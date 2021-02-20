Understanding why America needs a political party for patriots

This writer has tried to explain why we need a political party for patriots in several articles. The point of each was that patriots need a movement that is organized from the ground up to determine their own fate from the local level, all the way to the top. A patriot party that can change the present course in America. (The American Patriots 2021 cry for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness)

Gab.com CEO, Andrew Torba, sent an email to each Gab member that does an outstanding job explaining exactly what this writer tried to convey, in a logical, understandable way. Instead of trying to break down his sanity, the email is presented in its entirety.

“The problem with the American Populist movement is that it was centralized.” – Andrew Torba

Centralized movements give the enemy a central attack vector to target and overcome. (What will be the spark that ignites war between socialists and patriots?)

One man, who took on the weight of the world, became the sole focus of both the enemy and of the American Populist movement itself for over five years.

The oligarchs removed that one man from the entire internet, then they removed him from office. Everyone knows this, we all watched it happen. What no one has clearly defined is where American Populism goes from here.





The oligarchs believe that they have destroyed American Populism by rigging an election, removing the movement’s leader from public view, and by forcing everyone to stay locked inside for a year while the country burns down around us all.

They think they have won and want to define “New Normal” under their rule as they consolidate power.

What Marxist Democrats don’t realize is that they have recruited tens of millions of Americans to the side of reason, light, and Truth.

Many millions of these people didn’t even vote for Donald Trump, but they recognize what is happening to our country and want to stop it. (The threats of Democrats and Republicans: Why the Patriot Party must rise)

Over the course of the past year, I’ve seen comments across the internet become increasingly “red-pilled.”

Now aware of the Big Lies being pushed by the corporate media and frauds in government.

It turns out that keeping people locked inside on the internet for an entire year ends up illuminating a lot of minds. The People are learning what the real problem is: the globalist oligarchs. Not anyone politician. Not this political party or that one.

The entire system is corrupt. Banks, tech companies, media companies, schools, government, and on and on. (Calling the Sons of Liberty to stop the pretender president-elect Biden)

We must exit this broken and failing system and start building a new one immediately.

Because we are not revolutionaries or violent. We are reformers and builders. When we up and leave the existing system in favor of our own the existing system will crumble without us lifting a finger.

“You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.”―, Buckminster Fuller

The way around centralized problems in the movement is to decentralize American Populism at the local level. In order to take our country back and move forward with the American Populist movement, we must first take our local communities back.

Here are several examples of this happening across the country:

Big Tech’s Unlikely Next Battleground is North Dakota. Montana Bill Would Designate Antifa as Domestic Terrorism. Florida restaurant goes viral for ‘face diapers not required’ mask policy We must build our own economy. Here’s how. Pull your positions out of their useless stock market and buy bitcoin, gold, silver, food stores, and ammo. Bitcoin is free speech money. Learn what it is and how to use it. Now. National elections are a big distraction. Members of Congress are bought and sold like cattle by the oligarchs, foreign nations, and whoever has the money.

Instead, center your focus on getting American Populists and Christian men and women elected mayor, to state legislatures, as judges, on school boards, etc. Cut the cable cord. That includes both Fox and CNN. Do not watch it. Do something else with your time and money. Support alternative media outlets and individuals. Get that garbage Marxist indoctrination content machine out of your home and away from your family. Exit the Big Tech mind prison. Join Gab.com, Parler.com, Clouthub.com, and Mewe.com. If your church has gone “woke,” leave. We have room for only one Gospel in Christian churches: the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Not the imitation false gospel of “social justice.” Leave Big Banks for local community banks. Start supporting small local shops. Create pro-family, pro-business, and pro-law and order policies for your local area. We can’t control DC, but we can control what happens in our backyards. Pull your kids out of public schools where their minds are being molded at the altar of Marxism. Do everything and anything you can to homeschool or attend Christian private schools or online schooling programs. Pay attention to the brands you buy and support. Check out their websites and marketing. If they are “woke,” stop giving them your money. Period.

We must also work to unite American Populists on the left and the right.

What unites the left and right-wing populists, and Americans in general, is Jesus Christ. The transhumanist nihilists and their technocracy are offering nothing of spiritual value.

The Gospel Message of Jesus Christ, and that of American Populism, is one of redemption, hope, love, dominion, sovereignty, freedom, and forgiveness.

None of these things are possible with critical theory or woke consumer crony capitalism paired with a corporate techno tyranny. What are you waiting for? Let’s get to work, we have a new economy to build. (The American Patriots 2021 cry for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness)





Andrew Torba, CEO of Gab.com is correct in each assessment he has made. Following his advice, we all have a part to play to bring about the rebirth of the American dream.

MAGA is only an idea now. However, by becoming involved in local politics we will turn the idea into a tsunami that will sweep Marxism out of this country. And it is so simple, always think and act with America first on your mind. It will change everything.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler @writerworks9 or at Gab.com @JRagonese