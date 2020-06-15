Tucker Carlson stumbles on history of the Confederate States of America

WASHINGTON: Tucker Carlson, a man who had revealed himself as a reliable reporter/journalist over the years, in my opinion, stumbled recently. His nightly show has been confronted with the contemporary left-wing anarchic news happenings. Anarchy brings with it, anarchic news. By its very nature, bestial conduct becomes the news story of the moment(s). And for the most part fake news stampedes over history and truth.

To anyone on this planet, current news bile comes mostly from such oxymoronic solecisms as “ANTIFA” or “Black Lives Matter.” ANTIFA is no more anti-fascist than the American Cancer Society is pro-smoking. The only connection to anything black that Black Lives Matter has is blackmail.

Into the fray, phony reporters bring discord and dishonesty. Mr. Carlson generally is the exception.

But, a great deal of the outcry of these phony ANTIFA or BLM madmen is to blame the South and its former Southern Confederacy. The Southern Confederacy that fought supposedly to preserve slavery. Not only to preserve it but to use it to torture blacks. This, purportedly is THE news and history. The truth.

Hence while these lunatic monsters of Antifa and BLM loot and burn they must also, like Isis, tear down and destroy. Away with the markers, statutes, and all remembrances of the former soldiers and statesmen of the Confederate States of America. Next, Columbus, Washington, Jefferson must go.





Soon, St Patrick’s Cathedral and Notre Dame will make the hit list.

In his early comments, Carlson spoke of this conduct (as any sane man should) as nihilism.

Then to make sure his audience understood, he attempted to clarify. He said that no reasonable person could or would, support the Southern confederacy– and “only a few” do. Mr. Carlson failed at his research here. Or he spoke without thinking.

Depending on recent polls, 40% of Southerners and 23 % of those polled nation-wide support the former often referred “Lost Cause.” This in an age of pervasive public education where brainwashing of history students is almost formal.

But the numbers above are a bit more than “only a few.” And people are thinking more about the subject. ( 150 Years Later, 23% Of Americans, 40% Of Southerners, Side With Confederacy)

More conservatives now realize that conservatism stands for a republic union– not a national state.

People who believe in the “Lost Cause” stand and/or salute The Star-Spangled Banner—not a national Anthem.

Perhaps more people are reaching back and studying history from the original sources. Not the silliness of the Dinesh D’ Souza, Rush Limbaugh or Mark Levin types –Republicans in Conservative clothing. But the original secession of 1776 and its future facsimile in the Confederate States of America.

As well, these same students are going to sites like The Abbeville Institute and not to Fox Nation with its pervasion of pseudo-historians. Those who reach back are digging up the true dirt on the Republican party which supported “no blacks” in the territories. Not “no slaves” in the territories.

Neither political party was especially for or against slavery in 1860.

The Republicans aligned themselves with some abolitionists. Those who mostly wanted blacks expatriated. Lincoln’s political bilge is filled with statements as such. Not only that but his offering bribe to the South of the Corwin amendment is pure politics. It stated for all South of the Mason Dixon Line to hear, that he would accept an amendment if such passed. (The Corwin Amendment, Slavery, and Abraham Lincoln and Not the Great Emancipator: 10 Racist Quotes Abraham Lincoln Said About Black People)

The Democrats were split north and south and were indifferent knowing that slavery would soon die under its own weight in any event.

Much like today’s Republicans (liars) and Democrats (thieves), they filled their political sails with political winds. Today the Republicans blame the Democrats for slavery and segregation. The Democrats blame everybody, not them, for everything.





The literature of history told from the South’s point of view is pervasive.

But few want to believe anything except the South kidnapped blacks in order to get free labor and to practice cruelty. That the Confederate States of America declared war on the United States to keep this “system.” This nonsense is perpetuated within and throughout every public school and most private ones to this day.

And the Universities? Even Mr. Carlson admits they are a joke when it comes to education.

The general nonsense about states, particularly Georgia and Mississippi making statements when they seceded about “standing on slavery” have deliberately been misinterpreted. The comments meant that the political parties outside the South wanted abolition and repatriation for blacks.

Thus “freeing” massive numbers of poor, uneducated blacks to be scattered to the winds to die; or to be shipped back to Africa, such as in Liberia. If they remained with their owners they could ultimately be freed through manumission or education or with the general collapse of slavery (which was happening world-wide outside Africa). (American Colonization Society )

Consider that no slave ship ever sailed from a Southern port.

In fact, they were all of the Northern registries. The South had no ships. They were the agrarian society. The North, the navigation society. As a matter of fact, only 4-5% of African slaves ended up in the American South. But how many cities outside the American South were burned, looted, and pillages by brutes like Grant and Sherman?

