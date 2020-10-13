Like all areas of life and its various professions, medicine has gone through various stages. In the 20th century, doctors were largely occupied with the treatment of diseases and less time for what caused the diseases. It was the primary duty to first help the patent. And doctors had their hands full.

Well into and ultimately past WWII, researched-improved medicine had discovered causes. As a result, knowledge of cause and effect leads to the prevention of disease. That is to a great extent where we are now, as more successful research has led to more success and thus more prevention and less necessity for treatment. From eradicating diseases, like polio and mumps, to being able to stop a heart attack through the application of stents to prevent that eventuality.

But through all of this, medicine with its vanguard of doctors had a healthy (pun intended) reputation.

For the most part, there are many brilliant doctors that are basically honest, dedicated, and almost “one of the family.” Doctors carrying their little black bags who were trusted, held in high esteem. Their spirits were guided first by the Hippocratic oath, and not by a political party.

Prior to COVID, monstrous bureaucratic beasts of medicine, like the WHO and the CDC, were not on the average person’s radar. They simply did not exist. Or at least they were largely ignored as mysterious to the average American. They filled a need, but one most simply did not understand.





Before these authoritarians, like CDC, took on such pretentious importance with their government promoted edicts, doctors’ art, and “science,” coordinated like both hands playing a musical instrument. (Fauci knew about HCQ in 2005 — nobody needed to die)

Now a medical opinion seems to have a voice from whatever political persuasion guides it.

And the octaves are not higher or lower, they are left or right. Joe Biden claims he will trust the science, and the scientist. Kamala Harris says she will not take Donald Trump’s COVID vaccine as if the President is in the West Wing with a junior chemistry set mixing up a COVID vaccine. When the reality is that leading scientists and medical experts with alphabets following their names are developing the COVID vaccine. Not the President.

But single-handedly, Harris questions the validity of those experts and dissuaded her followers from the vaccine, when it eventually is released. (Kamala Harris on COVID vaccine: Won’t take it if Trump tells me to)

These WHO and CDC beasts are no more than self- important numbers ruled by self-important autocrats.

But they have degrees in medicine, though one wonders why, or how? They have license plates stating “M.D.” But they are doctors only because it is legal for them to say they are simply because the government issued a license. (Here’s a Timeline Of How Wrong Dr. Fauci Has Been On Coronavirus | 710 WOR | Mark Simone)

No? Now, most any time day or night on the “news” outlets there is some politician linked with a doctor talking about the “science.” It would be a stroke of luck if the politician has a clue as to the definition of the scientific method. The doctor may or may not know, the jury is still out on what some of those guys know about science.

After all, the horrendous argument about the wearing of masks is not a medical scientific analysis, it’s one for physics.

In any event, if these guys paid a bit more attention to chemistry and biology, their primary fields, they would understand how absurd the “wear the dang mask!” exclamation is.

But they don’t seem to care. The once-revered “do no harm” by doctors has yielded to “do no political party harm.”

Many people buy this nonsense.

They do it for one reason and only one, most certainly.

There are a lot of people who are never so fulfilled as when they are frightened. They love it so they can dither and tremble before their associates and neighbors. And many of these doctors are either fearful or political. But Dr. Jonas Salk and Dr. Tom Dooley were not. Such men loved medicine.





It is a sad time for medicine. Doctors now are in politics. And the results are predictable. They have been inundated with cowards and rubes among them.

Personally, I will never wear a mask. And if someone tries to make me, it’s not going to be pretty. I ain’t going to be peaceable in resisting. (Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to COVID-19 Social Policy | River Cities’ Reader)

Somebody will probably need to call a corpsman.