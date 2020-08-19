LOS ANGELES: The opening night of the Democrat Virtual Convention was heavy on Trump-hating and race-baiting. But any cognizant information on policy was light, if not absent. President Donald Trump is evil, former Vice President Joe Biden is not Donald Trump, and Biden would do better at “stuff.” Specifics would be forthcoming after the election. Remember, we have to pass the bill so you can find out what’s it?

Well, at the DNC Convention night two it is “You have to pass the candidate to find out what is him.” Then wait for the Democrat leaders – AOX, Sanders, Pelosi, and Schumer to fill him up.

If Monday replaced “We the people” with “We the race-baiters,” Tuesday was “We the victims.”

The entire night was a showcase of people who Americans were not allowed to criticize. Everyone is a victim, and this is all Trump’s fault. Once the moderator finished, the victimhood began.





Eva Longoria was replaced as a moderator with another moralizing celebrity. Tracee Ellis Ross is famous for being Diana Ross’s daughter. And an actress Including Girlfriends (2000–2008) and Black-ish (2014–present) and a business entrepreneur (Pattern Beauty). Making her much more than just a pretty face.

Sally Yates, who was part of a plot to overthrow the Trump government, lectured us about how righteous she is. She was fired for insubordination. She defied a direct order that was lawful and constitutional according to the U.S. Supreme Court. Her speech was classic projection, where she accused Trump of the very government abuses she was guilty of.

U.S. Attorney John Durham is expected to straighten this out soon enough. Yates endorsed Biden, who is also under suspicion as one of the co-conspirators in the failed coup against Trump.

Democrat Dinosaurs and Luminary

Then came the obligatory halo over the Kennedy family, including Mary Jo Kopechne’s driver Senator Ted Kennedy. Former President Jimmy Carter, who is synonymous with failure domestically and abroad, insisted that former Vice President Joe Biden is competent. Carter managed to get through his remarks without any anti-Semitism.

For those worried that Jew-hatred would be left out, fear not. Tamika Mallory spoke Monday. Tuesday offered Linda Sarsour in addition to Carter. It became hard to distinguish the DNC Convention from a local Hezbollah Convention on Al Jazeera. At least with the Hezbollah Convention, Al Jazeera gives a free tote bag to whoever sponsors a malnourished suicide bomber.

Former President Bill Clinton lectured us about Trump’s refusal to take responsibility.

For those who forgot, Clinton’s finger wagged at anyone who asked him to take personal responsibility. Clinton has a personal grudge against Trump. After all, Trump did humiliate his wife. She has never recovered. The DNC Convention knows that Bill Clinton is far more likable than his wife, which is why he was given a speaking slot and she was not. Bill Clinton kept insisting that Biden would be better, but never said how.

He continued the trend from Monday of avoiding policy at all costs. Bubba became famous for his “I feel your pain” refrain, and he believes Biden feels your pain as well.

The mouthy freshman senator from New York nominates….

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was given 60 seconds to complain about anything and everything, which she did. The woman who sabotaged the chance to have an Amazon plant in her district lamented wealth inequality. To put a moderate face on the convention and keep the politically toxic elements away, Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley were given 60 seconds less speaking time than AOC.





Deceased Georgia Congressman John Lewis was mentioned every other sentence, as he had been the day before. He is best known for heroic actions in 1965. As for what he accomplished in his 34 years in Congress beginning in 1986, nobody seems to know enough to mention anything.

Recognizing the people harmed by Democrat policies

The roll call featured people connected to victims, such as Matthew Shepard’s parents who was killed in 1998 when Democrat Bill Clinton was in office. Democrats keep mentioning Shepard as being gay in an attempt to tie his death to a mythical anti-gay sentiment that has invaded America.

The Khan family are Muslim leftist activists, so anyone criticizing them is labeled Islamophobic.

