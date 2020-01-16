Todd Staples and the Politically Correct Guide to Climate Change

WASHINGTON: As good a book on the subject as is out there, The Politically Correct Guide to Climate Change by Marc Morano introduces the reading public to the scam of Climate change, global warming, global cooling—take your pick. The name-style depends on the politically useful climate vote-getting stunt of the moment.

A great deal of the books destroys the politically expedient scammers from Al Gore to Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. It should need no destroying. It is much like a parent trying to convince children that “Chicken Little” stories are simply silly stories. But this is what one gets in a “democracy” where voting is a right, not a privilege. (Climate Depot | A project of CFACT)

Politicians are childish for the most part. Notice how they spend money.

Now, from the state of Texas, there comes a Republican, Todd Staples, who has been commissioner of agriculture, a rancher and real estate dealer can conclude that climate change is real and the oil and gas industry is somewhat to blame.





Nowhere in his bio is there a mention of his having any more experience in the oil and gas industry than Hunter Biden. Hopefully, he doesn’t have the political experience of Joe Biden. (Texas Oil and Gas Leader Says All Emissions to Blame for Climate Change – Texas Scorecard)

However, as a political plumb, he has become president of the Texas Oil &Gas Association. Theirs is mostly a public relations entity. Any experience upstream or downstream in the industry, from exploration to refining is limited within TXOGA. Otherwise, that experience would not be there in the first place. It would be out in the world of profit and productivity.

“The mission of the Texas Oil & Gas Association is to promote a robust oil and natural gas industry and to advocate for sound, science-based policies and free-market principles.”

Nothing wrong with an opinion—even a political one. However, everything is wrong with a politician opening his mouth about something of which he seems to have no background in.

The Republican party, though seen by conservatives as the “good guys”, must be remembered is a political party. It has a number of members who serve in order to correct, or attempt to, the professional politicians and government breastfeeding bureaucrats. But to the same degree, it has the professional lifers who speak to what appears to serve them at the ballot box.

One can only assume that Staples is now a non-climate-denier in order to reach future political heights. It is only an opinion, but he may well see Texas as turning from red to purple. He’s prepping as a Beto clone.

Whether or not he has future political aspirations, he probably had no future in the Oil and Gas Industry as of any use; nor as a meteorologist.

If these political hacks were forced to back up their alligator-mouths with their parakeet-behinds, otherwise resign, the swamp in Washington, D.C. and Austin, Texas would be drained overnight.

Marc Morano, no politician, backed his research up with over 1200 footnotes.



