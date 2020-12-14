We must refuse to go to the funeral of our independence – Gen. Flynn

During the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln once stated that he would not allow the Constitution to be used against itself. He then suspended Habeas Corpus. He followed that when had an Ohio Democrat Congressman, Clement Laird Vallandigham, arrested, then deported to the south because of his southern sympathies. Lincoln would not bow to those who would steal the independence that America fought so hard to secure.

Under his leadership, as the Union was imperiled, Lincoln had the Chicago Tribune, and up to 300 other newspapers shut down due to their provocative anti-Americanism.

Of course, all of those measures were later found unconstitutional by The Supreme Court (SCOTUS); however, the Union was preserved by a man who knew that if he did not take immediate action, America would not survive. That the republic would be lost.

Today we find ourselves in similar peril of our republic collapsing due to an illegal presidential election. The votes represented shown by a preponderance of the evidence that the results are blatantly false. Yet the majority of Americans are unaware of these facts due to one of the largest international cover-ups in history.

Election 2020 is the biggest fraud ever perpetrated against the American voter

Every media, from entertainment to news, to social, are trying to hide that fact. Yet, if one searches beyond the MSM, the facts are open and notorious.





The facts are that if Joe Biden is sworn into office on January 20th, America, as we know it, will cease to exist as a free republic. President Trump is and has been well aware of this eventuality. In 2018 he enacted an Executive Order which would allow for the declaration of a national emergency.

What he does now will put him in the history books alongside President Lincoln, or in the minor leagues, like Mitt Romney.

The time has come for bold leadership, of the kind only President Trump can implement.

General Michael Flynn recently gave some recommendations.

He advised that, “We must refuse to go to the funeral of our independence.” General Flynn reminded us that we are ‘One nation under God,’ and at war with the forces of evil.

His remarks come as the president, and his supporters, challenge the 2020 presidential election results in several states, and through every legal means. Yet not one court is interested enough in learning the truth to even have a hearing of the evidence, not even SCOTUS. The abject cowardice of SCOTUS one of the biggest, and most hypocritical, tragedies of 2020.

In SCOTUS denies election integrity, refuses to hear challenge to illegality, Jeanne McKinney writes:

Marion County Election Board, 553 U.S. 181 (2008), was a United States Supreme Court case in which the Court held that an Indiana law requiring voters to provide photographic identification did not violate the United States Constitution.

The Indiana Democratic Party and Marion County Democratic Central Committee in 2008 filed the case with the intent to declare Indiana’s “Voter ID Law” or “SEA 483,” ‘unconstitutional.’

If the Supreme Court thought voter fraud claims important enough to rule on one Indiana case, then why not massive voter fraud in four key battleground states? Both Alito and Thomas were involved in both cases.

Flynn said, “We do not want a world governed by tyrants whom no one has elected and who want to have power in order to destroy us, we understand what their plan is: to eliminate dissent, subdue any criticism and outlaw those who do not submit unconditionally to the dictatorship of the ‘new world order.’ In this crucible moment of our time, we have to pray that truth triumphs over lies, justice triumphs over abuse and fraud, honesty triumphs over corruption.”

The former national security adviser later added, “Our sacred honor triumphs over infamy.”

He also insisted that there are “still avenues” to secure a Trump re-election, “The courts aren’t going to decide who the next president of the United States is going to be. ‘We the people’ decide.”

Outright stating that fraud took place during the 2020 presidential election, Flynn insisted,

“Our protest, our denunciation of electoral fraud is not only motivated by the fact that we are supporting Donald J. Trump as a candidate. It is above all a battle for justice and truth, which goes far beyond membership in a party or voting for a candidate.”

Sage advice from the man most feared by Obama. Now we know why. Flynn made those pronouncements on Saturday, in the meantime, events have moved ahead.





A court in Michigan has allowed the release of the findings on the Dominion Voting machines used in one county.

“We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results,” Russell Ramsland Jr., co-founder of Allied Security Operations Group, says.

This finding indicates a serious threat to this nation.

In conjunction with reports of Dominion servers sending real-time voting information to both Germany and Spain before that information was available to anyone in the United States, there is a strong indication that foreign interests were used to affect the outcome of our recent election. (Foreign influence in our elections is bad unless done by illegal aliens)

On top of Dominion’s foreign servers, there is creditable evidence of China’s playing a major role in determining the outcome of this election. China had secretly paid Dominion software developers for voting machines in 28 states. (A Month Before Election Sino-Swiss Bank Transferred 400 Million Dollars To Parent Company of Dominion Voting Systems)

China owns America’s voting processes

According to a December 1 tweet from. L. Lin Wood, who is fighting for President Trump,

PATRIOT ALERT: Information being received NOW that Communist China purchased Dominion Voting in October 8 for $400M. Efforts underway to verify. If true, this confirms other evidence that Communists intend to overthrow our government to get our precious land. NOT ON OUR WATCH. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 1, 2020

As the evidence of massive voter fraud continues to mount, and foreign interference in this election revealed, there is only one man who can right the wrongs perpetrated against America. Donald J. Trump. And the time is rapidly approaching that action to protect this nation has to be taken.

What he does in the next weeks will determine if the American experiment in democracy lives on. Or whether it ends. It will take a bold leader, as Abraham Lincoln was, to secure the liberty of this nation. Particularly in the face of evil not before seen on the soil of this land.

President Trump must declare that a National Emergency does now exist. His remedy can be cancelation of the election’s results, and order a new vote, or nullifying the votes of the electors and let the House of Representatives determine the next President.

In any event, the time has come to stand up for “Liberty and Justice for all.”

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler