Trump continues to gain momentum with minorities despite impeachment

CHARLOTTE, NC: The Democrats have spent so much time focusing on impeachment that they may have lost sight of some of their core constituents. Including minorities. If current trends are to be believed, Democrats appear to be facing the potential of a double backlash from their all-out efforts to remove Donald Trump from office.

For the past several months Democrats have been playing with fire by alienating half the American voters with their obvious lies in the name of protecting the Constitution. Now, however, if former National Football League (NFL) safety Jack Brewer is correct, black voters have begun trending away from their traditional loyalty to the Democrat party.

In a weekend article by Breitbart News, Brewer claimed the reason for the trending defection can be boiled down to two words: Donald Trump. Brewer believes the trend is so strong among blacks in Trump’s favor that he could get as much as 20 percent of the black vote in November.

In everyday reality such gains are known as a “trend.”

In sports it is called “momentum” and, though some sports analysts do not believe “big mo” exists, every athlete in the world knows better. Once a team gets, or loses, its momentum, there is nothing humanly possible to stop, or start it.





Need an example? Try Oklahoma’s football team which had previously lost only one game in 2019. That is until they ran into an LSU onslaught that made the Sooners look like a Pop Warner team rather than a contender for a national collegiate football championship.

Democrats may be headed in the same direction and for the moment, at least, they are oblivious to the tsunami of change headed their way.

Apparently just the fact that quality of life has improved for blacks under Trump has made them feel that, at long last, somebody is trying to make things better rather than merely offering them the traditional lip service rhetoric of the past:

“I really started being awakening [sic] to what was happening with the Democratic Party — making so many promises but then abandoning the community that I worked so hard in.” “I said enough was enough, and I really started putting aside what my parents and my grandparents taught me about sticking to the Democratic Party because they were the party for African Americans.” “You know all that rhetoric sounded good back in the ’60s, but the facts are that the policies just don’t help our families.”

Since Trump has taken office, blacks have seen dramatic improvements in small business, jobs, and wages. Black unemployment is at its lowest point since the measurement has been taken.

In a recent appearance on Fox & Friends, Brewer even went so far as to take on once untouchable Barack Obama saying,

“For me, once I saw the policies that President Obama pushed in the back half of his presidency just — it left a bad taste in my mouth.”

Blacks are waking up to Washington shenanigans

Statements such as the above should be a wake-up call for both parties.

Democrats have managed to maintain their grasp on minority constituencies in the past in large part because Republicans have failed so dismally at improving their lives…until Donald Trump.

As Trump asked black voters while on the campaign trail in 2016, “What do you have to lose?”





If Jack Brewer is correct, then Democrats would do well to heed his warning, if it isn’t already too late. By the same token, Republicans should sit up and take notice of the president’s success.

When a movement begins to recognize the need for change from within its own ranks, the opposition to “fix” it is powerless to overcome the snowball effect of that change.

In sports it’s known as momentum. In politics they call it a trend. Pay close attention because if Jack Brewer is right, there may be a major adjustment of political attitudes coming in November.

