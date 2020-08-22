US Attorney John Durham brings the CIA’s John Brennan in from the cold

WASHINGTON. Friday, US Attorney John Durham questioned President Obama’s CIA director John Brennan for eight hours as part of the investigation into the origins of the attempted coup against the Trump presidency – aka, the “Russia collusion delusion.”

This should worry Deep-State coup-plotters.

Untouchable Durham busts FBI mafia

A Deep State co-conspirator in the coup attempt, of course, is the FBI. And the federal agency is familiar with Durham’s rooting out corruption no matter where the chips fall. Just ask the families of Enrico Tameleo, Joseph Salvati, Peter Limone, and Louis Greco.

They were members of Boston’s Patriarca crime family who were framed by corrupt FBI agents and wrongly convicted for the 1965 murder of Edward Charles Deegan. Boston’s FBI field agents reasoned it was better to frame known Italian gangsters for the Deegan hit than see the real killers – FBI informants Joseph “the Animal” Barboza and Vincent “Jimmy the Bear” Flemmi – pulled off Boston’s streets and sent off to prison.





A gangster’s FBI family

This was a practice continued by Bean-Town Special Agents John Connelly Jr. and H. Paul Rico in regard to their very special confidential human sources and Winter Hill Gang members, James “Whitey” Bulger and Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi.

It was Special Agent Connelly who informed informant Whitey Bulger that a federal indictment was heading his way in 1995. Thanks to Connelly’s heads-up, Bulger fled Boston and proved an elusive law enforcement target for 16 long years.

Special Agent Connelly was later convicted of racketeering, obstruction of justice, and for participating with Bulger and Flemmi in the murder Tulsa businessman Roger Wheeler in 1981. Special Agent Rico conveniently died before the start of his trial for capital murder.

The familiar stench of Robert Mueller

The relevant and unredacted documents detailing the FBI’s culpability in the wrongful murder convictions in the Deegan case, its participation in murder conspiracies, and its aiding in the escape of notorious felons may not have come to light but for a federal judge’s threat to hit then-FBI Director Robert Mueller with a contempt citation.

As author and conservative radio host Howie Carr reminded readers in a 2019 column for the Boston Herald:

“This is your FBI, the organization that Bob Mueller was – and still is – trying to protect from being exposed as irredeemably corrupt.”

The walls are closing in on the FBI

We know Durham’s track record regarding past FBI wrongdoing. And he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing. Recently, the Justice Department announced FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty to altering…

“… an email from the CIA that investigators relied on to seek renewed court permission in 2017 for a secret wiretap on the former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page,” The New York Times reported.

The FBI and CIA; a marriage made in hell

Deep-State player Clinesmith misrepresented Carter Page, a former Trump campaign foreign policy advisor, as having no previous association working for the CIA. That salient fact might have alerted the secret FISA court to the baseless charge that Page was a spy working for Russia. Thus denying the FBI the spy warrants necessary to pursue its bogus Russia investigation. An investigation that was based exclusively on the now-infamous Christopher Steele dossier.

A piece of political fiction paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Let us hope that in the eight hours US Attorney John Durham questioned former CIA Director John Brennan on Friday he asked the following:

What was the nature of Carter Page’s work for the CIA?

Did the CIA use Page’s Russian expertise and contacts to further the agency’s understanding of a potential foreign adversary?

When Brennan read the Steele Dossier, did he notice the author’s sources were from inside the Kremlin and, therefore, Russian disinformation?

If the answers to any of the questions above are in the affirmative, the next is of extreme importance:





Why didn’t Brennan intervene to stop the FBI’s harassment of CIA asset and American patriot Carter Page?

It may turn out that the CIA’s John Brennan, like Boston mobster Whitey Bulger, was a criminally liable confidential human source our “irredeemably corrupt” FBI thought it could protect.

Top Image: United States Vice President Joe Biden swears in

CIA Director John Brennan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in 2013. Photo: The White House.