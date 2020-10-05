Uncle Sam brandishes a firearm in the face of the lawlessness

WASHINGTON. If the mainstream media were as concerned as it claims to be about “gun violence,” you’d think they’d stop reporting that former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in the polls. The prospect of Biden sitting in the Oval Office has propelled firearm sales faster than a speeding bullet.

It’s not settled law if not enforced

Dick Hellers’ right to bear arms continues to be infringed by the very city the US Supreme Court admonished in its 2008 landmark ruling in Heller vs. District of Columbia.

Heller says the D.C. Metropolitan Police are slow-walking his requests for legal weapons transfers from out-of-state gun dealers. He told the Washington Free Beacon:

“It would appear that what we have again is the ‘denial of service.’”

He had to threaten the city with another lawsuit before it finally allowed a firearm transfer last July. But he’s still awaiting others.





You see, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is the only recognized federal weapons dealer operating within the boundaries of the nation’s capital. A federally licensed dealer is required to legally handle transfers of firearm purchases by individuals across state lines.

A company called CS Exchange, which handled these firearm transfers, closed last March due to the overwhelming demand brought on by the panic over Covid-19 and the collapse in law and order across the country.

A discretionary disallowance of the Constitution

What happens when those sworn to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” such as the D.C. police and some elected US officials, simply refuse to do so?

Last March, Vice President Joe Biden said he supports the Second Amendment but wants federal limits imposed on ammunition sales. He added he’d like a federal ban on the purchase of “AR-14” rifles (he meant AR-15).

Since Biden’s statement, brisk weapons sales have propelled the stock price of arms-maker Smith & Wesson from $4.57 a share to $16.54 at last Friday’s close. And AR-15-maker Strum, Ruger has seen a rise in its stock price to over $21 a share during the same period.

As the silence of anti-gun Democrats, coupled with calls to defund police, encourage anti-law enforcement mobs to wreak riotous havoc across the nation, they’ve indirectly encouraged horrified Americans to arm themselves to the teeth, with firearms and ammunition manufacturers increasing production to meet the demand.

But, as mentioned above, what happens when officials sworn to uphold the Constitution instead refuse to defend it as part of their “discretionary powers”?

A show of force

Remember St. Louis couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey? When a mob bent and eventually broke a large wrought iron gate leading into their affluent community, the McCloskey’s were understandably concerned. They exited their home and brandished his-and-her firearms for all the mobs to see.

Democratic prosecutor Kimberly Gardner indicted the couple for showing their weapons “in an angry or threatening manner.” If convicted of the Class E felony, the McCloskeys face up to four years in prison.

Video captured by a protester clearly shows a mob organizer urging marchers to move quickly and peacefully past the armed couple’s home. The McCloskeys and the mob survived the encounter without spilling a single drop of blood.





A few nights previous, mobs put more than 55 small businesses to the torch, looted, and assaulted innocent people in the streets and in their vehicles. Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn (who is Black) died from gunshot wounds received while confronting armed looters.

Good manners and a six-shooter

The old Colt model 1873 Single Action Army revolver was called the “Peacemaker” for a reason. “God created man,” goes the old saying, “but Sam Colt made them equal.”

The sight of a firearm does more to keep the peace than encourage gunplay, like the shootout at the O.K. Corral. It also assures gun-grabbing politicians that the Second Amendment is a lot more than an abstract concept to a free people jealous of their liberties.

Even more, it hints to a likely confrontation should the government become as lawless as a St. Louis mob or employ a corrupt interpretation of prosecutorial “discretion.” One that avoids recognizing an individual’s right to protect his/her own life.

Consider the surge in gun sales as Uncle Sam brandishing a firearm in the face of lawlessness.

Top Image: Gun section in Stans Merry Mart, Wenatchee Washington. Photo: Thayne Tuason via Creative Commons, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Gun_section_in_Stans_Merry_Mart_Wenatchee.jpg.