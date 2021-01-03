Late yesterday, Saturday, January 3, Vice President Pence broke his silence on efforts to stop Joe Biden and Kamal Harris from fraudulently taking the White House. Despite the Trump/Pence resounding win. Following a group of senators announcing they would challenge the certification of the 2020 election, Vice President Pence, through his Chief of Staff March Short made the following statement:

“Vice President Pence shares the concerns of millions of Americans about voter fraud and irregularities in the last election.”

“The Vice President welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence before the Congress and the American people on January 6th.”

The Senate group is led by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz who is widely recognized as a Constitutional scholar. He clerked with Judge Antonine Scalia and has argued before the Supreme Court nine times, placing him in a league of his own.

“Most lawyers in America will never argue in front of the Supreme Court, much less do it nine times,” Paul Collins, director of legal studies at the University of Massachusetts Amherst previously noted. Arguing before the Supreme Court, Cruz represented the state of Texas as its solicitor general. Making him the right person at the right time to challenge the 2020 election as he did challenge the legal limits of issues such as the Voting Rights Act and states’ rights. Cruz, along with him, Senators. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Mike Braun of Indiana, Steve Daines of Montana, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, John Kennedy of Louisiana, and James Lankford of Oklahoma signed onto a statement challenging the election results. The four senators-elect Bill Haggerty of Tennessee, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Roger Marshall of Kansas and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama,will be sworn in before the certification, are Sen Josh Hawley moved the Senatorial ball forward During an appearance on the beleaguered Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) says she will join Hawley in on objecting to the election results. Blackburn is joining Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Ron Johnson (R-WI), James Lankford (R-OK), Steve Daines (R-MT), John Kennedy (R-LA) and Mike Braun (R-IN), and Senators-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

These senators, and possibly more, will join 140 Republican House members, and possibly more, in objecting to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The courage of these elected officials being bolstered by hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of MAGA marchers planning to respond to President Trump’s call to be in the Capitol on January 6th making their voices heard. The biggest wall to contesting the election may be coming from Speaker Mitch McConnell. McConnell has fooled conservatives these long years who believed that he stood for American values of freedom and honesty. Incoming congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is alleging that McConnell is working with Nancy Pelosi to stop the congressional actions. But Pelosi best beware. There is no guarantee that she, and not Representative House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. will wield the House gavel on January 6th. GOP will nominate House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.. (If you thought election day was nuts, today’s Speaker vote math could bring down Nancy Pelosi) GOP Senators and Representatives no longer blindly following the party, or the speakers It has long been a dirty secret that Senators and Representatives, elected by their state, arrived in DC to be told to do as we say. In a 2015 article, I Didn’t Get Elected to Be a Fundraiser, the writer reflects on a 2008 op-ed by then-Representative Chris Murphy (D-Conn) : Then-Representative (and now Senator) Chris Murphy (D-Conn) penned an op-ed with this title in 2008 lamenting the vast amounts of time Members of Congress have to spend fundraising. If he thought things were bad then, he had no idea how awful the permanent money chase would be now. The Citizens United decision in 2010 opened the door for corporations to spend unlimited amounts of money on elections, and the SpeechNow decision shortly after paved the way for super PACs, both creating the need for Members of Congress to do more fundraising. A leaked memo from a congressional campaign committee in 2013 suggested that Members of Congress should spend up to four hours fundraising every day, yet it mentions only doing 1-2 hours of constituent visits. With the average House Member having to raise at least $1800 per day for re-election, there’s no time to take a break.

President Trump and Representative Bernie Sanders (D-VT) changed the rule of “Speaker Tyranny” as the “small donor” rose, thanks to social media. No longer reliant on the party to provide reelection funds, smart politicians realize they can do their job and appeal to their constituents for small donations.

In 2019, as a presidential candidate, Sen. Sanders‘ campaign announced that it raised a “staggering” $34.5 million from an average donation of just $18.53 in the fourth quarter. It was the largest single-quarter fundraising haul of any candidate in the 2019 Democratic primary.

As the parties have divided themselves and Americans, Members of Congress are voting based on the views of the administration and their party ideology. If they don’t, they will lose re-election dollars from the party. Or be cancelled by the Democrat party.

Trump and Sanders have proven that Americans should be the ones donating to, and who our elected officials are responsible to. Not big PACS (political action committees), Wall Street, Silicon Valley, or the billionaires in either party.

Political candidates know they can raise millions by appealing directly to voters.

Baltimore Congressional candidate Kim Klacik raised more than five million dollars and engaged social media audiences to her impactful campaign ad. And while Klacik lost her Republican challenger in a Democrat stronghold, she proved she could run, and run hard, without small-donor money.

President Trump has been able to defy the Main Stream Media by invigorating a base of reporters that followed his rallies as if they were 1970’s era Grateful Dead concerts. Using Twitter, he got his message out, informed of the actions of his administration, told Americans what was happening inside the swamp, and raised massive amounts of money. The Trump party is so successful, that post-election, he has raised over two hundred and seven million. Since mid-October, his fundraising totals have surpassed $500 million dollars.





