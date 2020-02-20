Trump rally reveals three heroes. Democrat Debate reveals six zeroes

PROSPERITY, SOUTH CAROLINA: Once again, two separate events showed two stark visions of America. At a Phoenix Trump rally, optimism, patriotism, and happiness were in full swing. At the Democrat Debate in Las Vegas, Democrats offered a passionate suicide bombing worthy of Gaza Strip Palestinians.

Trump holds rallies to celebrate the forgotten men and women of America.

One of those men became a folk hero who flew in the air without an airplane. World War II veteran Irvin Julian attended the Trump rally and was milling about near the back of the arena. A pair of young men lifted him up on their shoulders and carried him to the very front row. (‘Hottest celebrity in the world’: Trump hails WWII veteran carried into Arizona rally)

This happened at the @realDonaldTrump rally in Phoenix. Lots of teamwork here. These men carrying a World War II veteran to his seat. Got to admit I got a lump in my throat pic.twitter.com/E8vV8gthQn — Kari Lake (@KariLakeFox10) February 19, 2020





The crowd chanted “USA, USA” and cheered wildly for Mr. Irvin. This was more than three hours before the rally started, but Irvin had already become an Internet sensation before Trump took the stage.

During his raucous remarks, Trump said, “I don’t know if he knows it, but he’s, right now, the hottest celebrity in the world,” The entire episode was heartwarming.

Democrat Debate in Las Vegas

While the Trump rally was honoring a member of the Greatest Generation, the Democrat Debate resembled the movie “Knives Out.” Gone were the polite exchanges. This was an early Thanksgiving, as the turkeys got carved up.

The Democrat Debate was to be in an NBC safe space. While Chuck Todd was there to hug them. Lester Holt was supposed to keep them warm and comfortable. The other moderators did not get the memo.

Latina moderator Vanessa Hauc of Telemundo asked sharp angry questions normally only directed at Republicans.

While the questions were tough, the topics were irrelevant. There were zero questions about:

1) Radical Islam

2) Iran building a bomb

3) Israel

4) North Korea





5) Venezuela

6) Hong Kong

7) Cyber-security

8) The courts

Democrats remained the party of nonsense.

There were also zero questions about gay rights and third-trimester abortion laws

Questions about either would have exposed divisions between the white liberals on stage and the blacks that vote heavily in South Carolina.

Nevertheless, it was a great debate because it exposed the Democrat candidates for what they are.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg:

He is very smooth but glib. He offers little substance. What he does well is respond to attacks in a cool, calm manner. While he is vapid, none of the candidates have been able to successfully expose him in the same manner that Tulsi Gabbard revealed Kamala Harris. He presented himself as a compromise between the Sanders approach of blowing up everything and the Bloomberg approach of buying everything. He upped the timetable of when we all die from climate change from AOC’s 12 years to 6-7 years.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar:

She is incapable of finishing her remarks on time. She is dreadfully unfunny but keeps telling jokes. Most of those jokes failed. She repeatedly got snippy, asking Buttigieg, “Do you think I’m dumb?”

Former Vice President Joe Biden:

He was a surprising non-entity on the verge of slipping into irrelevance. Despite occupying one of the center podiums, he was barely noticed for long stretches.

N.Y. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg:

His introduction to Americans beyond the commercials was a disaster. He was stiff, bloodless, and unprepared. He came across as uncaring and lacking empathy. His refusal to release his female accusers from their non-disclosure agreements is smart from a legal standpoint but horrendous political optics. Bloomberg apologized for stop and frisk but simultaneously took credit for reducing crime. He never escaped this contradiction.

Bloomberg was miraculously lucky as his Democrat opponents somehow failed to mention his condescending comments about farmers.

Socialist / Communist Bernie Sanders:

He remains a revolutionary wanting to blow up the system. He held his own and did not do himself any harm. His main advantage was that he largely stuck to policy and avoided the personal attacks of the other candidates.

Pocahontas Liz Warren:

She is in full desperation mode. She came across as an angry, hostile, raging lunatic who attacked everyone in sight. At one point she looked like she was going to yell “Allah Akbar” and self-detonate, taking everyone else with her. In her world, everything is racist, including environmental and healthcare policies.

Tulsi Gabbard did not hurt herself by missing this debate.

Tom Steyer missed the debate but still came out a loser. He ran two commercials during the debate, but one of them was dropped.

The most surprising aspect of the debate was that President Trump went largely unscathed.

The typical shots at Trump aside, the candidates spent far more time slicing and dicing each other. There were no mentions of impeachment. Less than two years after the bloody Brett Kavanaugh hearings, there was no mention of the next potential Supreme Court pick.

Senator Mitch McConnell was twice mentioned but was not connected to any specific policy.

From an entertainment standpoint, this was the best Democrat debate of the 2020 season.

The sparks flew hot and repeatedly. From a substance standpoint, this debate was as useless as almost every Democrat debate. The candidates argued, but so do the ladies of “The View.” Nobody considers those women to be experts on anything that matters.

The big winner of the night was World War II Veteran Irvin Julian.

Two men successfully carried him to glory. As for the six Democrats on the debate stage, even MSNBC moderators could not carry them to victory. Pete Buttigieg and Lester Holt were at least young and strong enough to carry Joe Biden to bed for his post-debate nap. Trump laughed and joked, Bloomberg got punched, Sanders yelled about policy, and Klobuchar and Warren yelled about anything and everything.