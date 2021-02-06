Home PoliticsCommentary Washington’s growing fear of the people questioning their liberty
Washington's growing fear of the people questioning their liberty

by Steven M. Lopez
written by Steven M. Lopez
Washington’s growing fear of the people questioning their liberty

WASHINGTON. “When government fears the people, there is liberty.” So said Founding Father Thomas Jefferson. Since Inauguration Day 2021, the nation’s capital has been an armed camp. Of the original 15,000 troops marshaled to safeguard the meager ceremony that ushered in the illegitimate regime of former Vice President Joe Biden, 5,000 National Guardsmen remain.

So far, the militarization of D.C. has cost disenfranchised American taxpayers around a half-billion dollars.

Protestors storm the US Capitol on Jan. 6th. ABC News screen capture.

Remember January 6th

Let’s just say the insurrection of Jan. 6th, in which the corridors of Capitol Hill were overrun by citizens outraged over massive election fraud that brought a pretender to the White House, has put the fear of God into the hearts of the phony, bipartisan archetypes of “democratic” government.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks about the Capitol riot. MSNBC screen capture.

The doe-eyed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has regaled her mutton-headed Millennial followers with tall tales of having seen her life flash before her eyes during the storming of the US Capitol. As it turns out, she was nowhere near the action, but engage in the left’s version of “stolen honor.”


An American werewolf in Washington? Biden is just an affectionate guy

Her office has since asked the congresswoman’s followers to

“identify any [social media] posts that are threatening or harassing and use the built-in report features to flag them for moderators. Facebook and Twitter both have built in tools for reporting posts and tweets that break the rules.”

And what constitutes violations of the rules?

Frederick Douglass. Photo: Samuel Miller via Wikipedia, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Frederick_Douglass_by_Samuel_J_Miller,_1847-52.png.

Anyone who questions AOC’s telling of events. They hope Twitter’s keepers of the sacred algorithm will censor or banish those who do not accept her fairytales of heroism in the face of daunting odds any more than they accept Joe Biden as president.

A creeping fear

Like Deep-State Washington, the Biden regime, and AOC, their motivation has morphed from an insatiable lust for power to one of deep, deep fear. Fear of losing that power. Fear of the people.

With election integrity in America no longer a given, it’s fallen to “We the People” to follow the advice of abolitionist hero Frederick Douglass:

“Agitate, agitate, agitate.”

“When government fears the people, there is liberty.”

Top Image: National Guard troops gather in Washington, D.C. Fox News screen capture.

Steven M. Lopez

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area and now resides in South Florida.

