Trump Legal Team Press Conference: Well, this explains everything

Recent revelations about Dominion Voting Systems voting machines, with its backdoor capabilities to change votes, are damning enough. Yet when it was learned that Scytl online voting software was used to drive the machines, every irregularity associated with this election became crystal clear. Those irregularities begin with the outcome of this election.

Had Joe Biden won a fair election, a blue wave would have followed.

It is the nature of election dynamics. Any president who garners an overwhelming number of electoral votes, as the MSM claims Biden has, brings with him a significant number of House and Senate seats. Yet, in this election the opposite has happened. (Benford’s law proves Biden didn’t win election)

Biden was only able to bring with him one Senate seat, (with two still pending) losing several in the House. In fact, the results of this election would be more consistent with Trump’s re-election. That mystery can be partially resolved by so many votes being added in places like Detroit and Philadelphia when thousands of late-arriving ballots appeared out of nowhere.

Some of those votes appearing up early in the morning, coming in back doors where no poll watchers could see. Those paper ballots only had votes for president, leaving blank all other positions. It is why Democrats lost so many house seats, they had to rush to fill out the huge numbers to change the outcome. But many other votes simply showed up, seemingly out of thin air: or perhaps, cyberspace.





The actual mail-in ballots were blatant ballot-box stuffing. The stuff Democrats have been doing for a century or more. This is so instilled in Democrat minds that they do not see it as the fraud that it is. They simply believe it is how voting is done. But a totally new dynamic was born out of the 2000 election, where Democrats realized that stealing an election can be done openly. They actually had pristine ballots, no folds, crinkles, or markings, other than perfect circles for Joe Biden, that Democrats claim were “mailed in.”

For the past twenty years, Democrats have been developing ways to steal elections in plain view.

That is how Dominion Voting Systems came into being. It is how Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats and their donors became invested financially in the company. It is also how it was pushed in 28 states, even though there were known and obvious flaws. Those flaws were built into the system to steal votes. It was why the program to run the votes was sent overseas, so in real-time, people in Germany knew what the vote totals were before anyone in America.

Once known, those votes could be switched. So openly stolen was this election that no one would believe it. And that was the plan all along. Open and notorious, so when all the irregularities are seen, they, and their MSM propaganda machine, would claim it is nothing but a right-wing conspiracy theory.

Trump lawyer, Sidney Powell, claimed during today’s press conference, that U.S. voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems Inc. used software made in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez. Dominion Voting Systems is an American company and has said it has no connection to Venezuela.

“President Trump won by a landslide,” Powell insisted, “we are going to prove it.”

“I don’t know if we’re going to have time to develop all that,” Giuliani said of the claims about Venezuelan influence in the U.S. election, adding that Republican bogeymen such as financier George Soros were also involved. Yet he laid out claims of widespread voter fraud on behalf of Democrat Joe Biden.

“What I’m describing to you is a massive fraud,” Giuliani stated.

Lawyer Jenna Ellis scolded news organizations for reporting that Trump’s team has not shown evidence of widespread irregularities of fraud. During the news conference, Giuliani repeatedly said he couldn’t share the names of witnesses to the alleged conspiracy, saying they would be harassed.

Furthermore, Guiliani assured the press that there were sworn documents describing voter fraud across the nation. Reaching as far as Spain and Germany.

Many of those documents are part of court records that any honest journalist would be able to read. So the constant mantra in the mainstream media that there is no evidence is blatantly false. In fact there is 100 tines more evidence supporting Trump’s claims then there ever were supporting the Muller investigation.

How many times did the MSM say there was no evidence in that case?





Giuliani also accused Democrats of being “crooks” who committed massive fraud in several battleground states “to steal an election from the American people.”

With all of the information coming out about the many tiers of voter fraud committed in this election, it is now becoming abundantly clear that President Trump won this election by huge numbers.

It is also now starting to make sense, how an overwhelming victory was turned into a defeat.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler @writerworks9