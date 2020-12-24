What the Daughters and Sons of Liberty can do to help America

If you love America and wish to preserve the liberty and freedoms won by the blood, sweat, and tears of our forefathers, then you are a Daughter or Son of Liberty. A vote for President Trump wasn’t never just about the man. Some patriots cast their vote for Donald Trump to save the future of America.

That was the first Sons of Liberty act to make a difference.

The next act by the Sons of Liberty will define this nation for all time to come. President Trump cannot sustain this nation on his own. He needs we the people of the United States to do our part to preserve our hard-fought-for liberty. To ensure justice for all. We must stand together. Act as an organized citizenry in order to beat back the beast of socialism that is trying to consume this great nation.

The early Daughters and Sons of Liberty fought for our first freedoms

Our founding fathers and mothers knew that it needed to be done, and risked everything they had in order to establish a nation where their children, and grandchildren, would know real freedom and liberty. Through the sacrifice of the original Patriots, future generations would be endowed with inalienable rights. Rights granted by their maker, not by a large, intrusive government. A government that can revoke those rights on a whim.

Then it was a fight against British rule. Today the fight is against a liberal government that would change the Republic into a socialist state. This is already happening in America faster than anyone could have imagined.





Losing our all-important 2A – Right to Bear Arms –

The right to own an AR-15 platform semi-automatic rifle is already in question, particularly with Joe Biden as the president-elect. The Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (BATF,) Regina Lombardo, has already arbitrarily changed existing laws concerning AR-15 type pistols that have braces to help stabilize the aiming of those weapons.

Calling the Sons of Liberty to stop the pretender president-elect Biden

Overnight, at the caprice of a bureaucrat, who doesn’t believe in the words of the Second Amendment, she has made felons out of hundreds of thousands of law-abiding gun owners. With the stroke of a pen, law-abiding citizens are turned into felons

This is exactly what Josef Stalin did after he ascended to power.

While most readers are not affected by this one law, many own the full-size AR-15 rifles. However, Joe Biden has already indicated that they, too, will be outlawed by executive order soon after his inauguration in January. (JOE BIDEN PROMISE: GUN BANS, RESTRICTIONS)

Again, many reading this are not overly affected by ownership of this platform. But if Democrats have their way, the right to self-defense will also be taken away. And, if the worse does happen, that may affect your ability to defend your rights in the future.

A Texas Democrat, State Representative Terry Meza (D-Irving), introduced a bill to repeal the state’s “castle doctrine.” which is the law that allows a homeowner to use deadly force against an armed intruder. Her logic will astound you, yet it is typical leftist morality. It is how they can justify criminal behavior.

She articulated her logic, and that of left-winged mainstream Democrats:

”I’m not saying that stealing is okay,” Meza explained. “All I’m saying is that it doesn’t warrant a death penalty. Thieves only carry weapons for self-protection and to provide the householder an incentive to cooperate. They just want to get their loot and getaway. When the resident tries to resist is when people get hurt. If only one side is armed, fewer people will be killed.”

If that isn’t bad enough, listen to what she followed with.

“In most instances the thief needs the money more than the homeowner does. The homeowner’s insurance will reimburse his losses. On balance, the transfer of property is likely to lead to a more equitable distribution of wealth. If my bill can help make this transfer a peaceful one, so much the better.”

This is what the patriots face under Biden.

A weak-kneed president-elect that will allow all of this type of craziness to rule the land. Just look at his picks, so far, for his cabinet. He has bragged that it will have more blacks and women than ever before, as he panders to the diversity mob. He brags about its diverse makeup, but never mentions whether they are the brightest or best for the position. Not even if they meet minimum requirements for the position. His only concern is the diversity of the cabinet. (All of President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet Nominees)





And this is what we Daughters and Sons of Liberty must stop.

Because what a Joe Biden will do is destroying 244 years of liberty. Liberty that many of our founders lost everything to create. In those hallowed halls of Philadelphia, our founders pledged their land, wealth, and their lives to face down the tyranny that oppressed this nation. That oppression is rising again, courtesy of the Democrats.

President Lincoln is alleged to have said “If America is destroyed, it will be destroyed from within.” What our 17th President actually said was

“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reaches us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

It was the immigrants who fled tyranny in their native lands who risked everything in order that their daughters and sons would know life without the pain of servitude to a large government. Throughout the ensuing 244 years other generations of patriots risked everything to preserve that hard-won freedom.

It now falls to us to take up the mantle of liberty.

The Daughters and Sons of Liberty 2021

Our task as the 2021 iteration of the Daughters and Sons of Liberty will not be to take up arms against a foreign army, but rather to work as an organized body of free citizens to ensure that the encroaching menace of socialism doesn’t destroy the freedoms that our forefathers and mothers fought so hard to insure.

American’s eternal vigilance over the government is the price of liberty

A first, easy step, would be as a group to petition, via email, those in power who are not abiding by their sworn duties. (Contact your State Governor.) People like Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Simply sending an email to him at [email protected] asking him to intervene in the voter fraud in his state could alter the election’s outcome.

We start in one state and move on to the next.

Here is an example:

Dear Governor,

I, like many of my fellow Americans, fear that the voting in Georgia was fraudulent and due to that level of votes incorrectly counted, and illegally processed, the results of the State of Georgia do not reflect the will of the citizens of the state.

You have the power and authority to rectify any fraud, or the perception of fraud. I implore you to use your power for the good of Georgia, and this nation.

Respectfully, sign your name.

Campaigns of this nature have been a Democrat policy for years and have affected even huge corporations.

It is why Walmart stopped selling AR rifles. It is why they no longer sell ammunition for those rifles. Pressure from organized Democrats. We can apply pressure, too.

However, that is just the beginning. We must form organizations of like-minded patriots to combat the left-wing lunacy.

Like those organizations that the left says are just ideas, such as ANTIFA and BLM. We must have lines of communication so that we can confront those politicians who betray their oath of office as a group. Not with violence, but with words and peaceful protests. Demanding our voice be heard.

Organization is the key to defeating the left’s attempt at turning this nation into a socialist hell hole. All it takes are citizens willing to stand up for freedom. Someone must begin, is it you?

We all know what is at stake, are we up for the challenge?

To continue the movement that President Trump started? To organize a group to send emails, make phone calls. Demand of our representatives to do their jobs, uphold their oaths. To demand transparency and honesty from our elected leaders, on both sides of the aisle.

That is where we start. A small group, multiplied many times, can make a difference. You just need to start your movement toward an honest, and representative government our founders envisioned.

The Daughters and Sons of Liberty 2021, await your chapter.