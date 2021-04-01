What if America’s Congress was controlled by the people, for the people?

When we vote for our elected officials to take our city or state interests back to Washington, DC, our involvement ends. But what if it didn’t? What if citizens, taxpayers, were given the power to vote for the bills being passed through the legislature? If the average Joe or Jane could make her voice heard to the people elected to represent their state? What if the people had the power?

What if political decision-making and power truly represented the will of the governed. Where you could attend a town hall, or view one on local cable access, with your legislators, hear the issue, and then from your chair access a secure voting app on your smartphone. Then your legislatures, regardless of a political party, are expected to return to Washington, DC, and vote as they have been commanded by their constituency.

Democrats are for a big federal government to run. They want the power. The rest of us left to Cumbaya at the point of guns held by state politicians – governors, Senators, Representatives, and State Legislature. Democrats are demanding equity to be the goal, eliminating equality. And they want every hair-brained, money-grabbing, power-enhancing bill possible to be passed onto the President’s desk.

The people should be able to yeah or nay what the legislature votes on to put an end to unnecessary spending, or pork, being stuffed into bills that at the end of the day have little benefit to the American people they govern.





In a real representative republic, everyone would have a say in their governance

The Founders created three branches of government, the Judicial Branch (Supreme Court), Executive Branch (President), and the Legislative (Congress House and Senate). They gave the power to propose and vote on bills that would become laws to the legislative branch – Congress. However, back in those first days of American governance, the elected House and Senate members were dealing with a much small number of people in their districts. This making it possible for a Senator or House Representative to ask their people their wishes on any proposed legislation and vote accordingly. It was a form of self-governance by proxy.

If the politician failed to vote on behalf of the people he elected, he could be tarred and feathered.

We can return to those days where any person can propose legislation to the elected officials, or vote on proposed legislation that affects them through the use of smartphone and blockchain technology. (What is blockchain technology?)

The blockchain network has no central authority — it is the very definition of a democratized system. Since it is a shared and immutable ledger, the information in it is open for anyone and everyone to see. Hence, anything that is built on the blockchain is by its very nature transparent and everyone involved is accountable for their actions. – Blockgeeks

For those voters unable to access smartphone technology, in-person voting is an option. As an example, after town halls and information dissemination, voters would get a notice that they have two weeks to vote on proposed legislation. Voters would then vote via their smartphone by using fingerprint and iris identity verification. Both of which are frequently used to access your smartphone.

For the most part, it might be possible to eliminate much of government bureaucracy.

In today’s government, our representatives are more concerned about gaining the favor of big business, big tech, and lobbyists than the people. Their votes are not determined by what is best for Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and its people, but on what the Republican and Democrat National Committees tell them how their vote should be cast. You – the individual American – are the least of their concern.

Prove it? Just look at New York or California. US News and World Report wrote on how the last Covid Relief benefited California while residents and business owners decimated by the draconian lockdowns get pennies in comparison:

“The massive COVID-19 relief bill Congress approved Wednesday will pump more than $150 billion into California’s economy, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration said Wednesday, including a $26 billion windfall for the state’s already burgeoning budget surplus.

Nearly half of the money will go to Californians directly in the form of $1,400 checks and expanded unemployment benefits.

Another $15.9 billion will go to public and private schools while $3.6 billion will boost the state’s vaccination, testing and contact tracing efforts. There’s also money for public transit agencies, airports and child care.

About $16 billion will go to local governments and will be split between cities and counties. And $26 billion will go directly to state government for services impacted by the pandemic. – California Could Get $150B From Federal Virus Relief Bill

Voters should be able to voice their opinions as to how much money a state receives. Under the 2021 American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill gives $86 billion in grant to failing multi-employee pension plans to pay benefits for union workers. Is it the responsibility of people in Kansas to pay the failing states like California and New York, whose mismanagement of pension plans created the debt. And while we should help out our fellow Americans who are at the behest of bad management, should it be part of the Covid bill where the opportunity to demand better governance in the future may exist.

