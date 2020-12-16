What the NYT second-hand Jeffery Toobin story says about the media

WASHINGTON. It was a story the mainstream media initially dismissed out of hand. Last October, CNN legal analyst and New Yorker magazine contributor Jeffery Toobin participated in an all-hands-on-deck Zoom meeting with fellow New Yorker journalists.

The meeting centered on the magazine’s plans to cover the 2020 presidential election. Understanding the masturbatory nature of these journalistic conclaves, Toobin decided to relieve his boredom by engaging in literal masturbatory self-pleasuring, not realizing the other participants to the Zoom meeting were watching in horror.

A second-hand account

On Tuesday, the New York Times noted Toobin “was seen lowering and raising his computer camera, exposing and touching his penis, and motioning an air kiss to someone other than his colleagues.”

Was Toobin gazing lustfully at a picture of the doddering drooler of Delaware, Joe Biden? The Times did not say.





And with today’s journalists so used to reporting the fanciful (Trump/Russia collusion), the New Yorker’s Mx. Gessen found it hard to understand the reality taking place before him.

“It wasn’t a full-out sexual act, but it was much more than a second. I was really, truly shocked.”

Reliable sources

Thankfully, both the Times and New Yorker staff received verification of Toobin’s hands-on act from a modern arbiter of reality, a late-night comedian.

“The gavel of public opinion came banging down. Jimmy Fallon made fun of Mr. Toobin on ‘The Tonight Show.”

A journalistic source as reliable as a CIA or FBI leaker.

Ironically, the Times’ article mentions in an aside The New Yorker’s past sins of “elitism and tardiness around diversity” and condemned the magazine’s “long marginalizing people of color in its pages.” But the Times congratulates the publication for requiring its resident scribblers to sign contracts containing “morality clauses that allow termination for ‘public disrepute, contempt, complaints of scandal.’”

If only the Times and New Yorker held American elites to the same high standards.

Creeps covering for creeps

Last October, the same month of Toobin’s sexual indiscretion, we saw the hard drive of a laptop computer belonging to Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joe Biden, coming to light. That laptop containing emails suggesting his shady business dealings in Ukraine, China, and Russia held evidence of another kind.

Under the headline “Biden ‘child porn’ shock,” Australia’s Daily Telegraph reported that Hunter Biden’s laptop contained…

“… text messages from Hunter to Joe saying that he had been accused of speaking naked to a 14-year-old girl on Facetime.

“The shocking news comes from Bevan Cooney, a former Hunter Biden business partner who is serving time for fraud charges, was moved from his federal cell after releasing 26,000 emails to the press.”

It’s telling that the media’s moral revulsion at the sight of Jeffrey Toobin’s sexual deviancy is so conspicuously missing in regard to Biden family corruption, that of financial and of “public disrepute.”

But the Jeffrey Toobin saga illustrates the sorry state of modern American journalism, which is untruthful about everything except their creepy, hands-on, and uncontrollable expressions of self-adoration.

Top Image: New Yorker and CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin discussing the US Supreme Court.

Penguin Random House, YouTube screen capture.