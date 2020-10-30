We, in America, like to think of ourselves as a different breed of people from that of the rest of the world. Winston Churchill once famously observed that Americans will always do the right thing, only after they have tried everything else. It is somehow a given that in the end, we will always triumph over evil.

Is that really true? The results of this election may prove, or disprove that truth.

One of our greatest Presidents, Ronald Reagan, had his own take on that theory.

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”



The results of this election will determine if we remain a free nation, or whether we slide into an abyss of overreaching big government. Where none of the freedoms in our Constitution are sacrosanct, only those that the government will allow.





How did we get here?

A look at history shows us exactly how our nation has relegated into warring tribes of people for whom there is no longer any common ground on which to build a consensus. Today we are either all one side or the other. While there certainly are some centrist, they are a shrinking minority as both left and right points of view have grown and hardened.

The first lesson that history teaches us dates back to 1917 and the Russian revolution.

Anarchist, a coalition calling themselves Bolsheviks, attacked Imperial Russia and its symbols of power, the czars, and their court. After overthrowing the czarist government, anarchists continued causing mayhem, forcing the once cohesive revolutionaries to once again chose sides.

Bolsheviks fought their once allies, until defeating all. You see, the Marxist Bolsheviks were also the anarchist. Following their leader, Vladimir Lenin, into a communist state, the once Bolshevik coalition transformed into Leninist, who took control of every aspect of government. Those, not Leninist were purged; sent to jails, gulags, reeducation camps, or simply murdered.

The first thing Leninist took control of was the press and entertainment industries.

Through a series of fake news, half-truths, absent news, and no news of anything that reflected poorly on the new communist government, while degrading any and all opposition as traitors to the state, its citizens were lulled into a period where they thought evil was good and good was evil.

A young politician from Germany was an astute observer of the phenomenon, his name was Adolph Hitler. He saw where only two newspapers were published in the new Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, like Lenin, then his replacement, Josef Stalin, gobbled up its weaker neighbors, now called itself.

The newspapers were called Izvestia, which means news in Russian, and Pravda, meaning truth, which those publications provided neither. They only printed what the communist government told them to print. While the Russian entertainment industry only produced movies, radio, plays or artworks that were political propaganda that made the Soviet system seem right, in the face of its repeated failures.

Young Hitler adapted those Soviet principles toward his insatiable quest for power.

First using his brown shirts to cause anarchy in the streets, pointing to Jews as the cause of all of Germany’s problems. Just as today’s ANTIFA/BLM creates anarchy and says that it is Trump supporter’s fault.

The mayhem was created to completely divide Germany’s citizens. Once the citizenry was at the point of being either for or against Hitler, with the help of most of the mass media, he ascended to power. This is ANTIFA/BLM’s tactic with Biden.

Once Hitler was in power, the trusted brown shirts were purged because they were wild, undisciplined street thugs. Their forces, who had bled, died, and were imprisoned for Hitler, found themselves victims of the man they brought to power. The purged found many imprisoned or simply murdered. ANTIFA/BLM should understand this.

Even before being named sole dictator, Hitler took total control of the media and entertainment industries. It was because of this that no ordinary citizen knew what happened to the once boisterous brown shirts that roamed the streets at will, bullying everyone into following Hitler’s dictates.





Through endless propaganda, he was able to cause the worst war in Europe’s long history.

Not until bombs destroyed Germany’s largest cities did citizens ever know that the war had turned against them.

In the end, the propaganda machine told its citizens that Germany would be victorious. Many were shocked when American, British, French, and Soviet soldiers rolled through their streets.

Soviet propaganda did likewise until television showed its citizens that capitalism made life so much easier. Under capitalism, they were not required to suffer until one of the inevitable five-year-plans worked. Which they never did.

According to Dave Stewart, former Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, told him in the 1990s that the American series “Dallas” is responsible for the fall of the Soviet Union. (https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/mikhail-gorbachev-dallas-dave-stewart-ussr-communism-b1366515.html). It was proof that until the veil of complete Soviet propaganda was lifted, how effective it had been.

Today’s America propaganda machine, the legacy press, does not have total control of all media, such as CDN, Fox News, One America News Network, and so on, but a huge number of Americans only get their news from the mainstream media, including Twitter and Facebook. Who is censing free speech, the truth and the conservative message?

They are unaware of the ongoing riots in Philadelphia because the MSM will not cover them.

They won’t report the rioting, looting, injury, or death because it helps President Trump and his law and order stance in the upcoming election. That’s how propaganda works, you don’t have to lie, simply not reporting the truth. Is often enough.

Both the Soviet Union, with its history of mass murder, and Hitler’s Third Reich, and its mass murders, were only able to come to power and to remain in power, through manipulation of the mass media. If Biden wins, watch as independent news sources become silent. Heck, Facebook, Google, and Twitter are already doing that. It will only get worse.

But the Soviet and German people were led, like sheep to the slaughter, by fake news and bully tactics of anarchist. Being Europeans who are used to being led by a monarch, they never doubted that the press would lie to them, and blindly followed despots who were their leaders. But Americans are different, right, we do not blindly follow our leaders; do we?

Are Americans really that different from Russians and Germans?

Today we find America in a similar position as 1917 Russia and 1932 Germany. Our citizens witness anarchists destroying our cities in seemingly mindless destruction. Our politicians are not addressing our most basic needs, and the mainstream media and entertainment industry are more propaganda vehicles than information sources.

We are being bullied, lied to, and shamed for not believing lies over the truth we see plainly before our eyes. The safety of those grey areas we once took for shelter has disappeared. Now we either follow blindly or stand firmly for freedom. No longer can we stand on the fence, we must choose either side. Freedom or totalitarianism.

With this background, we enter the voting booth in five short days.

The aftermath of which will tell us if America is different from the rest of the world, or simply sheep that follow.

Only one candidate offers us continued freedom, Donald J Trump. The other demands that we blindly follow whatever he dictates.

One candidate, Trump, has lost hundreds of millions of dollars of income to lead us out of the socialist abyss, the other, Biden, has earned millions of dollars through official corruption, selling his office, and plans on earning hundreds of millions more as President, if elected.

It is up to us to show the world who we really are. Do we blindly follow a corrupt media and the machinations of bullies, or do we see that freedom isn’t really free?

Vote Trump on November 3rd, and show the world who we really are.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.



His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

