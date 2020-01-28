To understand why George Soros fears President Trump, just follow the money

WASHINGTON: At the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, George Soros the outspoken voice of the international government movement, says “The fate of the world depends on the outcome of America’s 2020 election.” In a recent article this writer outlined the importance of November’s election but neglected to delineate the reasoning behind Soros’ statement. Soros says it because of the impact that President Trump has made on international trade. (George Soros warns that Election 2020 will determine the fate of the world)

The New World Order (NWO), the international government movement, are the world’s wealthiest people, who have come together to create a monopoly on wealth and wealth creation. Do not mistake this with the American dream that anyone can rise from poverty to wealth through hard work, tenacity, and diligence. No, the NWO wants all wealth centered on the few elites who run the order, at the expense of the masses. (George Soros, 89, is still on a quest to destroy America)

These elites are a cabal that includes Soros, international bankers, and industrialists, who do not want to share the wealth with others.





Over the past half-century, Soros and his ilk have slowly created a system where all wealth returns to them. This is done by corrupting governments around the globe, including America. When the American people elected President Trump it was because we couldn’t see a dime’s worth of difference between Republicans and Democrats.

Both parties seemed to work against America’s best interests.

We couldn’t understand why. Then a knight with orange hair rode down an escalator in Trump Tower and shined a light on the nefarious plot against us. He explained his plan to Make America Great Again was to change the way we conduct business with the rest of the world. He reinforced our knowledge that politics, as usual, was our enemy.

Why were both parties working against our best interests? Just follow the money and you could plainly see the huge amounts of political donations that Soros and the NWO organization were making to shape the world’s economy.

No need to list the Democrats taking the money, all were. But, so to were most Republicans, like John McCain, Mitt Romney, Lindsey Graham, Paul Ryan, and all of those we call RINO’s (Republicans In Name Only). The Tea Party is an American response to the power-hunger of the Deep Swamp. The Election of President Trump in 2016 and his re-election in 2020 is a direct result of Americans seeing the power grab of the political elite and their quest to destroy the Trump presidency.

But, what can one man do, especially if that man is under attack daily by every leftist worldwide?

If that man is Donald Trump, he can accomplish miracles. In three short years, without the help of a single Democrat, and being hindered by many Republicans who owe allegiance to the NWO, he has transformed the distribution of wealth throughout the world.

While so many of us were diverted thinking about each single agenda item President Trump was undertaking, he was thinking about the whole picture. Previous plans like TPP, NAFTA, one-way tariffs, trade deals with the EU, NATO, China, Russia, and etc., all had a common theme, the weakening of America. And the strengthening of the NWO.

One by one President Trump is dismantling the work of Soros and his minions that took them over 50 years to implement. They spent billions of dollars to weaken Europe and America, corrupting whole governments in the process. Just look at Germany under Merkel, or America under Obama to see the level of corruption they created.

Their plans only became possible when President Ronald Reagan destroyed the Soviet Union, creating the vacuum the NWO filled, using America’s kindness against us. Europes’ greed fed them into the abyss of servitude. American politicians’ corruptness turned them into minions of the NWO.

One look at Hillary’s Clinton Foundation or Obama’s 60 million book deal is all one needs to understand how corrupt they are.





President Trump goes to the American people for his direction, not the NWO

Donald Trump is the perfect antidote to the NWO’s intrusion into American politics. In three short years, President Trump has completely restructured the world’s trade in ways nobody could have imagined. Being the master in the art of the deal, he has made bilateral deals with Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, in ways that strengthen America and those nations equally.

He has begun the process of slowing China’s economy, simultaneously stalling their military growth to challenge America on the battlefield.

The unrest in Hong Kong is an outgrowth of the changes in Asia’s economy. Completely redirecting China away from retaking Taiwan and fomenting a regional war, possibly leading to WWIII. Those other Asian nations, such as the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and Japan are breathing a sigh of relief that America has recommitted to that part of the world.

All of this has been accomplished through Trump’s economic strategy.

The European Union, Brexit, and the NWO

The EU was the brainchild of the NWO, giving us a glimpse into what the world under NWO would look like. A huge tyrannical undemocratic organization dedicated to the elite few at the expense of the masses.

In Europe, NATO nations are now reluctantly paying more of their fair share of the burden for their defense, while tariffs have begun to equalize the trade deficit between them and America. Brexit has left the EU is in dire straights.

Eastern European nations, those who were former communist puppets of the Soviet Union, are now empowered by Trump’s policies and breaking the chains imposed by the EU. That empowerment comes as America is once again demonstrating our resolve in that area.

In the Middle East, our new oil independence has changed the economic realities of the region, and our resolve against Iran has reordered the dynamics. Our strong commitment to Israel is changing alliances there while simultaneously allowing us to remove troops from the neverending wars other Presidents put us into.

President Trump creating a new, fair World Order that benefits all

President Trump understands that world peace and economic stability for all countries benefit America. He has made deals with Mexico and Canada, is working on improved relations with Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Argentina, and Chile, as well as some Central American countries.

In the U.S. his economic policies have brought business back from overseas, creating more jobs than ever imagined possible, while simultaneously lowering unemployment to never before heard of numbers.

Those policies created more wealth, across all religious, racial and sex lines than ever before in American history. His policies saw a rebirth of the entrepreneurial spirit that made up the American dream in the first place. Keeping his word, President Trump keeps his word and he has Made America Great Again.

President Trump’s accomplishments have been astounding, but can easily be reversed in 2020 if voters elect a President or legislature that allows the NWO to once again subvert our national interests.

So yes, Soros was correct, the fate of the world hangs in the balance of the outcome of election 2020.

Lead Image: 47th Munich Security Conference 2011: George Soros, Chairman of the Soros Fund Management, during the Discussion. Date 4 February 2011 . from File:Msc2011 dett soros 0134.jpg, original source www.securityconference.de

Author Harald Dettenborn