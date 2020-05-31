We are already in a Civil War: and the world is watching

WASHINGTON: There are protests or riots affecting 30 states as this is being written. First blood has been shed as policemen and civilians have been hurt and killed. America’s Civil War begins and the world is watching.

In Flint Michigan, the Sheriff has chosen sides, and it isn’t for law enforcement. Genessee County Sheriff, Christopher Swanson, threw down his riot helmet and baton and marched with protesters.

In Washington D.C. protesters have injured many Capitol Police while trying to access the White House. California Senator, Kamala Harris stood alongside demonstrators who shook their fist as President Trump arrived in Marine One. (Protest live updates: Sen. Kamala Harris attends protest in front of White House)

In the middle of the heartland, Des Moines, Iowa, rioters threw fireworks at police, while breaking windows trying to enter the Capitol building there.





Rioters in Atlanta, Georgia, Baltimore, Maryland, Chicago, Illinois, Denver, Colorado, Detroit, Michigan, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Louisville, Kentucky, Los Angeles, California, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Miami, Florida, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, Tallahassee, Florida, and Saint Paul, Minnesota, have turned all of these cities upside down with violent riots that have led to injury and deaths.

This is not the full list and it is growing as this is written.

This was Patrick Underwood. He was murdered near the George Floyd riots in Oakland last night. He was a federal officer. They killed him. #BLACK_LIVES_MATTERS pic.twitter.com/BKBjZMZ05W — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 31, 2020

Across many more states protesters march against police

Some peaceably as is their constitutional right, and some more violently. None of this is spontaneous, and all have been preplanned. Even violence. And, the world is watching. China is waiting to see how far the globalist backed sedition is allowed to go.

It won’t take much for them to decide that now is a really good time to invade Taiwan and claim the China Sea at their sovereign territory.

Russia is watching too. They have been teetering on whether to hedge their bets with America or against it. This could put them solidly in China’s corner.





Iran is watching. And they are already going full ahead with their nuclear plans. This could send the signal of weakness in America that they were looking for to move forward with their plans to assert regional dominance over the Middle East.

Every NATO nation is watching trying to decide if it is time to dissolve that organization in favor of an E.U. military and get closer to China.

George Soros and his minions are watching, too.

They are waiting to see our response and how we handle this affront to democracy. If we quell the disturbances quickly, and with little force, the offensive will stop until the next opportunity presents itself. If, on the other hand, if we use too much force to stop the violence, that will be used as a recruiting tool.

In either case, they will prepare to either escalate the ongoing riots or prepare for more at the next globalist made crisis.

ISIS is watching.

This level of violence plays right into their hands to turn America into an Islamic nation. It is well known that ISIS attacks have been in the process ever since the pandemic paralyzed us, as plots have been uncovered at an amazing pace recently.

This includes one attempt at Corpus Christi Naval Air Station where the gate guard, a Navy sailor, was shot in the chest as the ISIS assailant tried to gain entry. (Naval Air Station Corpus Christi Shooting ‘Terrorism-Related,’ FBI Says)

That guard was wearing a bulletproof vest, and although knocked backward, she was able to push the button that sent up a barricade to prohibit entry to the base. She then pulled her issued sidearm and emptied it into the car, killing the would-be terrorist.

This follows on the heels of an entry into a Nevada Air Force Base where the armed terrorist was also killed by Air Force Police. That event was shortly after a terrorist at a Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida killed several sailors before being killed by arriving deputy sheriffs. All of these acts are related and controlled by ISIS. There were others.

Acts of terrorism have been stopped by the FBI and Homeland Security recently, showing a spike in activity as ISIS tries to kill Americans.

Joining forces with Antifa would seem to be a win-win situation for ISIS.

That spike in activity at military bases is not isolated to ISIS, as Chinese spies have recently been arrested trying to photograph military bases in Florida and Texas. Little is known about these spies, but the best guess would be that they are looking for weaknesses that can be exploited.

Iran, through its surrogates, Hamas and Hezbollah, are trying desperately to find a weakness in America that they can exploit in retaliation for our efforts at stopping them in Syria and Iran. Around the world, America is under attack, and it has come home by way of Antifa and George Soros.

These riots have nothing to do with the death of George Floyd, or Breonna Taylor or Ahmaud Arbury, and everything to do with the globalist takeover of the world. As long as America is the only nation on earth that resists this movement, we will be the target on many levels by all sides.

What happens in the coming weeks will make the difference between continued freedom in this land or repression of the type we endured under Democrat politicians across this country during the China flu pandemic. Some wondered what a 21st Century civil war in America would look like, well, you are witnessing it now.

President Trump must thread this needle very carefully or else the world, as we know it, will be changed forever. Not for the better. Let us not lose perspective on what is happening in the streets of cities across America today. It is nothing less than a prelude to an all-out assault on America and our way of life.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Lead Image By Hungryogrephotos – 20200528-_DSC8078, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=90755099