constitution and by law.

In Biden’s America: You should feel guilty for financial success, feel shame for your American ancestors. You become self-critical and socially censored. Vigilante social justice roams your streets. Mobs who think they’re above the law beat down. Your Constitutional freedoms wither away to ruling progressives.

Hope-filled slogans proven to win.

As we sit on anxiety’s edge only days from America’s fate. This is a consequential election like no other. We can find comfort in a simple statement from Mike Slater, host on KFMB-760, San Diego talk radio.





“The candidate of hope always wins,” said Slater.

Slater pointed out that Barack Obama’s mantra of ‘Hope and Change’ helped prove that. Others, too, verify that hope sells a candidate. John Kennedy’s slogan in 1960 “A Time for Greatness.” Richard Nixon in 1968, “This time, vote like your whole world depended on it.” Ronald Reagan 1980 “Let’s make America great again.” George W. Bush 2004, “A safer world and a more hopeful America.”

Education is hope in action.

Confucius said: “Education breeds confidence, Confidence breeds hope, Hope breeds peace.”

Our sitting president strives to help all Americans achieve educational dreams. Hope shot hope off like a rocket for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) when Trump increased federal funding 13%. He also re-authorized more than $85 million in permanent funding for HBCU’s future generations.

Biden says he is “sick and tired of smart guys.” He refers to ‘Ivy Leaguers’ who end up as our nation’s leaders.

How smart was it to shepherd a crime bill who critics say led to mass incarceration? Biden’s 1994 legislation had stricter and longer sentencing laws and financial incentives to build prisons. It was not a bill with reform at center. It put many people, including blacks away for excessive prison terms. Now after a couple decades – some finally taste freedom. Thanks to President Donald Trump’s signing of the First Step Act.

The First Step Act, among other changes, reforms federal prisons and sentencing laws in order to reduce recidivism, decrease the federal inmate population, and maintain public safety.

Hope floats as Trump keeps his promises.

Trump’s list of 319 fulfilled commitments is mind-blowing.

Biden’s list in contrast deconstructs rather than build greatness. He sinks hope promising to destroy industries like oil, natural gas, and coal. Not enough green infrastucture to sustain our way of life or keep us warm at night.





The 2020 election is a “vote for hope or a vote for despair,” coins radio host Slater.

Trump is a pressure cooker of patriotism in cities and towns across this great land. People travel far hear be inspired. Biden can rarely get out of his basement kitchen but when he does, he ladles out his anti-American slop.

Joe Biden said that America was an “idea” that the country has “never lived up to.” His comments made during a recent Brene Brown podcast, reports New York Post.

Hard-working Americans don’t buy ‘being bad’. They’re sick of the labels, but Joe keeps slinging ‘em.

To Joe Biden, “America has always been a disappointment,” says Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh. When Biden says “America” he’s saying ‘you chumps’.

Radical Dem gloomsayers depress the masses.

There’s never been more hate, violence, death wishes lobbed at an American president than Donald Trump. Yet he’s still striving to fix things and make everyone’s lives better. He’s pulling us through COVID, already on track for a cure with Operation Warp Speed and a quickly-recovering economy, breaking a 70-yr record.

He never stops working – even during recovering from COVID himself.

Biden says he’s the one to pull us through a “dark era.” His swamp Democrats and attack media spend countless hours in schemes that darken life and depress people. Earning the reputation as the most anti-America American coalition in history. The lies, fake news, secret collusion and unlawful impeachment coups create a sickly mental health nationwide.

Americans have lost patience with these time-wasting tactics. They are tired of hearing how bad they and their ancestors are.

Conservative Americans are BIden’s ‘bad people’.

The New York Times reports that Biden says about 10 to 15 percent of Americans are “not very good people.” The percentages tally much higher than that.

In 2008 millions of Trump supporters are merely ‘deplorables’. Today, Trumps millions are racist, xenophobes, and chumps among other choice labels too foul to say to our readers. But ok for Twitter to allow.

In these contentious times, people hide their alignment with Trump. Real concern is valid. Seeing people beat up, properties burned out, people shot point blank dead. Notes appear on doors “we’re coming for you.”

Everyday Americans are Trump’s ‘good people’.

“Our workers, our factories have revolutionized industries and lifted millions into prosperity. Our artists, architects, and engineers have inspired the globe with transcendent works of beauty. American heroes defeated the Nazis, dethroned the fascists, toppled the communists, saved American values, upheld American principles, and chased down the terrorists to the very ends of the Earth.” (https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-2020-salute-america/) “Our inventors, scientists, doctors, and researchers have improved the lives of billions and billions all around the world. Our brave astronauts planted the American flag on the Moon, and America will be the first nation to land on Mars.”

As Democrats unleash a raging river of cancel culture, Trump is the dam holding it back.

“All Americans living today are the heirs of this magnificent legacy. We are the descendants of the most daring and courageous people ever to walk on the face of the Earth,” says Trump.

America would not be America aspiration, optimism, and endurance.

Everything about America is hope as penned by Emma Lazarus in 1883: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” Life, family, and religious freedom is cherished in this country.

Biden has you believing America is about materialism and excess. Oh, and racism and racism. How can Biden relate to Americans, let alone lead them, when he is not proud to be one? When he doesn’t like our culture?

The love of pro sports is American culture. Because of politics on the playing field, that culture is threatened. We’re responsible gun owners who guard peace. The sanctity of creation is sacred to us. We kneel to worship God, not men, in holy places. Most respect and value law and order. We honor our military who assure each day we remain free. We are the United States of America.

Lies work their way into the psyche. Joe Biden and others like him count on that. They know skewed poll percentages in Biden’s favor persuade people to go with the ‘winner’. Left wing media skews their polls to their advantage. No chance hidin Biden is that far ahead. Don’t give 244 years of American greatness to those who deny it and promise to end it.

Hope is the glue of societies and the spark for change for the better. Be bold and elect America’s hope Nov 3.

Featured Image: ORLANDO FL, June 2019. Donald Trump announced the 2020 re-election campaign. Photo Donald J. Trump https://www.instagram.com/p/By4Av-GBXU5/