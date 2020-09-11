War or peace? America, not the NWO, will decide our future in November

The Pentagon kowtowed to George W. Bush, and they groveled to Barack Hussein Obama. Yet they openly defy President Donald J. Trump; does anyone wonder why? The answer is simple. President Trump is the first President in recent memory who is actively seeking peace, pulling and keeping America out of wars on foreign soil.

President Trump’s efforts to foster peace over war is especially poignant today, the 19th anniversary of the 9-11 Terror Attacks in New York, the Pentagon, and ending in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Attacks that killed thousands, injuring tens of thousands more.

Wars cost trillions of dollars.

Much of that money lines the pockets of industrialists worldwide. In fact, George Soros made his initial fortune off the back of World War II. His family, then named Schwartz, was part of those targeted by Hitler. He still earns billions in every war fought anywhere in the world.

Wars are the fuel that turn a very few globalist financiers into the most elite wealthiest in the world. So much so that a conglomeration of the wealthiest is known as the ‘New World Order’ (NWO).





The New World Order (NWO)

To maintain its incredible wealth and power the NWO is able to spend hundreds of billions of dollars every year to corrupt politicians and generals worldwide into the halls Government to do their bidding. The Democrat party in America is full of those beholding to their global masters, but so too are many in the Republican party.



The first Republican to openly demonstrate this was George H.W. Bush when accepting the nomination for President in 1988 he said, “This is America … a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.”

Later that theme would include those thousand points coming together as one bright star. Although a meaningless slogan at the time, it reflects his global perspective, one that came together in the last war America, the world conglomeration, won.

In freeing Kuwait from the grasp of Iraq, the NWO showed its face for the first time.

It had been there all along, growing in power and wealth, but this was the first time its broad width was showing itself. It gained even more wealth and power through that war.



Its only real power is through corruption. In order to exist the NWO must corrupt flag officers and politicians alike. Something that is easily done throughout the world.

In America, the Democrat party was an easy target as many of their goals were the same. ButRepublicans fell into their sphere protecting big business and ignoring small or medium companies; which are the backbone of this nation.

We can identify those corrupt globalist Republicans, they are the ‘never Trumpers.’

Democrats and never-Trump Republicans, owe their allegiance to continuing wars in order to ensure constant donations into their political campaigns.

There are some stealthy globalist Republicans, too. While there is no proof, yet, that Attorney General William Barr is one of them, his not pressing indictments on the Russian hoax puts him high on the list. Others, like Lindsey Graham, can barely conceal their globalist connections. But it is the flag officers whose corruption damns this nation the most.



High ranking Admirals and Generals owe their allegiance to the constant war perpetrators of global elitism to become wealthy. Upon leaving the military, extraordinary positions open up to them if they sell their honor to the NWO.

They rose to their high rank by obeying politicians who abide by the corporate dictates of war, war, and more war. It was no mistake that Clinton, Bush, and Obama couldn’t get enough war to quench their thirst.

Donald J. Trump takes the Presidential stage

And then, out of nowhere came an outsider who promises to keep us out of endless wars. What is worse, after his 2016 election as the 45th president, President Trump keeps his word. This cannot be allowed to stand. Ergo war , and war is declared on President Trump.



From the treasonous actions of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who the globalist military does not even reassign after his open treachery, to General Mark A. Milley’s turning on this president after stating he should not have accompanied him to a burned-out church, the evidence is overwhelming that there is a serious rift between the military and this president.



We were given warnings of this happening.

1961 and President Dwight D. Eisenhower

On January 17, 1961, Dwight D. Eisenhower, in his farewell speech, warned the nation about the increasing power of the military-industrial complex. His remarks to the American people are particularly significant today, as that very same complex has corrupted our military from the top and is working its way down.



In a yet to be released book by “Washington Post” editor, Bob Woodward, who is notoriously left-winged, and has a habit of making things up, the book describes private grumblings, periods of exasperation, and wrestling about whether to quit among the NWO ardents of the Trump administration: Secretary of Defense, General Mattis, National Director of Intelligence, Dan Coats and Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.

According to Woodward, Mattis and Coats conspired together, Mattis stating,

“There may come a time when we have to take collective action…since Trump is ‘dangerous.’ He’s unfit.”

That is sedition, if not conspiracy to commit treason. You have the Director of all the intelligence agencies in America discussing taking active measures to overthrow the duly elected president, with the Secretary of Defense. Does it get any scarier than that?



Well, actually it does when you consider the same happened when Former Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein, expected that former White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly, and then-Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, would back the use of the 25th Amendment against President Trump.





All of these people, especially the generals, are followers of the NWO’s dictates.

What we call ‘the swamp,’ are really highly corrupt politicians, generals, and bureaucrats. Persons who never thought that a businessman, who owes no allegiance to them, could attain the highest office in the world. Yet, he was. And he will be again.

Now the NWO masters are calling in all the favors owed to them

Everyone who has ever taken a red cent from NWO, or merely benefited through them, do so to undo the hopes of free Americans.

Every general or officer who ridicules President Trump, every riot, every stolen vote, every fake news story, everything that is done to belittle President Trump, is bought and paid for by the NWO puppet masters.



It is being done to keep America in a constant state of war in order to benefit a very few. There is good and evil in this world, and I can’t think of anything more evil than perpetuating war. And Joe Biden will do just that. He owes more to NWO corruption than almost anyone else in America.



On November 3 we can vote for ongoing wars, or for peace. I know where my vote will go.





