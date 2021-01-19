What American patriots must do on Jan. 20th and then on Jan. 21st, 22nd…

Jan 20th is inauguration day. And time to make Nancy Pelosi look like the vindictive, vicious, horrific person she is, while embarrassing the hell out her and the Democrats. Don’t watch the fake inauguration of Biden. Turn off the news, so you don’t give it your viewership in any shape or way. Joe’s gaffes and the idiocy of this moment will be easy to find afterward. And do not, for any reason, attend any rallies anywhere near the DC Capitol or your local capitol. Ignore everything as it is all irrelevant. (Forget security: Joe Biden’s inauguration is as irrelevant as he is). Know that Democrats are hoping for violence in order to declare full martial law.

And enact the biggest gun grab in history.

Pelosi will look the fool she is when 65,000 troops she is commanding are just sitting around.

Pelosi can’t help Americans eat, or save their businesses, but they can spend millions erecting fences and calling out the National Guard for a threat that does not exist except in her pea-sized, alcohol and ice cream riddled little brain. Now is a good time to reflect on the millions of dollars of damage caused by ANTIFA and BLM rioters following President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

As you watch this, know that none of these violent rioters has paid a price for their actions. ( More Than 200 People Rioted During Trump’s Inauguration, Most Charges Were Dropped)





Now is the time to remember that Mayor Murial Bowser would not let the President call on the National Guard to suppress the violence in DC in 2016. Governors and mayors also stopped the Guard from protecting the lives and businesses of Americans in Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, New York, Chicago, or Kenosha. (Destroying America though race wars and fake conspiracies)

Democrats do not have any need to protect, care for and legislate for Americans – they have power

If you think for one second that the National Guard is there to protect the residents and businesses of DC or any other city they have been deployed to, you are a fool. Why would Democrats all of a sudden give a damn about Americans, their towns, cities, or businesses? We have had four years of them fomenting and encouraging violence that has resulted in millions of dollars of real estate, the destruction of businesses, and the loss of way too many lives.

Including some of the most precious. (Lori Lightfoot: Democrat mayor lording over Chicago’s dying Black youth)

Jan 20th is not a time for despair or hate, it is the date of the new Patriot Party

If you loved President Trump a year ago, you should love him now. He was defeated by three things he could not control. The COVID-19 pandemics, lying and censoring MSM and social media, and the lying, cheating Democrats who manipulated a fake election to give a fraudulent win to Joe Biden and conduct a coup de’ etat against, once again, against an elected American president. (Explaining the fraud that took place during Election 2020)

That there was foreign interference in the election, that votes were swapped from Trump to Biden “after the counting stopped”, that in Georgia, election workers can be seen on video recounting ballots among many other inconstancies. From teenage voters to hidden ballots. Dead voters to voters with vacant lot addresses. From mysterious trailer loads of ballots for Joe Biden being delivered in the dead of night to tens of thousands of ballots without a verifiable chain of custody. ( Georgia Legislature on vote-fraud: “We have a mess on our hands)

There are 75 million people who are questioning if President Trump has left us without a rudder to steer the ship of conservativism and MAGA. We do not know the pressures he is under, or what may come in the next twelve hours, as of this writing. Have Democrats threatened his family, which is why he is in the White House, alone without the support of his wife and children? Have they threatened him, that once they are in control of the alphabet agencies – NSA, CIA, FBI – they will arrest him and put him into prison? The vile Chuck Schumer forecasting this very event on Rachel Maddow:

Or has he decided to not fight today, but live to fight tomorrow? We do not know. But we know we can take actions to ensure that the liberals and RINOS now in Congress are not there following the 2022 elections. And we can only do that by organizing and continuing our fevered support of the doctrine of MAGA.





But you can do something to support President Trump on Jan 20th

President Trump may, via this latest McConnell supporter impeachment ruse, not be able to run for President in 2024. We do not know. That is a big part of the communist leftist’s plans. And I no longer consider them socialists, or leftists – socialists do not call for the death of those that oppose them, communists do.

On January 20, write President Trump a letter of gratitude and support. Mail it to Mar-A-Lago

Organize a prayer group in your home, the park or a church, to pray for America and President Trump.

Host a Trump party – play his best speeches or take turns reading them. Many are archived here at WhiteHouse.gov

Write letters to your Senators and Representatives (keep these addresses and write them often). Tomorrow write them that you do not feel either impeachment of Presdient Trump is valied and you want them to take steps to erase them

Have a Mask Burning party (just because you have to wear them does not mean you cannot protest them)

Celebrate your family, cook a sustaining meal together.

Take a long walk with your family, your pet, or by yourself. Reflect on the positive changes President Trump has made.

Start organizing a Patriot Party in your city. In order to overturn both the Republican and Democrat party’s, 75 million Trump supporters must not shrink away. We must create a political party so that the Patriot Party can be on the ballot in all states come 2022. Once we have had parties established, we can choose our political leaders, starting with those that stood up for the Constitution and election integrity. This is the only way to change the direction of America from the elites’ Communist agenda. (You can create a new Political Party. Here’s how to do it.)

Tomorrow, Jan 20th, we must show that we do not accept the Presidency of Joe Biden as legitimate. That we know the Democrat party of communists has stolen this election. We know, the 75 million whose votes have been erased to history (they hope) believe the election will join the Most Rigged And Corrupt Elections In Modern World History.

That we know that without a peaceful fight for the Republic we are losing. As Ben Franklin forecasted we would, we will enter into an armed battle, not unlike 1776, for our freedoms of speech, movement, religion, the right to bear arms and live our lives in a general pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness. (Biden and Susan Rice ran the Obama-Brennan coup plot against Trump) To secede from the America of Communists and elites is in our power.

History will sort this out, but probably not in my lifetime. But hopefully in the lifetime of our children, and grandchildren who are being taught daily in school the communist manifesto that being exceptional is racists and wrong. Being the best you can be is selfish. That what you have, someone else deserves. That owning personal property, the reward of your work, must be abolished.

Our only hope on Jan 20th

Is to start to fight on Jan 20, continuing on Jan 21st, 22nd, and so on until our body politic is there for the benefit of the governed. Not by rioting, or playing into Pelosi’s hand. But by writing letters and sending emails, by creating a Patriot Party in every state. Demanding that we, the 75 million be heard. There is power in numbers, as long as we do not line up along the train tracks of hate.

Photo by Trace Hudson from Pexels

Letter Image – Pixaby for Pexels

Family making lunch – Photo by August de Richelieu from Pexels

Prayer group – Photo by Luis Quintero from Pexels

Working on Computer – Photo by Armin Rimoldi from Pexels