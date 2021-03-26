What is an American to do to end the Joementia and Giggles nightmare?

The Founding Fathers in all of their wisdom did not anticipate that a man whose faculties have failed him and Giggles, a California tyrant who is nothing more than a stand-in for Nancy Pelosi would ever be elected to the White House. To be clear, as an American and writer I feel that the election was stolen. The proof is there, more and more of it being revealed every day. The question is what can we, as Americans do about it? We cannot protest, Nancy put up her barricade to silence the American voice. And those that had the audacity to stand up, are being measured for jail scrubs.

Despite the hypocrisy of the Democrat street rats, ANTIFA and BLM rioting, burning, destroying, and killing other Americans, cops, businesses, and neighborhoods. The January 6th damage at the Capitol paling in comparison to the billions of dollars of damage in Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Kenosha, and more.

But again, what can we, as Americans do about it?

Obviously little or nothing. Despite the evidence that the Democrats broke election laws in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona. As if breaking their own laws was not enough, evidence of fraud, from faulty chains of custody to fraudulent ballots, including those counted multiple times in Georgia – and caught on video, to the odd “flip” of vote counts results in the wee hours of the night on November 3rd, it is hard for a thinking person to believe Joe Biden won this election fairly.

Despite all this, our elected voices in Congress, both house and senate, sans a few brave souls like Matt Gaetz, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and more, and the voice of the more than 75 million American voters have simply been ignored. A flaw to our governance is that those that govern can simply shut us down. At least democrats, who give new meaning to the phrase “doubling down”, can. We have seen it time and time again, and not just with this latest “administration” filled with big tech oligarch sycophants and Obama holdovers. Just look at Hillary Clinton and her many (alleged) crimes.





Or Hunter and Joe Biden and their crimes in Ukraine, Russia, and China.

A complicit FBI that has buried, some say destroyed, Hunter Biden’s laptop filled with evidence of crimes, from pedophilia to money laundering by Hunter. Joe’s quid pro quo actions in Ukraine. And proof of lies, such as “I never discussed my son’s business dealings” by both Bidens.

Or the Obama administration, Clinton, Biden and military Generals and CIA who buried proof of Benghazi

Benghazi remains one of our most horrific events. Clinton, in an effort to protect the CIA arms held in Libya, sacrificing Ambassador Chris Steven but also his colleague Sean Smith, and Glen “Bub” Doherty, and Tyrone “Rone” Woods.

Clinton failing to adequately protect Stevens, instead of blaming the video “The innocent of Muslims” and jailing the producer, Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, a Coptic Christian. Or that the Obama/Clinton ordered stand-down delayed military response that may have saved Stevens, Smith, Doherty, and Woods.

We, led by a myopic media forgetting that it was American patriots and elite military operatives in the area that responded against the order. Former Army Ranger Kris “Tonto” Paronto and former Marine Sgt. John “Tig” Tiegen, Mark “Oz” Geist, Jack Silva that responded, after Clinton, Obama and Biden issued orders to stand down, saving the lives of those trapped by insurgents. Those men including Paronto’s teammates, “Rone and Bub”.

In a Tweet, Paronto recalling “It’s hard to watch each mortar hit the rooftop where Rone and Bub were fighting, seeing the last one hit as I was firing my M4 over and through their position approximately 35-40 meters to my front. Seeing the huge flashes of light through my NVG’s, feeling the concussions and pieces of debris rain down, then nothing but silence…..I’d be lying if I said I didn’t”

Yet no one in the Obama administration, including Clinton, held to account for their mismanagement of the event or the lies that Susan Rice then told the American public at their command.

What are Americans to do when Democrats lie, double-down and castigate Americans for not believing them

The response of our so-called conservative leaders is “wait until 2022.” However, those same men and women in Congress were well aware of the fraud being perpetrated by Democrats in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. President Trump was also aware, but even he could not protect the American people from the Democrat’s fraud. I have to believe that folks like Mitch McConnell assured him that “the Senate had his back” and would combat the fraud. I have to believe that he believed the Supreme Court, who he fought so hard for, would stand up to the rule of constitutional law. I know I did. And we were both wrong. And you?

McConnell led the Senate in a Ceaseresque coup against the President.

A coup that not only inserted an allegorical knife into the President’s back but that was prophesized and celebrated by liberals in the Shakespeare in the Park reimaging of the story of Ceaser.





