Trump pardons Susan B. Anthony, the woman on the coin we hate

WASHINGTON. Biting sarcasm seems to be the hallmark of the Trump presidency. Tuesday, the president announced his posthumous pardoning of late 19th, early 20th-century suffragette Susan B. Anthony (1820 to 1906). Anthony’s crime was voting illegally in the presidential election of 1872. It was not until 1920 that women were granted the legal right to vote under the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution. That same year the 18th Amendment also came into effect, prohibiting the sale of alcohol.

Demon rum and busybodies

That’s a very interesting coincidence. Anthony’s very first public speech in 1849 urged a ban on alcohol sales. Speaking before a gathering of the Daughters of Temperance, Anthony said:

“We feel that the cause we have espoused, is a common cause, a cause in which you, with us are deeply interested, and we would that some means were devised, by which our brothers and sons shall no longer be allured from the right, by the corrupting influence of the fashionable sippings of wine and brandy, those sure destroyers of mental and moral worth, and by which our Sisters and daughters may no longer be exposed to the vile arts of the gentlemanly appearing gallant but really half inebriated seducer.”

It’s fitting that the same year suffragette Anthony won her long battle to see a woman’s right to vote enshrined in the US Constitution, Congress and the states made the importation and sale of recreational alcohol verboten.

For the departed teetotalling proto-feminist, the year 1920 proved a victorious twofer.





But Anthony’s double victory led to two unforeseen consequences. First, Prohibition turned disorganized, urban street gangs into multi-billion-dollar, multi-national organized crime syndicates.

In 1929, Chicago mobster Al Capone made clear the extent to which he’d go to maintain power.

His death squad filled 7 men with more than 90 slugs of lead in what became known as the St. Valentines’ Day Massacre. The incident introduced the American public to the powerful and deadly effects of the Thompson submachine gun.

According to authors Hanna Samir and Jonathan Rosen’s book “Illicit Markets, Organized Crime, and Global Security”:

“By 1929, they [organized crime] had already acquired control of several unions, achieving this through intimidation. Strikes became common. Even after prohibition, the mafia used its power to influence [President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s] New Deal agencies.”

But Italian organized crime of a different sort also had “influence” on FDR’s administration. New York Times correspondent Anne O’Hare McCormick noted in 1933 that Roosevelt’s Washington was “strangely reminiscent of Rome in the first weeks after the march of the Blackshirts [Benito Mussolini’s fascists] …”

She also said the new administration “envisages a federation of industry, labor, and government after the fashion of the corporative State as it exists in [Mussolini’s] Italy.”

This fascist arrangement between public-employee unions, crony-capitalist industries, and the Democratic Party form an unbroken chain that survives the fall of Al Capone’s Five Points Gang and the regime of Benito Mussolini.

The husband (sugar daddy?) of last resort

The second unintended consequence of women’s suffrage – and little discussed – is the unprecedented expansion of government – from its extravagant spending to the extensive range of its power.

According to the study “Did Women’s Suffrage Change the Size and Scope of Government?”, John R. Lott Jr. (Yale University) and Lawrence W. Kenny (University of Florida) found:

“Since women tend to have lower incomes, they benefit more from various government programs that redistribute income to the poor, such as progressive taxation. Hence, single women as well as women who anticipate that they may become single may prefer a more progressive tax system and more wealth transfers to low-income people as an alternative to a share of a husband’s uncertain future income. Indeed, we have found that after women have to raise children on their own, they are more likely to classify themselves as liberal, vote for Democrats, and support policies such as progressive income taxation.”

This explains Democrats’ hostility toward the nuclear family and support for the extreme feminist agenda that seeks to “abolish the patriarchy” and “challenge the concept of gender roles.”





According to the US Census, 21.2 percent, or 52.2 million Americans, “participate in government assistance programs each month.”

Of that number, 50 percent of “people in female-householder families had the highest rates of participation in major means-tested programs,” the US Census found.

It’s ironic that the legacy of Susan B. Anthony, who was tried for casting an illegal vote for Republican presidential candidate and slave liberator Ulysses S. Grant, was to push women into chattel servitude under the thumb of a sexless, heartless master – the State.

Not quite the coin of the realm

When the administration of President Jimmy Carter introduced the Susan B. Anthony dollar in 1979, Americans were instantly hostile to the coin. US Mint minions at first thought it was because the coin was constantly confused for a quarter.

In 1988, Michael Brown, then a spokesman for the US Mint, told the Chicago Tribune:

“There is no way to overestimate how badly that coin was received.”

And the Tribune was far more honest in its reporting of public perceptions of the feminist movement back in 1980,

“… the public perceived the Susan B. Anthony dollar as a piece of feminist propaganda… a lot of Americans thought the new coin was issued to please the women’s movement… that millions upon millions of those Americans – both male and female – wanted nothing to do with it.”

Getting back to President Trump’s pardon of Susan B. Anthony

Some feminists are enraged by the Presidential Pardon. New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, for one, objected to the president’s executive action.

“I was deeply troubled to learn that Trump went ahead and treated her like a criminal. She was proud of her arrest to draw attention to the cause of women’s rights, and never paid her fine. Let her rest in peace.”

Perhaps President Trump’s pardon of Susan B. Anthony is a mischievous dig at today’s feminist movement. The one whose members participated in a collective, primal scream at the “Women’s March” on inauguration day 2017.

Two years later, a National Geographic/Ipsos survey of American women found “only 29% of respondents identified as feminists, while another 69% did not.”

That means feminism itself has become, like the Susan B. Anthony coin, that annoying and noisy jingling in America’s hip pocket.

