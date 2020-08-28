Trump’s convention marks stark contrast with Dems and never-Trumpers

WASHINGTON. The Republican National Convention (RNC) was a welcomed breath of fresh air this week. Its speakers were unequivocal in their support of President Trump and his policies. Much more importantly, they were extremely articulate about the evils that will befall the nation should the Democrats win in November.

What’s that squishy sound?

No wonder the squishy, tangential, and feckless eunuchs of the GOP hate President Trump and have bleated their support on behalf of the befuddled potted plant known as Joe Biden.

Trump has changed the “reach-across-the-aisle” GOP into an honest-to-God opposition party. Speech after speech at what Fox News dubbed “Trump’s convention” correctly painted Democrats as supporters of socialism, dismissive of the rule of law and law enforcement.

And an amen corner for the murder and mayhem exacted by Antifa and Black Lives Matter on innocent, law-abiding Americans.





All hat and no cattle

As Tom Benning of the Dallas Morning News observed in (‘Very different party’: George W. Bush’s absence from RNC shows again how GOP has changed under Donald Trump)

“This week, not only will George W. Bush again be absent from the party’s virtual Republican Convention, there’s also a real chance – once unimaginable – that more of his Cabinet members will have appeared at the Democrats’ nominating event than the GOP’s.”

Bush advisor Mark McKinnon told Benning,

“The reality is that Trump has radically transformed the Republican Party. It’s a very different party than it was under George W. Bush, and it’s a different message.”

Typical of those who worked in the perplexed administration of George W. Bush, McKinnon lacks the nimbleness of mind and facility with the language necessary to articulate what exactly Trump’s radical transformation is. You see, what never-Trump Republicans lack in intellect they also lack in moral clarity.

“It is the eternal struggle between these two principles – right and wrong – throughout the world,” said Abraham Lincoln. But shortly after New York’s Twin Towers toppled on 9/11, President Bush appeared before the nation to insist that Islam “is a religion of peace.”

And how many times did he make a point to appear in photos holding hands, schoolgirl-like, with Saudi Arabian autocrats as he so often does today with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The George W. Bush wing of the GOP is a mixed-signal-sending, morally-confused bunch.

Throwing down the gauntlet

Thursday night, in accepting the Republican Party’s nomination for a second term as the nation’s 45th President, Trump added some much-needed moral clarity:

“At the Democrat National Convention, Joe Biden and his party repeatedly assailed America as a land of racial, economic, and social injustice. So, tonight I ask you a simple question: How can the Democrat Party ask to lead our country when it spent so much time tearing down our country?

“In the left’s backward view, they do not see America as the most free, just, and exceptional nation on Earth. Instead, they see a wicked nation that must be punished for its sins.

“Our opponents say that redemption for you can only come from giving power to them. This is a tired anthem spoken by every repressive movement throughout history.

“But in this country, we don’t look to career politicians for salvation. In America, we don’t turn to government to restore ourselves. We put our faith in almighty God.

“Joe Biden is not a savior of America’s soul. He is the destroyer of America’s jobs. And if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness.”

A declaration of war

Trump understands there is no good-faith difference of opinion between his administration and those of limousine leftists like Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The “eternal struggle,” as Lincoln so clearly stated, demands Trump declare for which side he will fight – right or wrong.

Trump chooses to fight for right.





George W. Bush Republicans – grey-area moralists – convulse with doubt when forced to make that choice. And so, Republicans like former Ohio Gov. John Kasich stands alone in an empty field and advocates for what he perceives to be the least offensive choice – the potted plant known as Joe Biden.

Let us hope that four more years with Trump at the GOP’s helm drives a stake through the hearts of the confused, lifeless, and bloodsucking Republicans of the George W. Bush wing.

*******************************************************************************************

Top Image: First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence appear at the 2020 Republican National Convention. C-SPAN screen capture.