Only this time, not a Roman, but an American President, assassinated. How is this not condemned, regardless of political ideology? How is it that Democrats are allowed to normalize the assassination of a sitting president, not a fictional character with the title of president?

To quote Shakespeare:

You all did love him once, not without cause:

What cause withholds you then, to mourn for him?

O judgment! thou art fled to brutish beasts,

And men have lost their reason. Bear with me;

My heart is in the coffin there with Caesar,

And I must pause till it comes back to me.”

Are Americans supposed to just let Biden and Harris, i.e., Joementia and Giggles, and Democrats shove their anti-American policies down our throats?

It is what they are doing. They are attempting to turn America into California, a one-party state, with one-party rule despite the fact that California is a failed state. A state that Biden and Harris are now bailing out with borrowed funds from China. That all Americans will be paying back for generations. Or at least until the CCP demands its note and takes America as payment.

The first step in the takeover was eliminating conservative free speech, tossing opinions and political thoughts from Twitter, Facebook, and Google that does conform to the Woke Liberal Narrative. Then it is censoring history in order to ram a rewritten narrative down our throats. Covid was then used to lock down and literally enslave Americans, keeping them from work, school and family.

Biden then created a new border crisis, providing drug cartels, sex traffickers, coyotes, and scores of teens, mostly male, between the ages of 15 and 17, according to Biden, to sashay into a country where there may not speak the language, have any form of support, and who will most likely be targeted by drug cartels and street gangs.

Yet the Biden cartel creates a new narrative with the children and family, hoping we ignore this other group that will pose a direct danger to the towns they are shipped to. Remember, most of our illegals walk across the border with cell phones in hand. They know Democrats give favored status to rioters, looters, destroyers, and criminals. They know that, like in New York, inmates accused of violent crimes, including murder, are being let free. They know that Pelosi and Schumer, supported by liberal governors, will be handing America’s future to them in the form of debt-increasing “stimulus checks” that favor minorities over whites.

Destroying the middle-class, despite the fact that the middle-class, White, Black and Brown are still the driving economic force in America.

Oh, but wait. Whites’ ability to work, save and prosper in America is all about privilege, not a generational work ethic. It is systematic racism. That it is the White working middle class that has supported this country for centuries be damned. It no longer belongs to those

Are we just supposed to sit back and accept Joe’s lies. Lies like “Republican voters are behind my policies,” or that the “Previous administration is responsible for the current border surge.” Anyone with any sense knows that the border surge was stopped by President Trump’s policies and agreements with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who says that Biden immigration policies are promoting the border surge.

👇 Mexico’s President says Biden policies are spurring migration. https://t.co/Pvwc1qVh2G — Maria Sacchetti (@mariasacchetti) March 23, 2021

World leaders like Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin, and the Mullahs are laughing at us, as they should be

Biden’s rule of America is pushing us firmly into a globalist nation envisioned by the likes of George Soros, Angela Merkle, Bill Gates, and others. As we saw in Europe, the movement to create a central bank and leadership was overturned when Britain entered into Brexit putting Britons under control of the European Union. The EU making decisions out of Brussels, Belgium that was affecting the middle class of Britain.

A mentor to Bill Clinton and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, Carroll Quigley, offers this blunt admission as to the goals of the globalist taking control of America. This quest is a deliberate effort on the part of a select “elite;” international financiers, central bankers, political leaders and the numerous members of exclusive think tanks. They often openly admit their goals for total globalization in their own publications, perhaps believing that the uneducated commoners would never read them anyway.

“The powers of financial capitalism had (a) far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent meetings and conferences. The apex of the systems was to be the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland; a private bank owned and controlled by the world’s central banks which were themselves private corporations. Each central bank… sought to dominate its government by its ability to control Treasury loans, to manipulate foreign exchanges, to influence the level of economic activity in the country, and to influence cooperative politicians by subsequent economic rewards in the business world.” – Carroll Quigley, Tragedy And Hope

Every bad political decision is about power and wealth. Just follow the money

We just need to look at who benefits from political decisions. From the decision by the Biden administration to “go green” with election Federal cars that put millions into Nancy Pelosi’s bank account. Of the decision to sell off unused postal offices, that is putting millions, if not billions, into Diane Feinstein‘s bank account. Or Warren Buffett profiting from the Keystone cancellations, first under Obama and now under Biden. See Buffett owns the BNSF railroad that will now be transporting the crude oil to ports where China will pick it up, refine it and sell it back to, destroying the energy independence so hard fought for by President Trump.

But then what is an American to do?

