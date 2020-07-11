WASHINGTON. Friday, President Donald J. Trump granted executive clemency to conservative activist and gadfly, Roger Stone. (Meet Roger Stone: One of Trump’s most loyal supporters whose 40-month prison sentence was just commuted) Stone was convicted last November on seven federal counts, which included witness tampering and lying to federal investigators.

According to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany:

“Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency. There was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia. Such collusion was never anything other than a fantasy of partisans unable to accept the result of the 2016 election.”

The real collusion with Russia

The chief “partisans” in question, of course, are 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, her paid British spy Christopher Steele, and his paymasters – the FBI. It was Steele’s sensational anti-Trump dossier that provided the legal basis for the nearly three-year investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, referred to the Steele dossier that appeared in the December 2019 report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz:





“As we can see from these now-declassified footnotes in the IG’s report, Russian intelligence was aware of the [Steele] dossier before the FBI even began its investigation and the FBI had reports in hand that their central piece of evidence was most likely tainted with Russian disinformation… Inspector General Michael Horowitz and his team did what neither the FBI nor Special Counsel [Robert] Mueller cared to do: examine and investigate corruption at the FBI, the sources of the Steele dossier, how it was disseminated, and reporting that it contained Russian disinformation.”

Clinton and FBI collude with Russia

The fact that Mueller did not hand down a single indictment for colluding with Russia proved the corruption inherent in all the trials and convictions predicated on a Russian disinformation campaign. One advanced by Hillary Clinton and a corrupt FBI.

The same FBI that exonerated Clinton despite the preponderance of evidence pointing to her illegal handling of classified State Department emails. The same FBI that provided Special Counsel Mueller the meager legal crumbs necessary for federal convictions – “lying to the FBI.” The same process crime leveled at former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who was exonerated by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals. An order disobeyed by Bill Clinton appointee District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan, who refuses to drop the bogus Flynn conviction.

The true victims of Russian collusion

Roger Stone and the others convicted by Robert Mueller are indisputable victims of Russian disinformation. It was weaponized by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Obama administration against political opposition to the established order – Democrat and Republican – in Washington.

The foul stench of establishment Republicans

And that’s a fact lost on most conservatives.

Plenty of Washington’s establishment Republicans hoped the Russia hoax would end the Trump presidency. The late GOP senator and war “hero” John McCain sent an emissary to London to get a glimpse of the Steele dossier, later shopping this product of Russian disinformation to a corrupt FBI. Stefan Halper – who served in the Nixon, Ford, and Reagan administrations – spied on the Trump campaign on behalf of Obama’s Deep State.

Fired FBI Director James Comey, fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and former FBI Director and Special Counsel Robert Mueller are all Republicans.

Comey, Rosenstein, and Mueller served the administration of George W. Bush and melded seamlessly into the Obama administration. With such bipartisan corruption, its foolish to believe justice will be served in the cases of those whose lives, finances, and careers were ruined by the Russia hoax.

It’s time for full presidential pardons

It falls, therefore, to President Donald Trump to grant full pardons to all those serving prison time for the imaginary crime of helping Russia “interfere” in our elections and for lying to a corrupt institution that has proved a willing tool of Russian disinformation…

… The FBI.

Top Images: Roger Stone in the Netflix documentary “Get Me Roger Stone.” Screen capture.



