Vaccine passports another step to take away American’s right to freedom

Scanning the news feeds, a common theme has arisen from around the world. Vaccination passports are all the rage. In fact, some articles even speculate that travel from state to state, without a vaccination passport, could become impossible. The prospect of such a draconian measure becoming law is frightening in and of itself. But beware because vaccine passports are coming to control the movement of every American.

Just think of the applications, especially given the dictatorial inclinations of Democrats, Biden, and his masters. With the power of vaccine passports, every patriot could be limited to travel within their state only. That could stop any large group from traveling to D.C. to have their grievances heard.

A prospect that lightens the heart of Biden and his type.

How you might ask, would they know who every patriot is? They cannot seem to able to identify pedophiles? Or domestic terrorists, like BLM and Antifa?

Simple, they will work with big tech to monitor posts on social media. Oops, they are already doing that very same thing. In fact, if you remember back to the Obama days, Edward Snowden revealed that the Obama government was doing just that very thing.





They were monitoring each and every mobile phone call, scanning for keywords. They captured every text message, scanning for keywords to intercept information of their political enemies, and they were monitoring certain chat groups and websites. Not terrorist websites, no, Obama didn’t care about them, just what Republicans and the Tea Party were up to.

Under Obama they were not working with big tech, but after Trump was elected that all changed.

Now the Biden administration is working in concert with big tech to monitor our thoughts through the groups that we associate with, and words we say.

Again, big tech does this through algorithms that capture keywords. Obama had his IRS look for keywords to target the Tea Party to ensure that they were not funded before the 2012 election. Those words were liberty, patriot, and freedom. Those words alone were enough to doom the fledgling Tea Party movement.

Those same words are being used today to track patriots and stop them in their tracks. Just like they did to patriots leaving D.C. after the January 6th Capitol event. Within hours many went to catch return flights to their hometowns, only to learn that they had been placed on no-fly lists. Liberty, freedom and/or patriot will find you on the radar scope of the FBI, as they vigorously investigate “white radicals.”

How did the FBI know who was there at the January 6th Capitol takeover?

By illegally monitoring social media, with big tech’s help. They also enlisted the help of radical leftist “internet sleuths ” who identified many of those inside the Capitol using very sophisticated face recognition software.

The very same software that Virginia has just prohibited its state police departments from using. The very same software that Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tic Toc, and other big tech use. In fact, those unnamed “internet sleuths ” that the MSM bragged about almost certainly worked for big tech in order to identify so many of those inside the Capitol so quickly.

The Truth is that big tech has been working alongside the Democrat party for more than two years to suppress conservatives ability to have their message heard. It was the subtext of the Time Magazine article by Molly Ball, “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election.”

Ball laid out a scenario involving “a well-funded cabal of powerful people” who worked in concert to change election laws and control the dissemination of information before and after the election. She went on to state that, “Those entities want the secret history of the 2020 election told, even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream,” the column reads.

Those unnamed entities were Democrats working in concert with big tech to steal the election.

And they wanted the world to know it. An in-your-face to Trump and every American who legally voted for him.

Now that they have gained the power they intend to keep it, by all means possible. And one of those means is by preventing freedom-loving patriots from maintaining their God-given rights as citizens and their liberty. One of the easiest means of control is by limiting Americans’ free travel. Thus, ensure that all must possess a government-issued travel passport, in the guise of a vaccination passport.





A vaccination passport is not some harmless piece of paper simply to prove that your vaccinated against the Chinese Flu, rather one more means to totally control free citizens. Already there are stories of stores, theaters, sporting events, and physicians that require one show proof of being vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to enter those establishments.

If you need government permission to enter the corner grocery store, is that not total government control? And isn’t that called totalitarianism?

Do not be fooled by efforts to protect us from ourselves by the government. That is how dictatorships start, trading individual freedom for safety.

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety,” is the famous quote by Benjamin Franklin.

In one sentence he laid out an essential truth that our founders knew, having lived under the tyranny of a British king.

That great truth is that if we empower governments to protect us, it is a devil’s bargain from which we will lose in the long run. It is why our Constitution was written to limit the scope of government, especially national government.

However, big government wants to overpower us, it is the nature of government. Something our founders knew and understood. It is why the Bill of Rights was written and is the most important part of our Constitution.

It is why we must resist the implementation of vaccination passports.

If you love your liberty and freedom, you must not accept this latest effort to control every one of us, coming from Biden.