The branches of government would not change except in how they determine what is best for their people

Whether in a big city or small rural farming community. We would need to keep the legislative balance as the popular vote would, as it would in a Presidential election, mean that big cities and the coasts would rule over the mid-United States if we did not.

But with enhanced, real-time transparency of the bills and the votes, our legislatures would not be voting. unbeknownst to their people, to add pork to bills, as we have seen in the Biden Covid relief and Infrastructure bills that have little to do with Covid relief or infrastructure. (House infrastructure bill an exercise in pork)





Most importantly, there would be no opportunity for the monied class to buy the outcome of a bill. Because millions would be voting on any issue, there would be no way to bribe a select group of individuals. All that any special interest group could do is make the best case possible to the people. Lobbyists would be rendered impotent. Bridges to nowhere would become obsolete. The people would be able to determine their own fate, not just accept what some bureaucrat tells them they should be happy with.

Imagine a government where billions of taxpayer dollars are not shoveled to political operatives for political favors.

Imagine where even as small as 1% of the population is fairly represented. A world where individuals could vote whether their state would allow or limit abortions, or preferential hiring, or how they deal with the homeless on the local level. However, they could also vote on federal actions. From illegal aliens to infrastructure bills. Whether large amounts of taxpayer dollars should fund Planned Parenthood or more strident control is necessary.

The Keystone XL pipeline expansion is an excellent example of how this could work. Originating in Canada, the pipeline now passes through North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The Keystone XL project would move the pipeline to traverse Montana, avoiding North Dakota in a more direct route. The expansion would allow for the greater volume to move faster sending 830,000 barrels of Alberta tar sands oil to Gulf Coast refineries in Texas.

When voted on at the local levels, everyone, not just those along the pipeline routes, is free to define their own local communities’ tolerance. Transmit that information to legislatures, and the President who must ultimately sign any bill. If the representatives of the majority of Americans see that their people do not want the Pipeline for any reason, then without lobbyist interference or vote-buying with pork-laden bills, the representative must vote accordingly.

This creates unity and shares equally in how federal dollars are spent in their community.

Nobody is forced to submit to the tyranny of the majority of the ruling class, beyond the majority of their limited local population. Communities that wanted to buy nighttime solar panels are free to do so while other communities can choose to build perfect, safe-under-any-condition nuclear reactors.

Each locality, while free to enact its own policies, would only have funds from their own community and their population share of the federal discretionary spending so any intemperate decisions would be limited to a fair share of the budget.

Of course, there will always be rough spots in any human situation.

Some may argue that they should have the right to build a conventional nuclear reactor. However, because this design is only conditionally safe, they would have to submit to the will of a greater majority, but fortunately, these problems are few and are not in themselves a reason to discount the perfection that is smartphone voting on local, if not federal legislative issue.

A warning, this is not a call for smartphone voting for elections – from the legislatures to the President. That is a process that should be done in person, with limited exception, by the voter with ID in hand.

The problem with centralized federal power is that when you try to force everyone into a single mold, it doesn’t work.

Essentially all the problems across the globe are the result of colonialists drawing arbitrary lines on a map in total disregard to the people living in the region. People with different traditions and perspectives need to be free to act and live as they see fit and imposing an outside viewpoint on people always leads to conflict.

With smartphone voting, it is now possible to give the greatest degree of flexibility, and realistically, it is the only way a diametrically diverse population can agree to live together under a single banner.

If you believe in moving towards the most egalitarian form of government possible, a true representative republic, you might show your support at True Democracy Now.

As any movement requires, it takes grassroots organizers on the group to work towards building a coalition to replace the present governmental system that works only for the government elites, big donors, and the big business interests that lobbyists represent.

Also Read on Communities Digital News”

Academia’s woke insanity: Canceling sheet music, results oriented math?

The Chinese Communist Party: The real life Spectre infiltrating America

What if new 2022 elected GOP Conservatives changed to a third party?