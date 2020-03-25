What will President Trump’s American resurrection from COVID-19 take?

WASHINGTON: President Trump, Vice President Pence, Dr. Deborah Birx and the United States Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams joined Fox News’ Bill Hemmer for a Rose Garden Town Hall. The result is that the Dow Jones surged over 20,000 on Tuesday, and is up today. Leading many to ask if we have hit the bottom of the market. Or if the only way to go is up. (Dow Jones Surges Above 20,000 On Stimulus Hopes; Has The Market Hit A Bottom?) But what we do need to do is work hard toward a post-COVID-19 American resurrection by mid-April.

However, President Trump believes in America and the grit of Americans. Today China is lifting restrictions on its people and the country it returning to work.

Rose Garden Town Hall

The President is anxious to get America working again. On Monday afternoon during the coronavirus task force meeting, the President reiterated that it may not be the entire country that moves toward normal. That while there are hot spots in New York and Louisiana, for example, not all of the country needs to be shut down as not all of the states are suffering equally.

“You are going to lose people to the flu. But we are going to lose more people if we put the country into a mass recession or depression. You do not want the cure to be worse than the problem,” says the President.

Later in the day the President saying he hopes that the national quarantine is off and the country is back to work by Easter (April 12). President Trump remarking that Easter is an important day to him and much of the country. He would like to see American’s back in the pews celebrating the rebirth of Christ.





How America will change

The President warns that returning to work for America means returning to work while employing safe guidelines – washing hands, being careful of touching surfaces, keeping personal spaces disinfected, avoiding large groups and casual touching – like handshaking.

Unsaid, but equally important, is that as we look to returning to a semblance of normal is that we have to take the coronavirus as a serious warning in this global world. We need our public places – public transportation centers and vehicles, airplanes, gym, movie theaters, shopping centers, and grocery stores – to be kept a whole lot cleaner. The coronavirus should be a job creator with the hiring of armies of people who will keep our public places clean.

Bottom line, older people, those who have expanded risk factors due to age and health, the suggestion to self-quarantine and avoid unnecessary exposure will continue. personally, as a senior with immune deficiency issues, I am going to be living as I am today for at least two months, I assume.

In the Rose Garden Town Hall, Dr. Birx referred to the concept of “herd” immunity as one of three ways to stop a viral outbreak. The first being stopping the disease before it becomes viral, which became an impossibility the moment China chose to not share accurate and timely information.

The second way to de-evolve a virus is via a vaccine, which is available to keep the more common flu at bay. But that will take at least a year to bring to market. That may be impossible now that the virus is in over 100 countries.

A third is potentially effective but horrible to consider: just wait until enough people get it.

This means that as the virus continues to spread, eventually enough people will have it, some showing symptoms but a larger percentage being asymptomatic meaning they may not develop flu symptoms at all, or if they do, they do not develop the deadly lung infection.

This is herd mentality, which we see with the common flu. In February of this year, the CDC estimates, based on weekly influenza surveillance data, that at least 12,000 people have died from influenza between Oct. 1, 2019 through Feb. 1, 2020, and the number of deaths may be as high as 30,000. The CDC also estimates that up to 31 million Americans have caught the flu this season, with 210,000 to 370,000 flu sufferers hospitalized because of the virus.

The problem with coronavirus is that it is extremely viral and could kill millions quickly if left unchecked. The President’s actions to stop travel into the US, particularly his early ban on travel from China, and encouraging people to self-isolate, closing down the country short of essential services, is the only way to protect us from a uncontrolled expansion of the virus.

Finding drug treatments for coronavirus

Another tool showing promise is the use of the drug, hydroxychloroquine, an immunosuppressive drug and anti-parasite, anti-malaria treatment.





Hydroxychloroquine is being bundled with Zithromax, a common antibiotic. But it is not the only remedy being clinically tested. It is extremely important that people do not attempt to self treat or use home remedies to treat the virus.

“A man has died and his wife is under critical care after the couple, both in their 60s, ingested chloroquine phosphate, an additive commonly used at aquariums to clean fish tanks. Within thirty minutes of ingestion, the couple experienced immediate effects requiring admittance to a nearby Banner Health hospital,” a statement from the hospital reads.

