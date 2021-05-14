SAN DIEGO — Rashida Tlaib (D -MI) once again proved herself a hater of Israel and defender of the terror group Hamas. Her latest outburst concerned the latest assault on Jerusalem. When it comes to Israel, our U.S. ally, Tlaib, the first Palestinian American woman in Congress, reliably emerges from behind the mirror of public service, defiling her oath to defend her adopted country. But condemning America’s allies is not the way to accomplish this. Instead, functioning as a hostile Palestinian activist, Tlaib consistently aligns with a terror group that desires death for Jews on any continent, based on the premise Palestinians are “oppressed.”

Tlaib’s latest tirade erupted over Israel, which once again has acted to defend its citizens against the latest Hamas attack on Israeli territory. The current attack continues to occur on a scale not seen since the 50-day war in 2014. That attack led to all-out war between Hamas and Israel.

Spouted Tlaib,

“The fact of the matter is, the Israeli government doesn’t want Palestinians to exist. They don’t want to co-exist with their neighbors. They want to basically expel them all, to get rid of them all, and again on our own dime.”





Rashida Tlaib and her well-known hatred of Jews

In 2019 Newsweek reported that Tlaib hates Jews more than she likes her grandmother. This observation occurred after she turned down a trip to see her estranged grandmother in the West Bank after first being denied entrance by Israel. It was all fake tears in the mirror.

Hamas — the Islamic Resistance Movement — is a division of the Muslim Brotherhood in Palestine. The Hamas charter quotes Muslim Brotherhood founder Hasan al-Banna.

“Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it.”

These anti-Semitic views predate Israel’s establishment,” notes Invetigativeproject.org.

By not condemning Hamas’ deadly assault that provoked Israel’s defensive response — causing needless and ongoing civilian deaths on both sides— Tlaib sides with the terrorists. Worse, she helps to stir the Middle East powder keg.

Tlaib’s radical propaganda supports false “Muslim oppression” narrative.

Rashida Tlaib has also questioned U.S. aid to Israel saying, “I know this is not the first time that my country has been on the wrong side of history.” Apparently, both America and the Jewish nation live on the wrong side of history. Tlaib certainly makes a considerable effort to stir up hate for them.

Yet, the current Congress allows her caustic antisemitism to continue, sheltering her in their own House of mirrors. Tlaib says one thing to the public she represents, behaving as if a crusader for Palestinian “rights.” But in reality, she continues to use her position to support her own “resistance” agenda. Tlaib again called Israel an “apartheid system,” even as the rockets aimed for Israel civilians whizzed across Israeli skies. In concert, she charged Israel with “ethnic cleansing.”

Who is actually guilty of ethnic cleansing?

Muslims account for roughly 18% of Israel’s population or over 1.6 million. This religious demographic has grown, although slowly, over many years. Not exactly ethnic cleansing. Comparatively, how many Jews live in the Gaza strip?

Gaza Strip is a self-governing Palestinian territory. The territory is effectively governed by the pro-Palestine, Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas.

From World Population Review:





“Gaza once had a sizable Jewish community with a history going back 3,000 years. Most Jewish people in Gaza fled following the 1929 Palestine riots, and by 1945, there were 80 Jews in the city. No Jews are living in Gaza today.”

Let any Jews try to live in Gaza and they might as well hand Hamas their heads.

“Islam is the predominant religion in Palestine, with nearly 85% of people practicing it in Palestine as a whole, and 99% practicing it in the Gaza Strip. The majority of Muslims in Palestine practice Shafi’i Islam. Shia Islam is common in the Gaza Strip and Ahmadiyya Islam is often found in the West Bank.”

Radical Islamists routinely cleanse the world of targeted infidels at alarming rates with barbaric practices. Islamic global jihad is a frontal assault, not a defense tactic. Jihad is war on all other religions, on humanity. And who wears the ethnic cleansing title in America today? Rep Tlaib. Her radical Islamic terrorist friends remain eager to wipe non-Muslims off this planet.

Hamas terror targets Israel’s leaders.

In Mondays attack air raid sirens wailed in Israel’s most densely populated areas, including Jerusalem. This forced an emergency evacuation of the Knesset Plenum. The Plenum is a Jewish State meeting place to legislate and govern. Issues of national concern are debated there. Hamas attempted to snuff out Jewish representative voices to destabilize the country.

But Tlaib says nothing of rockets aimed at this legislative house. Instead, she treated GOP colleagues much differently when it came to the Jan 6 Capitol protest, intentionally derailed by violent Antifa activists.

“All of [this activity] is led by hate rhetoric like this,” Tlaib said. “So I urge my colleagues to please, please take what happened on Jan. 6 seriously. It will lead to more death. And we can do better. We must do better,” she says.

The Congressional House of mirrors hides her deceptive narratives and optics only so far. But on May 6, she broke a mirror. She did so by inciting a fight stoked with lies about Israeli Jews setting fire to Palestinian fields. Shattered glass, shattered truth.

.@RashidaTlaib, you shared a falsehood about Israeli Jews setting fire to Palestinian fields. This ugly claim has been retracted. You’re a member of Congress. Take down your tweet. Or is it okay to perpetuate untruths when they fit your policy agenda? https://t.co/0DqG6i6Tpl — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) May 6, 2021

Iran’s head Ayatollah weighs in.

Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote that “the Palestinians’ endeavors and the pure blood of resistance martyrs have managed to multiply Palestinian Jihad’s internal power by hundreds of times.” So said The Jerusalem Post.

First, the “resistance” was Palestinian youth throwing stones. Today, it is missiles. Iran, the masters of Hamas, encourages tensions over Jerusalem in order to incite other terror groups like Hezbollah to go against Israel as well.

A brief history of the current conflict:

At the core of the conflict lies an ongoing dispute over property rights that goes back thousands of years. Following World War II, a collection of nations formed a Jewish homeland that included the holy city of Jerusalem. The Arabs claimed it was theirs, central to Islamic faith. The UN drafted a plan of partition to create independent Jewish and Arab states, rejected by most of the Arab world. Since then a lot of conflict back and forth over this small strip of ‘sacred’ territory. At long last for the persecuted and tortured Jews, a gift is given to those remaining after Stalin and Hitler’s massive genocidal purges. The struggle over the land rights erupted between Israelis and Palestinians beginning mid 20th century, under the broader Jewish/Arab conflict.

Now it’s a Middle East power play…to the death.

“Hamas terror chief Ismail Haniyeh said in a speech on Tuesday night that the Palestinians have set a new “balance of power” with Israel after a day of massive rocket attacks on Israel, including an unprecedented 130 rockets fired at central Israel in the evening,” says Times of Israel.

According to Muslim Tlaib, fellow congressmen like Ted Cruz, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, Biggs, Cotton, Cline and many more are on the wrong side by condemning the egregious attack on the Jewish people. After all America was founded on debate. Unless it opposes progressive ideals in devolving times. All knives out for Hamas.

“Hamas political leader and designated terrorist Fathi Hammad called on Palestinians in Jerusalem on Friday to buy cheap knives.”

Even bragging it would cost little to inflict crimes against humanity.

“People of Jerusalem, we want you to cut off the heads of the Jews with knives,” he said, clarifying to “cut their [carotid] artery” as he demonstrated doing so with his hand.

Senior Hamas Official Fathi Hammad to Palestinians in Jerusalem: Buy 5-Shekel Knives and Cut Off the Heads of the Jews #Hamas @StateDept #terrorism #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/dTTOaOqa5H — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 10, 2021

Hammad was designated as a terrorist by the U.S. State Department in 2016.

The Muslim Brotherhood is who Rashida Tlaib aligns with.

Tlaib and those who agree with her anti-American, antisemitism logic slammed Israel for launching airstrikes in order to defend its people against terrorists who want Jews beheaded.

“She was joined by Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D), who, while declining to meaningfully condemn Hamas attacks on Israel, slammed Israeli reprisals as an “act of terrorism,” says Breitbart. That is a statement from an airhead.

“When will the world stop dehumanizing our Palestinian people who just want to be free?” the Muslim congresswoman tweeted in June 2019, hitting on the New York Times (NYT) for a headline and article published about Israel’s air strike response to Gaza militants’ attack lobbing 250 rockets. Palestinians would do well to free themselves from Hamas/Muslim Brotherhood.

Israelis get killed, injured in Hamas frontal attacks, but mainstream news promotes Palestinian body counts.

Even Hamas admits to using the Palestinians as human shields. From Gateway Pundit 2008,

“The father of six-month-old Mohammed Bourai carries his dead son to his funeral in Gaza City following his death in an Israeli airstrike on a building housing the Hamas-run government’s interior ministry.”

And why do these families house in the Hamas government buildings? Hammad made the answer clear even back then. Spewing the same ideological sewage.

“Fathi Hammad: For the Palestinian people, death has become an industry, at which women excel, and so do all the people living on this land. The elderly excel at this, and so do the mujahideen and the children. This is why they have formed human shields of the women, the children, the elderly, and the mujahideen, in order to challenge the Zionist bombing machine.”

When Rashida Tlaib claims American taxpayer money sent to our ally Israel is being used to “commit human rights violations,” does she forget the Hamas genocide of Palestinians part? What about Biden’s restoration of aid to Palestine to the tune of $150 million? How much of that ends up in weapons to destroy Israelis and/or their own people?

So will we continue allow a legislator who coddles terrorist cowards hide behind her Congressional mirrors? It’s not American to either ignore or support her vocal hate for the Jewish people. The mirror can no longer hide Tlaib’s resistance as launched from her Congressional seat. She needs to go now. Not because of her Muslim faith. But because she is dangerous and disloyal to the American people.

— Headline image: Composite Artwork by Dave McKinney. (CC 2.5 share and share alike.) Burning factory in Sderot, which was hit by a rocket from Gaza, Natan Flayer, via Wikimedia commons. A Palestinian gunman from Hamas sits in a position in Gaza City, AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, rights obtained. US Rep Rashida Tlaib, US Congress. Rashida Tlaib, SecretName101. Mirror frame fretwork, image via Wikimedia.

#########

About the Author:

Senior Staff Writer for CommDigiNews, Jeanne McKinney is an award-winning writer whose focus and passion is our United States active-duty military members and military news. Her Patriot Profiles offer an inside look at the amazing active-duty men and women in all Armed Services, including U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard.

Follow her on

Twitter

Facebook

Parler

MeWe