WASHINGTON: Put a bunch of people that have mad video skills into quarantine, and the results are liable to be funny. Not just mean, as liberals like to do, but funny. And not since Gerald Ford have we had a politician who is funnier than Joe Biden. Not that Joe is intentionally funny, but he offers American’s plenty of reasons to do a spit take, or at least emit a hearty guffaw.

Like his falling asleep during a Town Hall with her Lady Liberal Hillary

Joe Biden has fallen asleep listening to Hillary Clinton during his own town hall pic.twitter.com/tCfbXwezys — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 28, 2020



And the news cycle should be all about Joe and his “Bidenism” like Poor kids are just as talented and bright as white kids.

Or creepy conversations about his hairy legs and the he “loves kids jumping on my lap”:

Vote however you wish, but know that if you elect #JoeBiden, you are actually electing his vice presidential choice. This video makes that as clear as a bell. pic.twitter.com/ESsi6DRmIu — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 23, 2020

Or his endorsement of then-President Obama saying:

Then there is the time during the ABC News Presidential Debate, when he almost spits out his teeth. Maybe he and Nancy need to invest in Polident?





The Daily Caller has done us all a favor collecting some of the funniest memes into a video that promises to bring some levity into the quarantine that has Ole’ Uncle Joe hiding in his basement, cowering behind Dr. Jill’s skirts.

And then we have YouTube creator Beta O’Dork and his 170-minutes of Joe Biden’s Melting Brain

But Joe’s ribbing is nothing new. Johnny Carson took shots at him in 1987. Showing that Biden has a long, strong record of moral turpitude. Can you imagine Jill Biden, all 5’6″ of her, poking an elegant finger into Joe’s chest saying “I will never be First Lady and its all your fault!”

However, Joe’s biggest “gaffe” may be Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault, backed up by plenty of first-hand accounts. (Tara Reade fingers Biden for fingering her. Proof emerges on Larry King.)

Reade’s interview with Fox News is not only revealing, but it begs the questions as to how many young interns were subjected to the Senator’s affections over the years. He is obviously a vain man, hence the hair plus, botox, and eyelifts noted over a year ago in the Daily Mail (Plastic surgeons claim Joe Biden, 76, has undergone a huge transformation during his career through cosmetic procedures that have filled in his wrinkles, altered his hairline and made his teeth whiter). Under the headline of fruit not falling far from the tree, his son Hunter has shown that he is also a predator (Hunter Biden’s ‘baby mama’ Lunden Roberts was stripper at club he frequented)

Or maybe Joe just turned his attentions to the sniffing of young girls hair? Lest Jill get really mad.