Waiting for the fat lady: Election 2020 – it isn’t over until its over

There has been a red wave of unprecedented proportions, only in our anxiety over what looks like a Joe Biden victory, we can’t yet see it. That is because there was an unprecedented number of blue voters. This election isn’t in the history books yet, and as of today, it is still anyone’s election to win.

The MSM is portraying this as already in the bag for Biden, but that isn’t quite the case. While all America’s media shows Biden at 264 electoral votes, and President Trump at 214, a quick glance at the BBC and they show Biden at 253, and Trump at 214. The BBC does not recognize Arizona as having yet fallen to Biden.

And why, you might ask, would American news count Arizona for Biden when anyone can plainly see that there are still 15% of the votes yet to be counted? Late Thursday, Arizona reporting that Pima County, home to Phoenix, is leaning toward Trump at 52%. The Trump Team is seeing Biden’s lead shrinking.

The answer is that the MSM, Fox News included, wants to demoralize Trump voters and present him as the loser. They screamed Blue Wave, but it is actually a Red Wave. Seats in the House, retaining the Senate .. and don’t forget those three Supreme Court justices.





Yet, Fox News may not prove to be wrong.

While it was too early to call the Arizona vote for Trump, Biden was leading by almost 70, 000 votes, and the remaining uncounted votes were mostly in the urban areas that generally vote stronger for Democrats than Republicans.

Yet, knowing this Arizona Governor Doug Duecy, on a call to the President, assured him of a victory beating Biden by 20,000 to 30,000 votes. So far that hasn’t happened. Let’s pray that it does. However, Arizona’s vote might bring back the momentum needed to reverse this gloom that hangs over Trump supporters. It may crest the Red Wave.

Arizona by itself, with its 11 electoral votes, will not put Trump in the driver’s seat but will turn the election on its head. The scorecard would then be Trump 225, to Biden’s 253. The metrics would change dramatically then.

The President would still need to win Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia to remain in office, while Biden would only need Pennsylvania, with its 20 electors, to take the White House. If he does lose Pennsylvania, he only needs Nevada and one of the other two states to claim victory.

Biden’s path to the White House, although not assured, is less difficult than Trump’s.

But fear not, because President Trump seems to pull off impossible feats. Some are counting on reversing Biden wins in Michigan and Wisconsin; however, there is little chance of that. Massive voter fraud would have to be proved, and although there probably was, it is very difficult to prove.

Trump’s best shot is the path that he is taking in Pennsylvania and Georgia, trying to limit the amount of fraud as the ballots are counted. Philadelphia is a classic case. There Democrats are so blatant about their fraudulent counting that they have prohibited Republican poll watchers from getting closer than 25 feet. At that distance, nothing can be seen.

A recent court ruling allowed poll watchers to close to six feet, but can you compare a signature at that distance, or compare addresses? I think not. Another court ruling in favor of team Trump. The court, at President Trump’s request, issued an interim order to Pennsylvania election boards to:

(a) set aside certain mail ballots that lack identifying info for the voter, and:

(b) not count those votes until after the court rules further.

With the lead the President has in Pennsylvania now, it is almost an assured win. That and Arizona would put Trump at 245 to Biden’s 253. And then anything is possible.

So, it is too early to become despondent over how this election has turned out. The President still has a great shot at winning, the Senate will remain in Republican hands, and there is still a chance to flip the House.

There really was a red wave, only it is taking a little longer to celebrate. Don’t be discouraged, because this election isn’t over yet.





About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on parler @writerworks9