Successful candidates, like North Carolina Congressman-elect Madison Cawthorn, realize they can go to Washington and work for the people and against candidates who are not standing up for American policies, and against the obvious election fraud.

“I will be contesting the election,” Cawthorn said during remarks at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida. “And not only that, I have a message for all other Republicans across the country. If you are not on the record calling for fair, free, and just elections now and in the future, I will come to your district, and I will fund a primary opponent against you.”

This means that our elected officials are able to vote their conscience, not the Republican or Democrat party line. It removes the power of the Speakers to demand that a congressperson toes the party line. As Cawthorn has indicated, he does not need Mitch McConnell or the GOP apparatchik to succeed. He needs a strong social media campaign.

Democrats screed: Do as I say, not as we do

Democrats, particularly the leaders of the party – Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, as well as RINOs (Republicans in name only) are excellent at one thing. Screaming to the skies, tearing their cloth, pounding their chests to say “Republicans you can’t do that.” But they can.

Their grievance list is long, and now it includes objecting to the Electoral College votes in Congress.

But we have watched Democrats, along with a compliment media, manipulate the truth. They investigate, spy on and create phony dossiers claiming Trump is colluding with Russia, however, we know that it was not Trump colluding, but Democrats, including Joe and Hunter Biden, colluding with Russia and China. ()Biden Corruption Runs Through Ukraine, Russia, and China)

But you General Flynn, you have a perfectly acceptable conversation while a part of the transition team, you have to be ruined.

Benghazi families, we are so sorry your child, husband, father, brother died and we lied about it. But we get to do that. Our narrative is more important than your child’s truth. (Breaking: Joe Biden’s 152 Billion Dollar Benghazi Cover-up (Scandal)

Nancy Pelosi pursed her lips to cry that the Republic would fall if President Donald Trump was not impeached.

In September of 2019, Pelosi was crying tears over the possibility Trump had asked Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. Despite the obvious quid pro quo of Joe demanding Ukrainian officials fire a prosecutor otherwise a billion of US taxpayer dollars would not be provided to the corrupt government.

“It got almost no attention, but in May [2018], CNN reported that Sens. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) wrote a letter to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Yuriy Lutsenko, expressing concern at the closing of four investigations they said were critical to the Mueller probe,” writes Marc Thiessen.

“In the letter, they implied that their support for U.S. assistance to Ukraine was at stake. Describing themselves as “strong advocates for a robust and close relationship with Ukraine,” the Democratic senators declared, “We have supported [the] capacity-building process and are disappointed that some in Kyiv appears to have cast aside these [democratic] principles to avoid the ire of President Trump,” before demanding Lutsenko “reverse course and halt any efforts to impede cooperation with this important investigation.”

As ever with Democrats, it is ok with me, but not for thee.

Democrats have contested three Electoral College votes in the recent past.

In both the 2000 and 2004 election of George W. Bush, Democrats opposed the Electoral College votes. Remember the Florida Chads? In 2001, Maxine Waters (D-Calif) rose to object to the 25 Republican Electoral College votes after the highly contested contest. Though Gore was Vice President, and he could have accepted the challenge, he actually could not. Waters objection because it was not co-signed by a senator as the Electoral Count Act of 1887 demands. (What is the Electoral Count Act of 1887? The little-known Act could give Donald Trump 4 more years)

Following Hillary Clinton’s defeat, Democrats objected to the electoral college votes for Donald Trump. In January 2017, Waters led House Democrats in objecting to the electoral ballots favoring Trump, citing “voter suppression as well as American intelligence showing that Russia tried to influence the election in favor of Trump,” Of course, Democrats are not known for following any rules, and once again they failed to meet the demand of a senator consigning the challenge.

Challenges to Electoral Votes given praise by Democrat leadership.

In 2005, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) praised his California colleague.

“Some may criticize our colleague from California for bringing us here for this brief debate,” said Durbin on the floor of the Senate, while nevertheless acknowledging that he would vote to certify Ohio’s electors for Bush.

Also, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who was a member of the House at the time, lauded Barabara Boxer (D-CA)

“I believe that Senator Barbara Boxer (D-CA) and Representative Stephanie Tubbs Jones (D-OH) have performed a very valuable public service in bringing this debate before the Congress. As Americans, we should all be troubled by reports of voting problems in many parts of the country,” he said. “I have been particularly concerned about the lack of a verifiable paper record in connection with electronic voting systems. I am proud to be a co-sponsor of legislation to solve that problem.”

Fast forward to Election 2020

Now Van Hollen and Durbin are speaking out against Senator-elect Josh Hawley last week after the junior senator announced he would join with House Republicans and object to electors from several battleground states. Hawley states his objection will be on the grounds that contested states unconstitutionally changed voting rules and procedures ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own election laws. And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega-corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden,” he said.

Remember, Democrats’ previous bids to overturn election based on the 1887 law failed because no Senator signed the House action.