Leading to the fact that the first and best way to fight this virus is using commons sense. Ingesting aquarium cleaning products is not an example of common sense. It is stupid. As is letting your children who do not have the emotional maturity to handle a virus, much less spend time on a beach drinking, participate in spring break on Florida’s southern beaches.

Democrats Stimulus Relief Package Debacle

What would happen, Jessie Waters on The Five asks, if Republicans snuck a line to “defund Planned Parenthood” into the Stimulus Relief Package? That is a rhetorical question. Democrat and the liberal media heads would explode. Despite the fact that actually defunding Planned Parenthood might save lives. But that is another story.

Pelosi, appearing on CNN actually tried to convince Dana Bash on CNN that each of her additions was directly related to Covid-19. In a sweeping example of quid pro quo demands for receiving relief, Pelosi, and her cohort in political anti-American chicanery, had in the 1,400-page coronavirus relief bill included, but are not limited to:

Diversity Initiatives – expand Section 308 of the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989 to cover banks and financial institutions in which at least half of outstanding shares are held by one or more women, or whose board of directors are majority-female.

Diversity reporting requirements for businesses receiving aid

The restructuring of corporate boards to allow ‘labor’ to appoint one-third of board members

Requiring states to allow same-day voter registration

Immigration

Environmental regulations include grant programs to develop sustainable aviation fuel and mandatory carbon offsets for airlines

$35 million for The Kennedy Center of the performing arts

Enhancements to the Green New Deal, including the financing of wind turbine and solar panel companies.

Stopping oil production

You can read the entire bill presented by Pelosi here however the Table of Contents tells the Democrat’s tale. President Trump has said he will not sign a bill that includes any “wish list” items. That this is not a time to propel political ideology but to help workers. $35 million does not need to be spent to bolster The Kennedy Center any more than coronavirus relief package should fund the ultra-wealthy Planned Parenthood, a previous demand of the Democrats.

Re-Opening America’s Business

We do not know the criteria for re-opening America. But we can make some knowledgable assumptions as to what it will take. Certain areas of the country may be able to resume a new normal. Other areas will continue to fight the onslaught of a very dangerous foe. While other states are showing very little infection rates.

From the CDC as found on the Coronavirus.gov website.

We have yet to see the CoronaVirus run through the homeless encampments in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Phoenix, to name a few. Those areas need to be ready for that onslaught because we can guess it will be coming, not if it will be coming. However, that should not preclude people in low infection areas from moving on to the post-COVID-19 new normal.

We need to make sure the hot spots in America, New York leading that list, have what they need to meet the needs of every person. For New York, the President is providing support to build the Javitz Convention Center into a makeshift hospital. He has also authorized the moving the Red Cross Ship Comfort to their shores to handle not COVID-19 cases but those who are sick or hurt and need a place to get the medical help they need that is beyond the reach of the Virus.

Similar efforts are being made to assist Los Angeles.

The Federal Government is working hard to get New York the Personal Protection Equipment and ventilators they need to treat victims. Yesterday, the head of FEMA, Peter Gaynor, confirmed that four-thousand ventilators were on the way to New York.

We can assume more will be sent to the state, however not every last ventilator can be sent to New York, because Los Angeles will also have needs. The states, regardless of how loudly Mayor De Blasio cries, cannot hoard essential equipment any more than people should be hoarding essential supplies, wiping out the shelves of our stores.

However, this is a new-normal lesson for the Governors and Mayors of these states who failed to restock their supplies following the H1N1 virus. America is a republic and as such, the Governors and Mayors of every state need to make sure that they are prepared for emergencies by having the proper equipment ready.

The President speaks with hopefulness, not despair.

President Trump presents the battle we are in an open and transparent matter. Giving reporters, and Americans, opportunities to ask questions. He presents his answers with optimism and the message that America has been in tough places before, and that they prevailed. And he is ridiculed for it by many. But those that dislike the president, or wish an ideology change in the Oval, will never work with the President. On Coronavirus or anything else. So we need to take his naysayers with a grain of salt. Just as we have to take his broad optimism.

He comes short of Roosevelt’s inaugural day address by saying the “Only thing we have have to fear is fear itself.” But that is the executive’s message.