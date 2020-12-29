Vice President Pence: One day as the most powerful man on Earth

For several hours on January 6, 2021, Vice-president Michael R. Pence will be the most powerful man on earth. What he does on that day will determine the fate of the United States, and of the world.

On that January day, a joint session of Congress will open to decide who will be president. It will have Vice President Pence presiding as President of the Senate. His power will be “plenary and unappealable.” In that position, he will determine who will be inaugurated president on January 20th. Yes, that is right. The choice between President Joe Biden or President Donald Trump lies in Vice President Mike Pence’s hand.

Not since the 1800s has Washington, D.C. seen this scenario play out.

According to the Constitution, the President of the Senate, in this case, V.P. Pence, will decide if the state electors’ votes are sufficient or not.

And Vice President Pence’s decision is final. There is no appeal. In case some may think that this is some fantasy, think again. Article II of the Constitution provides for objections to electors. It gives the President of the Senate full authority to decide whether or not to accept those objections.





As the contested states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin have sent dueling slates of electors to D.C. if those votes are contested by one Senator and one Representative, the decision to accept those votes falls to Vice-president Pence.

If V.P Pence does not accept the elector’s votes, those numbers are removed from each candidate’s total.

If all of the contested state’s electors are rejected as deficient, the Electoral College vote totals would be President Trump 232, Vice-president Biden 222. According to the Constitution, after the Electoral College vote is finalized, after objections voiced, the person with the highest number is certified by congress as the President.

This played a part in electing one other president. In 1800 the votes from Georgia were contested as deficient. Just as the votes are in those states that sent competing electors today are deficient. (Explaining the fraud that took place during Election 2020)

In 1800 the Vice-president, and therefore the Senate President, accepted Georgia’s electoral votes, ensuring that Thomas Jefferson became president. The Vice-president who ruled that those votes would be counted was none other than Vice-president Thomas Jefferson. Yes, he made sure that he was the President and there was no appeal to his decision.

Thomas Jefferson is the president, and precedent, for V.P. Pence to follow.

The question is, however, does Michael R. Pence have the intestinal fortitude to make this decision? Pence is a professional politician. While Governor of Indiana he folded to leftist pressure from the LGBTQ community dealing with religious freedom. Indiana passed a state religious freedom restoration act (RFRA), which was the state version of existing federal legislation.

When the pressure came at him, Indiana’s religious freedom law was gutted at Pence’s direction within a week of it being passed. Hardly the right stuff when dealing with intense media coverage.

We know that there are several Senators and Representatives who are going to challenge the Electoral College votes from those contested states. What we don’t know is how Vice-president Pence will act. Will he fold again, or will he become the hero of this nation when we need him most? Will he take a stand against the election fraud proven time and time again. (Democrats behavior over the past 4 years makes vote fraud believable)

The pressure from all sides will be the most intense in our history.

Our very continuation as a democratic republic rests in V.P. Pence’s decision. Those on the left will go wild if he upholds his Constitutional duty and rejects those votes from contested states. There will be pressure on him by those Republicans who have already accepted Biden as President-elect. Democrats will threaten him. Regardless of the overwhelming evidence of election fraud in each of those deficient states.

But the most visible pressure on V.P. Pence will be American patriots who travel to D.C. on January 6th to support President Trump.

The presence of thousand upon thousand Trump supporters, from the White House down Pennsylvania Avenue and filling the National Mall from the Lincoln Memorial to the Capitol, maybe the spark that makes up Pence’s mind.

It may all come down to the size of the crowd supporting this President that determines who will raise his right hand and swear to serve and protect the Constitution of the United States. We can pray and hope that Pence has the right stuff. And we can show our support in person. Other than that it is in the hands of Michael Pence, who for several hours on January 6, 2021, will be the most powerful man in the world.





The fate of this nation, and the world, depends on whether he has the right stuff of heroes.

