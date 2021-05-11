FLORIDA: A new University of California, Davis School of Medicine, study about fear of violence, reports: “The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated persistent structural, economic, and social inequities in the conditions that contribute to violence and its consequences.” This study shows that through the use of fear, Americans have become more violent and that our culture is collapsing from its norms of civilized behavior. The question then arises, why would those now in power want to continue instilling fear?

That answer is both complicated, as well as simple. First the simple answer. It is greed. As the old adage goes; follow the money. Who has benefited the most from the ongoing turmoil that has plagued our nation for the past four years or more, by creating a climate of hatred and fear? (Big Tech censors shield the false gods of race baiters, MSM and Democrats)

That would be Democrats. Remember that the fear factor rose to dizzying heights coming off of a losing election in 2016, where they lost all three branches of government. Through the use of fear they were able to regain all three branches of government. It was accomplished through a constant barrage of turmoil in government, from local, all the way through the presidency. And anyone who dared object was targeted as a traitor to their cause.

Democrats’ gain was accomplished by scaring the hell out of Americans.

They made us became afraid of continued violence, of personal violence, of ostracism, of humiliation, of retribution; or all of the above if we did not fully accept their points of view. Fear worked miracles. It silenced the majority and caused the timid to support those who worked against their best interests.





That is the simple answer, the more complicated one deals with the same fear, only it benefited more than politicians. Some very wealthy people gained a lot of money by instilling fear and loathing upon the masses who do not accept the radical Democrat party line.

Simply look at who has gained the most because of the pandemic. (Progressive media and power mad politicians hastening America’s divide)

Among the biggest gainers are eight tech barons with large stock holdings: Elon Musk (Tesla), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Larry Ellison (Oracle), Larry Page and Sergey Brin (Alphabet), and Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer (Microsoft). Each saw gains of between $118.5 billion to thirty billion dollars. All now possess more than $100 billion in personal wealth, and still growing.

Fear pays both politicians and their supporters in huge amounts.

How? As seen, the political class regained their power, while their rich donors received huge sums of income for supporting them. That’s how graft works.

The rising fears of financial traders caused a surge in tech stocks, which in turn fuelled the explosion of wealth. It was driven partly by the shift to remote commerce during the pandemic, and partly by the Federal Reserve’s crisis policy of pumping trillions of dollars into the financial markets, thus adding financial assets to its balance sheet. The Fed is a part of the deep state, which is controlled by Democrats.

Either way, the billionaire class, overall, has been the biggest winner from the fear created by the pandemic, which was a continuation of the fear created by the mayhem on the streets across the country. The biggest loser has been the working class, you and me. It explains why big tech is so intent on silencing opposition to Democrat rule and was so active to see Biden elected.

To create the necessary turmoil, fear was instilled in the majority of Americans to control their behavior.

The fear was everything from shaming on social media to political prosecutions for those who did not follow Democrat progressive ideology. It is nothing new. Democrats have a long history of instilling fear. It was the Democrats who donned white hoods and frightened the black race so badly that the fear is endemic even today.

Who can forget the saga of Sweet Cakes by Melissa, where bakery owners Aaron and Melissa Klein, were eventually forced out of business for following their Christian beliefs? Today they are still facing fines from the State of Oregon because of those beliefs.

As if they were not enough, a spate of other bakers, restaurants and other small businesses were savaged if they followed their religious beliefs that countered those of progressives. It was the first phase in the ongoing conservative control through fear. In fact, the LGBTQ agenda is now so powerful that major CEO’s of huge corporations now kowtow to them and all progressives.

Ask yourself, why would the heads of huge capitalist corporations, capitulate to the Marxist progressive hoards?

The answer is to follow the money. As already stated, these corporations have made huge sums of money by submitting themselves to progressives and their Marxist views.





Fear, plain and simple has been one of the Democrats’ best weapons for a very long time. In fact, they are masters at it. Starting way back to the days of auto safety where Ralph Nader scared this nation with horrifying tales of auto tragedies that were the fault of those nasty capitalist automakers, to Michael Moore documentaries about everything that is wrong with capitalism and America.

Fear proves over and over to be a motivator that the Democrat party is unable to resist.

With a proven history of fear as a perfect vehicle to create legislation compatible with the Democrat party, it was ramped up under the biggest fear monger America ever elected president, Barack Hussein Obama. Through his use of racism, he heightened the divide between the races, while simultaneously using fear and shame to ensure that the vast majority cave into his skewered views.

If you criticized him, you were a racist, not fit to associate with or to listen to. It worked like magic. Even blacks who questioned him were shamed into compliance or frightened into it.

Everyone from generals commanding our armed forces to the drug dealer in the ghetto, either agreed with him or were treated like pariahs. Fear worked perfectly.

After Donald J. Trump was elected, Democrats feared that they would lose their edge if Americans lost their fear of them

So they found new ways to instill fear into citizens while they were out of power.

Enter Antifa and BLM. Starting at Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, Antifa became a household name. It was known for its aggressive behavior and its contempt for the law. It was protected by the Democrat Party from the local to the federal levels, the MSM, and social media.

At the same time, BLM switched from its murderous confrontations with police. Who can forget on July 7, 2016, when Micah Xavier Johnson, a black male, ambushed a group of police officers in Dallas, Texas, shooting and killing five officers and injuring nine others. His motive, to become more acceptable. Pushed by the same Democrat party, social media, and MSM that ignored the atrocities of Antifa, BLM went mainstream.

Both groups instilled fear into the hearts and minds of Americans who may not have agreed with them. A fear that is so tangible that many simply submitted to the will of their Democrat masters to either ignore or accept them. Fear of fear worked exactly as desired. Except for the growing Trump supporters who would not succumb to them. Something news has to be done.

The Pandemic – a new final fear to destroy America’s heart

And just in the nick of time, when the economy was booming, unemployment was at the lowest levels in half a century, America was optimistic, everything was going right internationally and Trump seemed unstoppable, entered a virus from China. It was too perfect for Democrats to resist.

Immediately their propaganda ministry, the MSM, aided by the ever more powerful social media, began their siege of fear. Suddenly the fear factor was ramped up to levels not seen since World War II. Then we were attacked by Japan and the threat of an occupying Army on our shores became real. The fear of Coronavirus locked us inside our houses, afraid of shaking hands with our next-door neighbor, forbidden from watching an Independence Day fireworks display, hugging our brother on Thanksgiving, or going to grandma’s house for Christmas.

In fact, Christmas service was forbidden, as was going to visit our husband or wife, mother or father at the hospital. O getting closure at their funeral if it came to that. All over an unsubstantiated fear of a virus that was new.

This fear controlled hundreds of millions of Americans and led to the loss of the 2020 election for Trump. Even if it was stolen, as many suspect, the fear instilled was enough to allow illegal voting practices, and illegal tabulation process, all to cover to set up the steal.

Yet, the fear isn’t being toned down. In fact, it is continuing in unprecedented ways by the very same Democrat party that started it.

Biden still wears a mask outdoors. Why? He is trying to convince us that we have at least one more year of lockdowns to control this pandemic.

Democrats, and their willing allies, will never tone down the fear that they instilled in us because it works. Unless we stop them. Left unchecked, they will continue scaring the hell out of us. Ramming through every one of their Marxist ideals. They are already trying with gun control.

In reality, the only thing we need fear is a Democrat who tells us that they are taking away one of our freedoms, guaranteed in the Constitution, “for our own safety.”

**************

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition. Follow Joseph on Parler Join Joe at Gab https://www.pexels.com/photo/men-working-at-night-256219/

Lead Image: Photo by Nandhu Kumar from Pexels