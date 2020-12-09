What Democrats push toward Globalism/Communism means to America

It surprises many people that the pillars of the financial world are almost universally globalist. President Trump is among the exceptions. It is even more shocking that the globalist support communism. Many would think that the two are exclusive of each other because globalists are profit-oriented. However, think again, because the two are in complete harmony due to each having mutual goals.

Those goals are a strong central government, and that those on the top obtain the maximum profits and power. So in reality, they have the same short term goals. It makes them strange bedfellows, both fighting individual initiative, liberty, and personal freedom. Globalists are today’s version of medieval lords overpowering the surfs beneath them.

Communism’s ultimate goal is world domination

Which is the exact goal of globalist financiers. Communism wants a centralized government, as do the globalist. Compare China’s Communist party to the European Union’s governing committee and they look very much the same.

The EU’s governing body is the brainchild of globalist financiers. China’s communist party, although an outgrowth of the failed policies of Chairman Mao, is now less idealistically pure than the communism of Mao. Because now it is more capitalistic. A necessity to pay communism’s bills.





However, after the money turned the CCP into multimillionaires, they rather liked it that way. So China’s communism is less idealistic and more in line with globalist views. The line ends there; however, because of Chinese xenophobia. They want the world to be theirs, under their firm grip.

The last bastion of pure idealistic communism, via Marx, Stalin, and Mao, left on this planet are American communists/progressives. And they are doing everything possible to bring about the rebirth of that failed, murderous governance style.

We even see it in today’s split in the Democrat party, where the likely ascension of Biden to the president has brought about infighting between the radical “squad” members (communist) and liberals.

Neither globalist, new communist, nor communist give a fig about those they govern, other than to use them to further their goals. Those goals are to turn those at the top, like George Soros, into the wealthiest, most powerful people in the world. Likewise, the new communist wants their leaders the wealthiest and most powerful.

In their worldview, you and I exist only to further empower them.

Hence the reason communists/progressives mesh together perfectly.

Certainly, at some point, the two will face off against each other, but until that time they are working hand-in-hand against America, the last bastion of individual freedom. They are fighting the freedoms and happiness of we the people.

It doesn’t mean that they don’t have their allies in America, working alongside them to induce America’s downfall. This is the reason that the mass media is in almost lockstep to suppress any truth in the news. (Rep. Eric “Russia Hoax” Swalwell caught in Chinese Honeypot Spy scandal)

Over ninety percent of all media in America are controlled by only six mega-companies. Each of which whose ownership lies firmly with the globalist. It is in this media’s best interest to support globalism while hindering independence in America.

It is the same reason that large international companies and Wall Street donate huge sums to Democrats and their causes, like BLM. These are the people who stand to benefit the most from globalist successes.

A side benefit to large industries is that Democratic policies hinder the small business engine

The extinction of small businesses and the middle class is essential to further the plans of both globalists and communists. In this, they count on government regulations to cut competition from entrepreneurs. Notice the COVID lockdowns are not affecting big business. But the independent diner, house of worship or small store have all but been destroyed.





Organizations like The Department of Labor use huge corporations to write regulations that hinder small business while making it only profitable for huge corporations. The trucking industry is a great example. Under Obama/ Biden regulations were put into place that almost put the small independent trucker out of business.

Under those regulations only large transportation conglomerates were able to be profitable. It has increased the cost of every consumer item, especially groceries who depend on fresh delivery of produce. The family farm / ranch also fell victim to Democrat regulations. Today only huge industrial farms and ranches are profitable, again causing increases in food costs to the final consumer; you and me.

In fact, the loss of so many small farms and independent truckers caused a panic in food production and delivery to local stores during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis. Today, because so many small businesses were shuttered under Obama / Biden, we are still experiencing inflated costs in consumer goods, especially food costs.

What President Trump did very early in his presidency, all the way through today, was to reduce regulations, create fairness in global trade, and create the atmosphere for local business start-ups. As hard as it is to understand, the majority of Americans are employed by small businesses. Those with less than 100 employees.

His policies are the exact opposite of those of Obama/ Biden policies. However, if the steal cannot be stopped, we can expect to see these business killing policies reintroduced under a Biden presidency. Those are the policies that globalists and communist both insist upon to create more wealth and power for themselves.

Progressives/Communists will foment new wars

The military / industrial complex is global today. Every type of weapon, from a bayonet to a hypersonic missile is manufactured by an international global conglomeration. Some are made in the USA, while most are not. No matter to globalist, even China has its hands in the global manufacture of weapons.

Some of those Chinese weapons systems found their way into the American military under Obama / Biden, until Trump refused to allow them. Some of those Chinese weapons that Obama/Biden allowed into the US military ranks were small infantry surveillance drones that, it was found, under Trump, to be accessible by China’s military.

So, if we were to fight China at some point, our command and control live videos of Chinese movements would be live streamed to Chinese commanders; who would immediately correct their movements. Those drones would then be rendered useless by Chinese cyber warriors. Other Chinese technologies were also used by our military under Obama/Biden, such as cell/satellite phones and computers. All of which could be manipulated by China.

Chinese technology stopped by Trump will again be allowed by Biden. China bought him through massive bribes while he was Vice-president. Nonetheless, wars around the globe will proliferate, dragging America into them, because it is good for globalist to earn huge sums of money. The new communist will earn more than money, as world turmoil helps spread their ideology. Worldwide chaos also helps the cause of American communism.

That is why globalist, RINO Congressmen Paul Ryan, stopped many of Trump’s initiatives when he was Speaker of the House. He is a bought and paid for globalist, who accepted millions from George Soros. It is the same with every never-Trumper and RINO, like Mitt Romney, who undermine the will of the people capriciously. It is why neo-cons and Democrats alike can’t seem to find enough wars to bring America into.

This is the level of obstruction that faced Trump his entire first term. What we call the deep state are in fact divided into two categories, globalist and communist. And both were combined to overthrow our Constitution and President Trump.

If it is hard to make the distinction between globalist and communist in what is happening to us today. Both have the same goals. The destruction of America and the freedom of we the people.