The great generals and statemen of the South and their forebearers were instrumental in forming and believing in an original republican union. The leadership of the Confederate States of America and the people of the South almost certainly had more forebearers who signed the Declaration of Independence than the rest of the Union.

It was in the spirit of this same Declaration, principally written by a Virginian, that the Southern states seceded.

Apart from that, all 13 of the original states had ratified the Constitution with the understanding that they could leave if dissatisfied. Just as they had seceded from the governing body under The Articles of Confederation. And they never forgot the following:

“When in the Course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”

This is a fundamental statement to the world that any people have a right to secede.

Virginia, New York, and Rhode Island all ratified the Constitution with comments in writing to that effect in their ratifications. All 13 assumed it for themselves. Why would it be true in the Declaration of Independence and not in the Constitution?

At one point, Mr. Carlson said that he does not defend the Confederacy because it was “abhorrent” for making war against the United States.

Also, that the Southern Confederacy was discredited and deserved such. He didn’t say why but one assumes prohibitive time constraints for lack of any explanation—or he didn’t have one, but assumed one was somewhere out there in P.C. land.

Hard to tell. Mr. Carlson is usually a pretty reliable guy.

I offer Lord Acton, author of “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely,” to Mr. Carlson.

Then I offer more of Lord Acton. Writing to Lee after the Confederate surrender:

” I mourn for the stake which was lost at Appomattox more deeply than over that which was saved at Waterloo.” And Acton was no supporter of slavery. He did support The Lost Cause. Acton and Lee: A Conversation on Liberty – The Imaginative Conservative

But, where is this mystery history about the South? The Confederate States of America making war against the Union? The South being discredited?

The union sent troops into Charleston harbor to reinforce a fort built and owned by the state of South Carolina. Lincoln and his Republicans lied and said they were only sending food. Nevertheless, once the bombardment was over (zero casualties both sides) the Union troops abandoned the fort and left.

The Union armies had already left all forts throughout the seven seceding states, except Ft Sumpter at Charleston and Ft. Pickens at Pensacola (with the South paying for costs). These were the two forts where Lincoln needed to collect his tariffs.

Then in a clear and blatant unconstitutional act, Lincoln called for 75,000 militia troops to invade the Southern States. This is when the Confederates States of America went from 7 to 11.

If the war was “about” slavery (whatever that means) why did the additional 4 secede? Because they had planned to stay and hope for the original union to hold to its constitutional principles. But Lincoln demonstrated abhorrence for the Constitution. He declared war on the South.

And where is the South’s abhorrence, Mr. Carlson?

From Dr. Clyde Wilson, Professor Emeritus of History at The University of South Carolina

“When we speak about the causes of war should we not pay some attention to the motives of the attacker and not blame everything on the people who were attacked and conquered? To say that the war was “caused” by the South’s defense of slavery is logically comparable to the assertion that World War II was caused by Poland resisting attack by Germany. People who think this way harbor an unacknowledged assumption: Southerners are not fellow citizens deserving of tolerance but bad people and deserve to be conquered. The South and its people are the property of the North to do with as they wish. Therefore, no other justification is needed. That Leninist attitude is very much still alive judging by the abuse I receive in print and by e-mail. The abuse never discusses evidence, only denounces what is called “Neo-Confederate” and “Lost Cause” mythology. These are both political terms of abuse that have no real meaning and are designed to silence your enemy unheard.” Why The War Was Not About Slavery | Abbeville Institute

Mr. Carlson had a guest, a well-known man by the name of Joey Jones. I believe he has over the past few months become a Fox contributor. His life and record are an honor to his family, the South, the United States, and the United States Marine Corp.

Sgt. Jones and I have some things in common. We are both deep South natives. He from Georgia, I from Mississippi. We both are Americans. And we both served in the USMC. He, however, underwent, in battle, some of the most egregious wounds a man can suffer. He is most worthy of the USMC motto, Semper Fidelis.

I, on the other hand, while proudly received an honorable discharge many years ago, never suffered ANY wounds.

During his interview with Mr. Carlson, Sgt Jones carried himself well for his family, The State of Georgia, the United States, and the USMC.

Sgt Jones stated that he proudly serves the Stars and Stripes. He learned as a boy the honor of the Confederacy and its flag, but his allegiance is to the United States and its flag. He has no desire to refight the War Between the States. Nor do I.

And neither does any other Southerner I know or have known. And that includes a lot of Marines who were proud of both flags. (The Marine Corps: No longer looking for (just) a few good men)

Perhaps, Mr, Carlson, you’ll come to understand the intent of the Confederate States of America before the ANTIFA and BLM mobs get to the Mount Suribachi Marine Corps. monument.

I’m just suggesting you think about it.

