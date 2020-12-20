Tomorrow night, a Christmas star will guide us to Christ

Monday evening, December 21, Saturn and Jupiter will align into a beautiful bright star. This will be the first time they align like this since the Middle Ages. It will be 2080 before this astronomical sight will be seen again.

According to Forbes, the two planets will look like a “double planet” and provide an extraordinary amount of light.

“Alignments between these two planets are rather rare, occurring once every 20 years or so, but this conjunction is exceptionally rare because of how close the planets will appear to be to one another. You’d have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects visible in the night sky,” Hartigan said in a statement.

The spectacular sighting will be viewable from anywhere on earth.

“The planets will appear low in the western sky for about an hour after sunset as viewed from the northern hemisphere, and though they’ll be closest on December 21, you can look each evening that week. Although the sight will be sinking towards the horizon, it will be bright enough to be viewed in at twilight. All you need is an unobstructed view to the southwest, and to look to the southwest from about 45 minutes after sunset where you are,” Forbes states.

It’s called a “great conjunction” because Jupiter and Saturn are the two largest planets in the Solar System. To catch it in the night sky, a regular telescope will help though its brilliance should be seen with the naked eye.





You’ll have to take a look as quickly as you can because this “great conjunction” won’t take long to sink below the horizon. In fact, you’ll be wise to look 45 minutes after sunset where you are on December 21, 2020 to see the planet pairing as high as possible in the southwestern sky.

The story of the Star of Bethlehem

The Story of the Star of Bethlehem that led the Wise Men to the place of Jesus’s birth is told in the King James Bible, 2:8-14. Alignments of planets like the one anticipated for December 21 are called “conjunctions.” While planets align and can be seen, some of them are impossibly rare or only come around once in hundreds of years. The last time Saturn and Jupiter aligned in this manner were on March 4, 1226, according to astronomer Patrick Hartigan at Rice University. Astronomers speculate that the Star of David written of in Matthew 2 was an exceptionally rare triple conjunction between Saturn, Jupiter, and Venus.