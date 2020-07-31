The Hydroxychloroquine debate: Doctors, doctored news, and public help     

TEXAS: Nine doctors spoke recently on the capitol steps expressing their professional opinions as to the Coronavirus. They offered thoughts regarding potential harm as well as a potential treatment. Including hydroxychloroquine. Presumably, these doctors did not get their degrees in some mailbox-do-it-yourself-college. And unlike some, Dr, Fauci, et al, for example, most have been practicing medicine, not politics throughout their careers. (Coronavirus, America’s Frontline doctors: GP claims she’s cured COVID-19)

However, some of the reportage from the world of “journalism” indicates some degree by mail may have been the case for the blessed “news people,” who babble incessantly. And at that, the ones who got their mail-in degrees probably had a “postage due” stamped on it.

These journalistic people are quick with the words “look at the science.” Even as most wouldn’t recognize the science of gravity if they fell out of the news helicopter at 1000 feet.

And some doctors are fighting back . Dr. Simone Gold, a Los Angeles -based physician and founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, said Thursday night she has been fired for expressing her medical opinion.



(Source: Fox News)

Dr. Gold expressing on Tucker Carlson tonight that she has hired attorney Linn Wood to represent her against media lies:

Or, perhaps asking a public-school teacher when does the school bell ring?

Public officials are the lowest common denominator.

That’s why when someone who had been in the private industry like Donald Trump takes political office he is overwhelmed by the mediocrity, if not downright stupidity around him. Then he has to listen to the ill-tutored, poorly read rubes posing as the “Fourth Estate,” which is the fertilizer for the public bureaucrats. Interestingly enough this “F&E” goes back to the medieval ages when its womb was the “mob” collection outside of the clergy, the nobility, and the common people.

Those Orwellian journalistic geniuses, useful of the political state, rise like sewage in a septic tank. They foul the air around those doctors while they present their medical case.

The usual suspects of the cable-news -types began deriding Dr. Stella Immanuel (one of the 9) et al as quacks, demon worshipers, etc. Had black lives really mattered the so-called-media, BLM, The NAACP, the usual congressional suspects, and progressives would be demanding apologies and genuflecting to the “colored people” of the world.

Dr. Immanuel, after all, is black and comes from Nigeria. And even a quote from an M.D., Dr. Anand Swaminathan whose credentials are vague. Though if he is the same emergency doctor in New York, one wonders why he didn’t advise Governor Cuomo on not sending Covis-19 patients to nursing homes. Oh well. Those deaths don’t matter.

Doctor Anand Swaminathan was quoted as saying that the hydroxychloroquine propaganda from America’s Frontline Doctors was complete nonsense.

“This is the message of hucksters, not doctors,” he wrote on Twitter. “Multiple well-done studies show no benefit for HCQ. If your results are so good, publish. Otherwise, you’re full of it.”

Ahhh, professional that he is: “You’re full of it.” He must have gone to the Robert Deniro school of bedside manner.

That is, some sources are good and some are bad. By all means, the public sources are good (the government would never lie). And any source that the “fourth estate” (from the womb of the mob) excepts is good. Especially if it agrees with the public officials.

The fact is, no one really knows. The experts, like Fauci, are getting it wrong

Whether or not those doctors at the press conference know what they are talking about, we can be certain of at least one thing. That certainty is; that those who are most critical of them are scarcely the quality of mind that should be scrutinizing anyone.

As an aside, every cloud has a silver lining. At least this pandemic has accomplished one thing that has been hindered since Horace Mann. The closing of public schools and hopefully universities. Some of the private schools also have suffered. However, sometimes the baby gets thrown out with the bathwater because both have been contaminated beyond recovery.

Maybe homeschooling, which is necessarily local, will return teaching to the family, where it belongs. As far as the universities they are useless as the swamp in Washington. And to that end overly paid for by taxpayers.

Maybe the concept of any kind of schooling being designed and paid for by the public trough will be seen for what it has become. That is it has become nothing more than a mailbox-do-it-yourself-degree. And just for the record, those Yankee schools, Harvard, Yale, etc. are nothing by now but public troughs themselves. Follow the money–even to the affirmative action medical schools.

Watch with a jaundiced eye, the advice of public officials—unless they hail from the private sector.

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

