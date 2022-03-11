WASHINGTON. What is it about the US practice of funding dangerous bioresearch with laboratories in far-flung regions of the world? In testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said,

“Ukraine has biological research facilities which, in fact, we are now quite concerned Russian troops – Russian forces – may be seeking to gain control of. So, we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach.”

The dissembling mainstream media were quick to dismiss “conspiracy theories” that the US was engaged in bioresearch in Ukraine as it was in China, where a deadly pathogen possibly leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, unleashing the deadly Covid-19 plague on the world.

And that brand of research is called “gain of function.” It involves the practice of enhancing the lethality of pathogens to study their effects and develop treatments to combat them.

The poster child for such research heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Anthony Fauci, who also functions as the nation’s Covid czar.





Have US medical agencies been involved in bio research in Ukraine?

Thanks to one of the few competent GOP members of the US Senate, Rand Paul, we know Dr. Anthony Fauci is a liar. Although Fauci initially testified to Congress that the NIAID has never funded dangerous gain-of-function research, it was later discovered he most certainly did.

In fact, NIAID conducted gain-of-function research in association with China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. We also know from email exchanges between Fauci and leading virologists that dispelling talk of a Wuhan lab leak early in the pandemic was of major importance to Fauci.

In a research paper Fauci released in 2012 (“Research on Highly Pathogenic H5N1 Influenza Virus: The Way Forward”), Fauci admits researchers working with deadly pathogens might themselves become infected,

“In an unlikely but conceivable turn of events, what if that scientist becomes infected with the virus, which leads to an outbreak and ultimately triggers a pandemic? … the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks.”

It seems clear from Fauci’s research paper and his attempts to cover up his organization’s funding of gain-of-function research in China, that funding offshore research into deadly pathogens is something of a priority for US health service agencies.

And Fauci believes the knowledge gained from such research far “outweighs the risks.”

In Ukraine, meanwhile, Biolabs working on such pathogens as hantavirus and hemorrhagic fever are destroying these biohazards in advance of the arrival of Russian forces. And the US embassy on Ukraine’s website informs us that like our work on deadly pathogens in China, the US is likewise involved in such programs in Ukraine.

According to our Ukrainian embassy,

“The Biological Threat Reduction Program’s priorities in Ukraine are to consolidate and secure pathogens and toxins of security concern and to continue to ensure Ukraine can detect and report outbreaks caused by dangerous pathogens before they pose security or stability threats.”

The Russian and Chinese governments have claimed these US/Ukrainian research facilities are bioweapon labs. But as China surely knows, bioengineered pathogens don’t really care if they’re designed as weapons or in the name of medical research to be world-threatening. Doesn’t the Covid-19 pandemic prove that gain-of-function research is as deadly a threat to our world as an exchange of nuclear weapons?

As US bureaucrats, Dr. Anthony Fauci-like, parse words concerning their joint endeavors with Ukraine on gain-of-function research, we should remember how they and the media besmirched those who said it was likely Covid-19 was a human-engineered pathogen that escaped a secure lab in China. And how they suggested such talk was conspiratorial and even racist.

Then consider this: how much more likely is it that a US/Ukrainian bioengineered lethal pathogen escapes a laboratory in a war zone?

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWe

74MillionRed