Trump’s leadership during this COVID-19 pandemic is destroying the left

.WASHINGTON: Many are questioning President Trump’s handling of this COVID-19 pandemic. The major complaint seems to be that they don’t like the way he presents himself at the daily briefing on television. Some say, mostly in the far-leftist MSM, that he is crude, cannot take criticism, and is a hothead. The truth destroying the left is completely opposite.

Fighting COVID-19 President Trump demands performance.

That is how he became a multi-billionaire. Prior to becoming President, his employees were required to perform the tasks they were hired to do. Whether a pipe fitter or a CEO, when he hired you to do a job, it was accomplished or you looked for another job.

He demands the same of governmental employees, who are not used to such high standards. This is why he faces such resistance from within the government. The Washington press corps is an extension of those career federal employees. They have been so intertwined for a century that you cannot tell them apart any longer.

That is why the press is so out of step with the American people. It is why they fail to change people’s minds about this President, no matter how hard they try. Only D.C. insiders feel the way it is presented in the MSM. The rest of us voted Trump into the office to do exactly what he is doing. This fact they don’t understand, that he is doing the people’s work.





President Trump is an extremely intelligent man and asked lots of questions before coming to a decision, in spite of what the MSM tells us. But his questions aren’t full of politically correct misinformation, they are direct in your face, “what the hell,” questions. He wants to know the real answers that will solve problems.

Problem-solving is a lost art in D.C. circles.

It is in this way that he was able to get a hospital ship fully supplied, ready, and in place, in a week rather than the many months’ other administrations would have taken to complete the same task. Temporary hospitals were up and saving lives in three days under his leadership. These instances of Trump’s leadership skills are destroying the left.

Contrast those actions with Bush during Hurricane Katrina or Obama’s during the Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The differences are night-to-day. Ventilators and masks were delivered to states, like California, Illinois, and New York within days, even though those should have been ordered at the state level.

These were in the same states who decided against spending funds for emergency items for Americans, in favor of providing free services to illegal immigrants. Their priorities were to forward their political agenda over the welfare of their constituents. It remains their priority today, and will in a post-COVID-19 world. They are slow learners indeed.

To expedite the federal response, President Trump deregulated medical device manufacturers from the onerous rules imposed under Obamacare, to hasten the production of these necessary items during this crisis. The leadership of this type is the only reason that New York and California now have the basic medical equipment necessary to fight the novel coronavirus. These instances of Trump’s leadership skills are destroying the left.

In the face of overwhelming criticism from the MSM, he has the intestinal fortitude to propose a simple solution to save lives, the use of proven antimalarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, at one of his pressers. The media savaged him for it, as did leftist Democrat politicians. The media start screaming that the Trump family has investments in the drug, which was proven false by liberal fact-checkers, Snopes.

All of them are now eating their own words as those drugs are proving to work.

They are the best hope at saving lives, and presently the only solution. President Trump was right, as he so often is. It mystifies the left.

What his critics don’t understand is that unlike most politicians, Trump doesn’t talk to hear himself bloviate. When he says something it isn’t off the cuff, but he has asked those he trusts, who have more knowledge on the subject than he, for their best advice on the subject.

He comes to a decision out of intelligence, not ignorance. It confounds his enemies while impressing his admirers.

The left believe their own lies and falsehoods about the man, one just needs to look at their determination to repeat the Russian hoax. They knew their allegations where built on a house of eroding cards.





That is the simple answer as to why he is right so often, he does his due diligence before speaking, while the left, not used to being challenged, speaks with no knowledge. When called on their ignorance, they double down rather than admitting their own stupidity. It is why the left is going down in flames, while Trump’s star is rising.

Trump’s leadership skills are destroying the left.

Certainly, President Trump has made errors during this ongoing crisis

Name one person who wouldn’t when facing a problem that no other President has in our history.

At least not since 1917

President Trump’s leadership is setting the precedent on handling a worldwide medical crisis, complicated by with the financial collapse. Only future incidents of this type will tell how well he did.

Every move he makes

Every move he has made, from shutting down travel in February from China, to the closing our southern border, has been met with outrage, calls of xenophobia, homophobia, and racism. But what do you see the rest of the world doing? They are following his leadership. Why? Because he is doing the right things to slow and control this virus until a cure can be found.

He is buying the time to win this medical war.

So much so, that even ISIS has sent word to its jihadists to not travel to Europe for jihad. The messages that it is better to have a healthy fighter of Allah ready to strike after the menace is gone. So even our sworn enemies listen to Trump’s leadership. If only the President could get Democrats to do the same.

Because of these instances of Trump’s leadership skills are destroying the left.

Our country is facing an existential threat that is exacerbated by the radical leftists who want to see America fail. This is their only hope of winning the cultural war that has been ongoing since the 1960’s. COVID-19 is their savior. It is all they have left to pummel traditional American values.

With lies and deception they intend to politicize this final assault against us, under the cover of a worldwide pandemic.

What they didn’t count on was a real leader who spoils everything they try, simply to take us down.

Thank you Mr. President, keep up the good work. Real Americans are 100% behind you.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Lead image: President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, use the speaker phone to talk with military family members in the Oval Office of the White House Wednesday, April 1, 2020, during a conference call town hall to discuss the military response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)