Then came another panel of victims moderated by Biden. Biden’s message was that he is against cancer and Trump is in favorite of it. While one can absolutely empathize with a man battling cancer, the implication that his cancer is Trump’s fault is noxious. It is difficult to unite Americans when Democrats keep insisting that Republicans are murderers.

Mr. Ketchup

Outside of Carter, nobody has failed on the world stage like former Senator and failed presidential candidate John Kerry. The Boston Brahmin simply declares his failures to be successes. As expected, he defended the failed Iran deal and attacked Trump for junking it. Kerry’s insistence that the Iran deal was positive remains a statement backed up only by his insistence.

Kerry became a master projector, claiming that Trump is laughed at on the world stage. Qasem Soleimani and Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi would disagree. Kerry repeated the failed talking points that lost him the election in 2004. He rambled on about multilateralism and climate change while ignoring radical Islam. Kerry insisted that only Biden can save us, but naturally did not say how. Another theme of the Democrat Virtual Convention. Biden will do “it” better, but no information as to how.

Mr. Heinz praised Biden for tackling ISIS, but it was Obama and Biden’s disastrous premature Iraq withdrawal that created ISIS. Trump smashed ISIS with hard power, again wrecking Kerry’s implausible narrative.

General Colin Powell is supposedly above criticism because he is black.

Those rejecting this nonsense should also reject the notion that Powell is a Republican crossing party lines. He has not voted for a Republican president since 2004. President George W. Bush fired Powell. And Powell he has never forgiven the GOP for that. He is a disgruntled ex-employee, nothing more or less. He claims that he wants a president who understands the real world, but in 2008 Powell voted for adjunct college professor Barack Obama over military war hero John McCain.

Speaking of McCain, his wife Cindy is endorsing Biden due to the personal feud between Trump and McCain. Those who put country first do not throw their ideological beliefs in the trash bin out of spite. Just saying.

The goal of Powell and Mrs. McCain was to make Biden out to be a hero of bipartisanship. He led the charge against the late Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork. Biden led the politics of personal destruction that permanently turned once boring affairs into political bloodbaths.

The main speaker for Tuesday was Dr. Jill Biden, Joe’s second wife.

While she claims to have met Joe after she was divorced, her ex-husband is now claiming that Jill began her affair with Biden while still married. Given that these allegations are unsubstantiated, nothing further should be said about them unless evidence surfaces. (Jill Biden’s ex-hubby claims one-time friend Joe ‘stole’ her away and he’s set to publish book)

What is factual is that Mrs. Biden is a PhD, not an MD. Like many liberals, she comes from the world of academia. Having a schoolteacher cap the night fit in with the theme of having speakers that are supposedly immune from criticism. Mrs. Biden neglected to mention that children are far more likely to be harmed from drugs, guns, bullying, molestation and indoctrination than from COVID.

Her story of rescuing Joe Biden during his darkest days is a powerful and compelling one.

It has nothing to do with policy, but it is not meant to do so. This was about tugging at the heartstrings, not offering policy prescriptions. That is the Democrat way.

Her prescription to heal America was more love and understanding, and more acts of kindness. That is all well and good, but it will not stop an Antifa or BLM mob from torching a home or shooting a child. Preventing those tragedies to children requires more police. Democrats are going in the other direction.

Dr. Biden very effectively continued the pattern of showing the human side of her husband. She was a much better advocate than most of the other speakers on this night. However, at some point during this convention, someone, perhaps Joe Biden himself, will have to discuss policy.

Jill Biden showed warmth, in contrast to the angry and scowling Michelle Obama.

Her husband showed up at the end, and appeared to say “I’m Joe Biden’s husband.” His supporters will insist that he said, “I’m Jill Biden’s husband.” Judge for yourself.

On the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, the accomplishment of Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton were not mentioned. This was the day that Trump pardoned Susan B. Anthony, causing many Democrats to now hate Anthony. (Trump Pardons Susan B. Anthony as Nation Marks 19th Amendment’s Centennial)

Biden had no comment.