Virginia, named for the virgin queen, now America’s whore

WASHINGTON: Sir Walter Raleigh, one of Queen Elizabeth’s “Elizabethan Sea Dogs,” supposedly named the first English colony, Virginia after the Virgin Queen, Elizabeth. Elizabeth was the daughter of King Henry and Anne Boleyn and the last Tudor monarch. (The Virgin Queen.)

Virginia is the first American colony where Dutch (not Southern) slave traders abandoned the first handful of slaves. The names of statesmen, philosophers, farmers, and some of the most prominent men the western world has known became Virginians.

Its records and archives have been a hall-of-fame of clear and critical thinking. Those days are done.

Today, the academic and political cause of Virginia is but a whorehouse for political and social nihilism.

The minds now are infested by MD (mental disease) as opposed to VD (venereal disease). Ralph Northam stands as its governor like a pestilence of poor medical but prominent radical thought.

Now standing shoulder to shoulder with Northam, Senator Tim Kaine reached beyond his progressive emptiness. This silly, foolhardy, empty vessel of human declaring that “America” created slavery.





“The United States didn’t inherit slavery from anybody. We created it. It got created by the Virginia General Assembly and the legislatures of other states. It got created by the court systems in colonial America that enforced fugitive slave laws.”

So where, exactly, would a person even begin to correct Kaine’s ground-level stupidity?

If not with a psychologist, perhaps on of the few remaining Rabbis or Pastors? Once there were plenty of Southern Baptists, they have themselves become the Tim Kaines. They no longer study the Word, but the “Zeal.”

They have long since gone from the life of the Blood to the life of the lucre. Southern Baptists See Biggest Drop in 100 Years…… | News & Reporting | Christianity Today

From Anabaptists to anti-Baptist.

Nevertheless, there are enough copies of the books of Genesis and Exodus, that presumably Kaine at least can read one. Though, one wonders about that considering his comments. A simple skimming of the pages of these volumes indicates slave societies thousands of years ahead of Virginia and its racist society that it has become.

The nonsense constantly promoted about slavery and its all-evil progeny, racism, has infected “America.” The word “racism” itself is a coined term from uncritical thinking. It is derived from minds like Kaine’s. Though Kaine isn’t the first to suggest some wickedness, as those who think there is not a single “human race.”

A concept that an uneducated writer like H.G. Wells outlined in hs “racist” text The Outline of History. And, the concept of “presentism” being prevalent, Wells, of course, is a bigot. Presentism (literary and historical analysis) – Wikipedia

Wells, of course only points out qualified differences, not quantified. Quantified differences are always via individual choices and beings.

And so eaten up with this public education pervasive propaganda that politicians like Kaine, who always count votes, will say anything, such as: “The United States didn’t inherit slavery from anybody. We created it….”

Then we wonder why there are riots and looting throughout the land.

Monstrous groups like Black Lives Matter make demands on political hacks and though some hide, like Biden, some like Kaine will say anything to remain in power.





Cities burn. Policemen are vilified. And BLM says not “all lives matter.” But soon fools and liars like Kaine and Northam and the other whores occupying Virginia will make a discovery, too late.

The violent brainwash groups like BLM and Antifa will reveal something important. That is, that at some point not “all black lives will matter either.”

And you will have read and understood the history of slavery too late. You will be in chains.

Better, at least take a peek at Genesis.

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.