WASHINGTON. House Democrats recently passed the Qawm Soleimani Memorial Resolution, indirectly condemning President Trump’s targeted take-out of Iranian terror master, Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Consider it a companion action to President Obama’s delivery of $1.7 billion in frozen Iranian assets to Tehran – neatly stacked atop air-cargo pallets. Money that President Donald Trump says Iran used to build the very rockets it fired at US military bases in Iraq.

House Republicans rally to Pelosi

As expected, some Republicans sided with House Democrats in support of the resolution they are told assures congressional supremacy in matters of war-making. But as Abraham Lincoln said, “You can fool some of the people all of the time.” He clearly had fellow Republicans in mind.

And the resolution in question was oddly specific in naming the nation whose war powers it was clearly designed to protect:





“Congress hereby directs the President to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran or any part of its government or military, unless…” bla, bla, bla.

Threats not mentioned

The resolution made no mention of Russia, who we’ve been told represents an existential threat to our nation’s electoral system. The foreign power who, by mainstream media accounts, placed Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Nor did the resolution mention China, who is building artificial islands in the South China Sea to project its military power throughout the Pacific.

The Gen. Qasem Soleimani Memorial Resolution

The real object of the resolution – a man – was not mentioned by name. But the measure could just as easily been called the Gen. Qassem Soleimani Memorial Resolution. He is the Iranian military leader killed by US drone-fired missiles on orders from President Trump.

The dogs of war

It seems to be the general rule among governments that wars be kept, well, general in scope. Large armies march, warships plow the seas, and thousands – if not millions – of civilians are caught in the crossfire.

But Trump the apprentice politician is a novice at geopolitics as well. Instead, he targets a single man known by all to be behind the deaths of hundreds of Americans soldiers and thousands of civilians around the world. But there was collateral damage to the Soleimani missile strike as well. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi militia leader with close ties to Iran’s Quds Force, also perished in the explosions.

A new policy

Pelosi’s Democrats, with the usual assist from dimwitted Republicans, passed a resolution aimed at keeping wars large, expensive and very, very bloody.

In the end, the lives of thousands of Iranian, Iraqi, and American military personnel were spared – as were those of innocent civilians. That’s because Trump made war less general and bloody by making it very, very personal.

Consider Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani to be the first to experience the personal touch of the new Trump Doctrine.

Top Images: US Capitol Building. Photo: Martin Fallbisoner via Wikipedia, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:US_Capitol_west_side.JPG.



