WASHINGTON. Our insane, chaotic and evil world was united around one goal. It immediately took an obstinately contrary position to that of President Donald Trump. And no more so than after he began calling Covid-19 “the Chinese flu.” It was Trump’s blunt way of reminding everyone that China is the great existential threat to peace and common decency in the modern world.

The media, of course, dubbed Trump’s warning “racist,” with the Associated Press saying he put

“Asian Americans at risk of retaliation despite growing reports they are facing virus-related discrimination.”

Democratic Rep. Judy Chu called Trump’s labeling xenophobic, saying the description pushed “racially based conspiracy theories.” But the AP added that Trump viewed the term as

“Warranted pushback to Chinese officials who have been suggesting the US military might have introduced the virus to Wuhan, the Chinese city where it was first reported in late 2019.”

In May of 2020, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News the Trump administration had “a significant amount of evidence” proving coronavirus came from a Chinese lab. But the Reuters news service later insisted Pompeo’s assertion bucked “US intelligence agencies’ conclusion that it was not man-made.”





The same intelligence agencies then engaged in a disinformation campaign claiming President Trump was a Russian spy.

Confirming Trump’s views on the origins of the Chinese flu was the last thing on the minds of US intelligence services actively seeking his removal from office.

Remember, the CIA/media spin was that Trump “mishandled” the Covid response. News that China accidentally (?) released a bio-engineered weapon on the world would have been a distraction to that carefully crafted narrative.

But having succeeded in their mission to remove Trump, the need to ascribe Covid to “natural causes” no longer exists.

And the media’s Covid czar, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, is willing to admit, as he did in recent testimony before the US Senate, that the virus…

“… could have been something else, and we need to find that out. So, you know, that’s the reason why I said I’m perfectly in favor of any investigation that looks into the origin of the [Covid-19] virus.”

Writing in USA TODAY, investigative journalist Alison Young says:

“The notion that more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide – so far – could be the result of a lab accident has been met with skepticism and derision by many journalists and scientists who often portray it as a crackpot conspiracy theory fueled by former President Donald Trump’s China-bashing rhetoric.”

But she adds…

“Nonetheless, that rhetoric needs to be separated from legitimate questions about lab safety that are deserving of investigation. Science, like journalism, is supposed to be about facts and about getting to the truth. But those who dare seek answers to reasonable questions about any lab accidents in Wuhan are accused of peddling conspiracies.”

Science deals with open questions. Investigations lead to knowledge and knowledge leads to updates in what’s considered the “truth” at any given time. If not, doctors would still be bleeding the sick to “relieve the evil humors.” As was the case for more than a millennium (“settled science”). And the wrong fossilized skull would still sit atop the neck of the brontosaurus. Which it did for more than 150 years.

But modern American journalism isn’t so humble. Making “mistakes” or outright lying means, in their minds, never having to say you’re sorry. And this was never more so than in the media’s reporting (repeating CIA disinformation is a more accurate description) on Trump and his associates’ supposed ties to Russia.

They continue to besmirch Trump’s claims of a Deep State vendetta against him and his administration team as a “conspiracy theory,”

Just as they did his administration’s claim that the coronavirus strain that ravaged the world was manmade. And that phrase is likely to be repeated as drip by drip, the truth of China’s weaponization of the novel coronavirus, or China flu is revealed.





And the more so-called journalists use the term “conspiracy theory” to peg the general public’s disbelief in their reporting, the more likely the phrase will backfire. Remember, the mainstream media originally crafted the term “fake news” to apply to reporting by alternative conservative news sites like Breitbart.

But President Trump deftly pivoted the epithet to define the dissembling organs of modern, fact-free journalism. That means it’s on you to employ skepticism, once an important tool of bygone journalism, and give careful consideration to information labeled “conspiracy.”

Hindsight is 20/20, it is said. Trump was right about the Russia-collusion hoax. And it seems his claim that China manufactured a weaponized virus is panning out as well.

