Under COVID-19 , Government orders are orders until they are not

WASHINGTON: Under COVID_19, pompous pretentious politicians are exhibiting all the nerve of a bank robber. Nerves, yes, intelligence no. But nerve is what it takes to lie and steal. Intelligence has nothing to do with it. The Government orders now controlling Americans from sea to shining sea are concerning.

Anyone watching CNBC’s American Greed has seen on display liars and thieves who have no regard for law or morality. But typically, they are not particularly intelligent, nor does morality enter into their lopsided conscience.

Like the characters on American Greed, politicians think they are intelligent because they get away with their actions for a while (some forever, e.g. Lyndon Johnson, Ted Kennedy).

Now, if any intelligent thought fertilized the brain fields of today’s politicians they might look into the mirror. A quick view of themselves would introduce them to the tomfoolery they practice.





But a stupid man looking at his reflection sees, simply, stupidity reflected.

State, municipal, federal governments – most are all merchants of foolishness.

It is almost as if they are proud of it. It was as if they are all on display for the world to see the worth of American democracy as opposed to an American republic. Democracy and its so-called “right to vote” are breeding grounds for ilk like Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. Or Mitt Romney and Chuck Schumer.

And, if he hasn’t been committed to the retirement home before November, Joe Biden.

It is from this political garbage pile of mankind that we get so-called leaders who want to issue orders to the people who hired them and pay them. These hopeless, hapless would-be servants stand before the people as if they are the high school principal instructing their children.

Two typical and recently newsy candidates for the corrupt and/or fool-of-the year award recently reared their ugly heads. And they are nor even from the federal (the worst) government.

They are municipal and state “leaders”.

Houston’s Bonehead: Mayor Sylvester Turner

Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, decides to release criminals to protect the city from the virus. Turner went to law school at Harvard, the richest endowed school in the U.S. that quite possibly the dumbest professorship outside Ridgemont High. This Ivy League boneyard of bravado boasts about its scholarship and professorship and claims to have educated Sylvester Turner? In what: Tic Tack Toe for Dummies? This so-called school claim to have educated this man? In what way, I ask?

He is clearly empty-headed.

Upon releasing inmates from jail Turner told the criminals that until the coronavirus is resolved, to take a break and stay at home. Houston’s mayor tells criminals to ‘chill’ until the coronavirus outbreak is contained, and then go back to crime – twitchy.com

Here in Houston political leaders are actively working to free violent criminals from the local jail & this is our mayor’s response to the possibility of a spike in crime.

Stay armed, Texans. Protect your families. pic.twitter.com/lHJBPNLQUh — Ken Webster jr🇺🇸🌎 (@KenWebsterII) March 30, 2020

This blockhead mayor told the criminals if they would stay at home the police could stay at home. This is pure political nerve. No intelligence is anywhere in sight. But none should be expected. Turner is the rule, not the exception.

Virginia’s Bonehead: Governor Ralph Northam

Meanwhile a few states away and in the same general timelines (virus standard time) the Governor of Virginia gave orders for all Virginians to stay at home under his orders. Politician Northam, a Democrat, graduated from Medical school in Virginia but apparently did not take the Hippocratic oath seriously–or he just lied. Who knows? Anyone who would deliver a baby, make it warm and comfortable and then discuss killing it, has bigger metal issues than Joe Biden, anyway.

Northam told all Virginians to stay at home unless they needed to get food or see a doctor. Or if they needed to get some fresh air. Virginia governor issues stay-at-home order | TheHill

Ralph Northam’s order came as only a surprise that he didn’t tell these same Virginians that hall monitors would be watching and giving out demerit notes.

Northam too has nerve. But smart he ain’t. Does he believe everyone out on the street can be checked by the police and be cleared for obeying the hall monitor? Another Cov-idiot.

During his school days, he was nominated in high school as the boy “most likely to succeed.” As what? The next jack Kevorkian? Or maybe Jack the Ripper. There was speculation that Jack was an M.D. Probably Northam just has no conscience. He falls in the modern era of affirmative action. He is educated in the egalitarian mode—which means weak.

Thus he probably just doesn’t know or care beyond his political power. ‘The Real College Scandal’ — Tucker Exposes The ‘Quid Pro Quo’ Between Ivy League Schools And Prominent Democrats | The Daily Caller

Taxpayers listen, but with a thirsty ear, for other Virginians, even be they ghosts.

“Give me liberty or give me death!” said Patrick Henry, a Founding Father, and the first and sixth post-colonial Governor of Virginia, from 1776 to 1779 and from 1784 to 1786 .

But they are drowned out by today’s flesh -peddling fools.

“You get no liberty AND I give you death!” says Ralph Northam, Governor of Virginia January 13, 2018 to present.

Irony: “You’ve come a long way baby!” was written for the Virginia Slims cigarettes marketing campaign to entice women to partake.

Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.