Sen. Hawley’s actions are grossly irresponsible. He’s attempting to undermine our democratic process, fuel Trump’s lies about voter fraud, and delay the certification of Biden’s win. In the end, this reckless stunt will fail, and Joe Biden will become President on Jan. 20, 2021. pic.twitter.com/GrUpTqyWM9 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) December 30, 2020

Durbin took to Twitter as well:

Sen. Hawley’s actions are grossly irresponsible. He’s attempting to undermine our democratic process, fuel Trump’s lies about voter fraud, and delay the certification of Biden’s win. In the end, this reckless stunt will fail, and Joe Biden will become President on Jan. 20, 2021. pic.twitter.com/GrUpTqyWM9 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) December 30, 2020

Conservative talker, former Justice Department official, and constitutional expert Mark Levin also noted that Democrats have objected to the past three GOP presidents while blasting some Republicans for criticizing Hawley saying:

“Did you hear from the political reprobates [Sen. Mitt] Romney [Utah], [Sen. Ben] Sasse [Neb.] or [Rep. Adam] Kinzinger [Ill.] that the Democrats were destroying the Republic?” Levin wrote on Twitter. “Did you hear anything from the corrupt bastards in the media?

“Meanwhile, the purposeful violations by Democrats of Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution, plus massive fraud perpetrated against the president, absolutely merit a showdown in Congress on January 6th!” he added.

The Electoral College challenge by Republicans includes some 140 House Republicans that are expected to vote against the vote certification when Congress formally meets to count the Electoral College votes. U.S. Senator Josh Hawley announced that he would object to the certification of the election results. Hawley may be the first GOP senator to openly join Republican House members forcing a debate and vote in both the chambers of Congress.

Cawthorn went on to give an overview of election violations in the contested states. Citing examples of issues with mail-in ballots, signature verifications, deadlines, and vote tabulation.

“These flagrant violations of state law mixed with the massive, late-night mail-in ballot drops in key swing states, the corrupted election technology, illegal counting practices, dead voters and mathematically impossible vote irregularities, leads to me to question the sanctity of our election results,” Cawthorn said.

“I believe if these states had followed their own laws, the election results would be markedly different,” the congressman-elect added.

“The Constitution clearly states that state legislatures, not state courts, not governors, not the media – and most certainly not Facebook or Twitter – are expressly given the power to determine electors for the president of the United States,” he said.

“Congress can and should eject a state’s electors when elections are not held in accordance with state law or when election results are corrupted,” Cawthorn explained.

“I plan on doing just that,” he announced, saying he will be objecting to the electors from the states under scrutiny, and that he “will not countenance a motion to select electors on the behalf of one candidate” without assurance of integrity in the election process.

“Every elected official who cares about the future of our nation should join me,” Cawthorn urged. “The sanctity of our vote is the only thing separating our public from tyranny. If we don’t act now, our votes will become meaningless, our republic will crumble and the America that we know and love will be forever lost.”

“Your vote. Your voice. Do not let your voice get canceled by these bastards,” he declared.

“The amount of fraud we should tolerate in our election is zero,” he concluded. “That is why I will object.”

What happens after January 6th?

Lawmakers have two choices to make. Certify Joe Biden and have more than half the country take steps toward civil war and succession. One just has to look at the massive impromptu rallies, parades on land and water, the Million Maga March on Washington, D.C. to know that a lot of people are fed up with Democrats lying and cheating.

Stealing the 2020 Election will be the straw that breaks that camel’s back.

Democrats cannot count on MAGA conservatives to act as Conservatives of the past.

The time for having debates, or accepting their violence is long past. Quite simply, ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter do not have what it takes to combat against men, and women. Americans who have spent their lives working hard. They do not have the stones to challenge Hells Angels, or Texans, who stand with Donald Trump and the MAGA party.

We have seen the videos of ANTIFA slinking away when challenged. Patriots do not need to stand for their behavior anymore. But they are also not going to stand there and take it the Democrat-controlled groups brutality and destruction anymore.

If they certify Trump over Biden, we can expect Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA to be sent out to riot, burn, and destroy America’s cities. Just as they have been doing since May 31.

At which time President Trump could, and should, declare martial law and stop them in their tracks. If they don’t, expect the MAGA Party patriots to rise up and fight for America. Because they will.

If they certify Biden’s fraudulent win, they can expect to see Patriots rise up behind leaders like President Trump, Josh Hawley, Madison Cawthorn. Those brave enough to stand up, like Cruz, Blackburn, Kennedy, Tuberville, and more. The result can be a wholesale refusal to fund the government via our taxes to choosing to just not play their game of lies anymore.

Succession was hard in the days of Lincoln. And the Tea Party failed because of a lack of motivated leadership.

With the ability to communicate instantly from border to border, succession is much easier.

With a group of younger, motivated politicians willing to stand up against the deceit of the parties, we have leadership.

Only time will tell. But whatever happens, a plurality of Americans is fed up. He was elected on Trump coattails in 2020, but an 8th term for the Kentuckian is not guaranteed. Nor is his standing as Speaker.

The biggest threat to the Republican party right now is those who may be registered to the party, but whose alliance is to America. Anyone, including VP Pence and Sen. Mitch McConnell who will be running in 2024, best take notice.