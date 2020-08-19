US Post Office: Democrats wail over latest Trump Conspiracy du jour #7

Democrats are now trying their last-ditch effort to hang a scandal around the President’s neck. The Post Office scandal! But it is just the latest in a line of Democrat conspiracy efforts. Let’s see, there was the Russia hoax. Proven false. Then there was the Ukraine phone call hoax. The was the attack on Brett Kavanaugh, trying to prove the President was complicit in a) false accusations and b) President Trump was at Georgetown with Brett somehow.

The US House got an all-Democrat impeachment vote out of that but the Senate didn’t buy it. Nor did most of the American people. Plus the timing wasn’t right to impact the election. The killer hornets never got traction either. So the Democrats now cry that President Trump has totally blown the COVID-19 pandemic.

That doesn’t seem to be gaining traction either.

Conspiracy du jour #7: Trump is destroying the post office so people cant’ vote, Democrats wail…..

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have all Democrats singing from the same songbook. But they are off-key. The claim is that President Trump is defunding the Post Office so that Mail-in votes can’t be counted this fall. He is rigging the election!





Let’s explore this for a moment.

The Post Office has not been defunded. The Post Office is funded through 2021. Nonetheless, the Post Office is not funded by the US Government but by the sale of postage. It is intended to be self-sustaining. While it’s funding is not from the US Government, Congress has bailed it out when it has had financial trouble. Between 2007 and 2019, the Post Office lost $69 billion! Continuing losses and COVID are negatively impacting the post office, as much as any businesses.

In July, the US Treasury agreed to loan the Post Office $10 billion dollars for ongoing operations. This will allow the service to be fully operational for the next year. The Post Office has not been defunded.

The Democrats cry that Trump is trying to sabotage elections by messing with the Post Office.

Let’s apply the simple logic test here. If every voter in America voted by mail, would it bring the Postal Service to its knees? They handle 2.5 billion first-class pieces of mail during the two weeks before Christmas with no problem. They just handled 53 million U S census mailings without batting an eye.

Why would an extra 153 million ballots impact The Post Office when handled over 30-45 days?

Well if it isn’t an issue with ballots, what is it? Democrats are saying Trump is going to cause the nation’s social security recipients not to receive their checks on time. Sorry but Social Security payments have not used checks in a long time. All funds are deposited directly into recipient accounts. (When to Expect Your Social Security Checks – Here’s how to find out when your Social Security direct deposits will arrive.)

So why are Democrats now wailing about the Post Office?

The Post Office has had financial troubles for years. This June, President Trump tapped Louis DeJoy to be the new Post Master General to start directing the organization toward solvency. DeJoy began making changes immediately, and some have disrupted service. As those issues arose he worked to correct the problems immediately, assuring people that he intends that no reduction in service is to result from changes being made. (Top Democrats dubious after postmaster general backs off USPS changes for now: ‘Nice try’)

Democrats plow ahead with a vote in Congress to block mail delays

After meeting with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, DeJoy agreed to suspend any further changes for 90 days, until after the election, to avoid unintended service disruptions and to avoid the appearance of doing anything impacting the Postal system for political reasons. And that should have been that. Conspiracy #7 laid to rest.

But not good enough for Democrats desperate to appear as though they are doing something, anything to justify their time in the halls of Congress. But yeah, for the last four years, they have done nothing but attempt though conspiracy after conspiracy, to discredit Donald Trump. And little or nothing, more nothing, to credit their constituents. That would be the American people.

General DeJoy did voice one concern regarding the upcoming elections.

The big problem is that states, like Nevada, are planning to implement universal mail-in voting. They intend to send a ballot to every registered voter in the state, whether they ask for one or not. Many states do a terrible job of keeping the voter rolls cleaned up. It is estimated that in some states, 20% of the names on voter rolls have either moved or died.





Read in Florida failed to count more than 18,500 mail-in ballots in March, study finds; or The Chaos in New York Is a Warning The first large-scale test of mail-in voting in the pandemic has left one in five New Yorkers with their votes tossed out.

What will the state of Nevada, and others, expect the Post Office to do with tens of thousands of undeliverable ballots?

Consider how many places, in such a system, where undeliverable ballots might make their way into the hands of people intending voter fraud. From either party. Also, though this isn’t the Post Office’s problem, how will each state be able to tell if a voter votes in person and by mail? Because of the law against voter fraud? Democrats don’t follow laws.

The problem is not as much with the Post Office, but with the state’s bad practices and lack of preparation.

If Democrats want mail-in elections, whether because of COVID or their past hysterias over non-existence voter suppression, voter ID, and voting rights for non-Americans, that process should have been started long before Donald Trump came into office.

Why wasn’t it? They believed Hillary would win in 2016. Period. Therefore the legitimacy of American voters simply did not matter. Democrats don’t care if you vote. They care if they win. And they want to abolish the Electoral College. What easier way to do that than to cry, as they did after Hillary lost, that the popular vote is the vote that should be counted.

Then California and the West Coast, and New York and the upper East Coast can, along with Chicago can determine our political leaders for years to come.

Some states have been doing all mail-in ballots for several election cycles now.

While it is working pretty well in those states, election experts say other states should not even try to set up universal mail-in voting unless they have spent 5-10 years fine-tuning systems that will check signatures and otherwise assure the integrity of the process.

It would take years just to put in the infrastructure to do so.

Universal mail-in voting must be differentiated from absentee mail-in voting.

Absentee ballots are mailed only to those who request them. Thus there is less risk of fraud. President Trump has expressed concern over universal mail-in systems, not absentee voting. He points to local elections that have fast-tracked universal mail-in systems for primaries or other local elections and found thousands of ballots had to be thrown out. Or vote counts that have taken more than a month.

Consider, he says, what a national election would look like with such problems.

Of course, Trump himself has made comments seeming to tie Post Office bailout money to mail-in voting. In spite of his bluster, the two issues are not related.

Donald Trump is stealing the post office boxes

No, he is not. Since the Obama administration, if not before, the number of corner mailboxes has slowly decreased, after the neighborhood is identified. Why? Electronic e-mail has a lot to do with it. Less mail.

So the boxes were not being used, but mail personal had to take the time to open them up, get the few, if any pieces, and move onto the next. A waste of manpower and resources. Additionally, if you need to mail “something” but cannot get to a post office location, simply place the item in your mailbox. The delivery person will take it for you.

The Post Office “conspiracy #7” is no crisis at all. It is another manufactured conspiracy that the Democrats wish to stir up because they can’t seem to get rid of Donald Trump by competing on policy ideas.

American voters are too smart to fall for another conspiracy contrived by disgruntled Democrats.





Lead Image: Photo by Abstrakt Xxcellence Studios from Pexels