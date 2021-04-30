Twitter’s push to squelch free speech comes with a label

WASHINGTON. There’s no doubt the social media environment is its own hermetically-sealed universe. One devoid of irony. As proof, social networking site Twitter announced they will label all state-controlled media content as such.

According to Twitter, new labels will identify the accounts of government officials, their institutions, ambassadors, and spokespersons.

And here’s the irony-free kicker:

Twitter will label “accounts belonging to state-affiliated media entities, their editors-in-chief, and/or their senior staff.”





Twitter defines state-affiliated media as…

“… outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution. Unlike independent media, state-affiliated media frequently use their news coverage as a means to advance a political agenda.”

Twitter forgot to mention media outlets that are appendages of America’s intelligence services. That’s a label appropriate for The New York Times, Washington Post, CBS, ABC, NBC, and their smaller, less imaginative imitators across the nation.

The mainstream media’s many Russian-related conspiracy theories are a case in point. Whether it was the bogus charge that President Trump served as a Russian intelligence asset or that the Russian state hacked the 2015 presidential election, the US media served as the dispensary for these US intelligence disinformation campaigns.

It represented the culmination of Operation Mockingbird: The Central Intelligence Agency’s Cold War initiative to infiltrate US media outlets. The purpose of the enterprise was to help mold public opinion in support of official US government policies.

The Vietnam War and Watergate seemed to dissuade the media’s blind trust in the truthfulness of official Washington.

But that healthy skepticism is all gone now.

Today, spy-guys John Brennan (former Director of the CIA) and James Clapper (former Director of National Intelligence) are paid “annalists” for 24/7 cable news outfits MSNBC and CNN, prominent Deep State disinformation megaphones.

Big Tech – a partner with US intelligence services in compiling all emails, text messages, and cellphone communications of all Americans for purposes of domestic espionage – will discredit or outright ban domestic alternative information sources the same way they discredit and attack anything Russian.

America is entering a brave, new chapter in its history.

A government of the Deep State, for the Deep State, by the Deep State.

And Big Tech and the mainstream media are authoritarian partners in the big push against First Amendment free speech and the free flow of information.

15th-century printer Johannes Gutenberg said of his printing press,





“A spring of truth shall flow from it. Like a new star it shall scatter the darkness of ignorance, and cause a light heretofore unknown to shine amongst men.”

Thanks to Big Tech and the Deep State’s corporate media shills, that light is dying. And an all-encompassing darkness will replace it.

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

