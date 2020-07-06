Was Jeffrey Epstein a spy? Ghislaine Maxwell may know the answer

WASHINGTON — With last week’s arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, many now hope that the secrets that died with her longtime pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein may finally come to light. One unanswered question that still remains something of a mystery is how the multi-millionaire actually made all his money. Some on Wall Street say there’s no evidence supporting Epstein’s reputation as a financial wizard, as the narrative spinners of the fake-news media would have us believe.

Jeffrey Epstein: Wolf of Wall Street?

Douglas Kass, president of Seabreeze Partners Management, told New York Magazine he visited with associates at many Wall Street firms.

“Not one institutional trading desk, primary or secondary, had ever traded with Epstein’s firm,” said Kass.





Perhaps a spy?

During an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight, conservative columnist and author Ann Coulter told host Rebecca Mansour she believes Jeffrey Epstein amassed his fortune thanks to a hostile nation.

“It was a state… nothing else makes sense… Whether as blackmail, or as the concierge of the sex ring, it doesn’t make sense for anyone to be paying Epstein that much money [in blackmail]. For a foreign government to be paying Epstein and buying all this [incriminating] stuff and sending him out to have all these compromised individuals, not only government officials but academics with lots of letters after their names, that could come in handy.”

Coulter’s point is well taken. Epstein’s association with academia is a very interesting tale. Even after he was forced to register as a sex offender in New York City in 2011, his financial generosity earned him special privileges at one of the nation’s most prestigious educational institutions.

According to the Harvard Crimson:

“Between 2010 and 2018, Epstein enjoyed a privileged position at Harvard. He held the keys to a private office on campus (complete with a Harvard University phone line), where he had meetings set up with Harvard academics upon his request… He visited our institution over 40 times and as recently as 2018, frequently accompanied by female assistants who ‘appeared to be’ in their 20s…”

What exactly happened at these Harvard meetings in Epstein’s private office with professors and his gaggle of girls who “appeared” to be in their 20s?

So far, no one has said.

University spies

But NBC News provides something of a hint.

“America’s world class university system has become a soft target in the global espionage war with China, intelligence officials say – and they are pressing universities to do something about it… Much of this campus spying is never caught, let alone prosecuted, officials say.”

They also note that a “Chinese scholar” smuggled “banned missile technology to his homeland” from the University of California, Los Angeles. And a Chinese student at Chicago’s Illinois Institute of Technology allegedly recruited spies for “his country’s version of the CIA.”





Oh, and a Chinese Harvard-affiliate cancer researcher was apprehended while allegedly attempting to smuggle 21 vials of cells taken from a Boston hospital’s lab.

So were Epstein’s Harvard forays designed to blackmail academics engaged in sensitive research?

Jeffrey Epstein, Clinton, and China

And then there is this. According to an investigation by The Daily Beast, Epstein visited the Clinton White House on multiple occasions in the 1990s.

And a curious and coincidental Chinese association soon followed.

In 1996, as Clinton sought a second term as president, Johnny Chung, a shady businessman from Taiwan, contributed $366,000 to the Democratic National Committee. A Senate investigation later discovered the source of the money was one Liu Chaoying – a member of China’s military intelligence.

Later that same year, Vice President Al Gore attended a fundraiser at the His Lai Buddhist Temple in Hacienda Heights, California. The take was a tidy $166,750. Subsequently, the cash was laundered through the temple’s nuns and monks. But its source, once again, was China.

But then as now, a politicized Department of Justice prosecuted the foreign conduits of all that illegal cash. Yet they allowed Clinton and Gore to continue their re-election campaign with no legal complications.

Then in 1999, the New York Times reported that President Clinton allowed a transfer of technology to China…

“… to permit the launching of a communications satellite aboard a Chinese rocket… [which] the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence… [concluded] had enhanced the accuracy of China’s ballistic missile arsenal.”

What does Ghislaine Maxwell know?

With this in mine, sources reported that Epstein videotaped his guest’s sexual encounters with the underage girls he and Ghislaine Maxwell procured. Was it for purposes of squeezing cash by means of blackmail, or was Epstein working to extort an American president into advancing the interests of a foreign power (China?) in the US?

Finally, former President Bill Clinton’s interactions with China may prove worthy of a second look. This could shed more light on his close association with the late, blackmailing pedophile.

Jeffrey Epstein took this first hand knowledge to his grave. But Epstein’s gal-pal Ghislaine Maxwell observed it from the comfort of her front-row seat.

Top Image: Former President Bill Clinton. Photo: Gage Skidmore via Wikipedia. Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: State of Florida via Wikipedia.