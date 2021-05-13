Tit for Tass? Is Russia behind the Colonial Pipeline hack?

WASHINGTON. Back in 1982, a massive natural gas pipeline explosion rocked the teetering Soviet (now Russia) economy. Computer software controlling the pipeline’s pumps and turbines had developed a glitch, allowing the pipeline’s internal pressures to climb beyond their limits.

President Ronald Reagan’s Air Force secretary, Thomas C. Reed, later revealed in his memoir, “At the Abyss: An Insider’s History of the Cold War,” that the computer glitch in question was malware introduced by the CIA.

The Cold War plan was to…

“… disrupt the Soviet gas supply, its hard currency earnings from the West, and the internal Russian economy… The result was the most monumental non-nuclear explosion and fire ever seen from space.”

Reed credits the pipeline disruption with leading to Soviet Russia’s “ultimate bankruptcy” without resorting to “a bloody battle or nuclear exchange.”





Recently, the 5,550-mile Colonial Pipeline, which provides 45 percent of the US East Coast’s energy needs, or 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, heating oil, jet, and diesel fuel for 50 million Americans, came to a dead stop for days.

The disruption was the result of a malware cyberattack by a shadowy group of computer hackers known as DarkSide. But at a press conference, Faux President Biden suggested the Russians (who else?) are likely behind the attack.

“They [the Russians] have some responsibility to deal with this,” said Biden. He suggested there’s “evidence” the hackers are “in Russia.”

Then, in what can only be described as a positive development, Biden and the fake-news media failed to blame the attack on alleged Russian spy, Donald J. Trump.

In all seriousness, the Colonial Pipeline incident sounds like a less severe CIA operation than the one Thomas Reed described in his book.

It would appear to be a test run for an eventual response to a popular insurrection brought on by Washington-imposed socialist privations, Covid or other restrictions in movement and gatherings, and a curtailment of the individual’s rights to First Amendment free speech and the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Whether it’s National Guard troops permanently stationed in Washington, NSA, and the US Postal Service spying on US citizens, the threat to average, God-fearing, gun-clinging Americans is clearly not Russia. (Internet Covert Operations: The USPS mail snails join the Deep State)

It’s Washington, D.C.

And for now, Republican lawmakers are useless strawmen in the fight against the Deep State.

That’s because Republicans got the ball rolling in 2001 with the passage of the Patriot Act. For that, they deserve our heartfelt contempt.

Their mistake was forgetting the fundamental Judeo-Christian understanding of human nature. That’s to say, all human beings are fundamentally evil and untrustworthy. That’s why power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

America’s Founders designed a limited government to deny that power to those who represent us – not rule over us.

The election of Donald Trump in 2016 upset the apple cart of post-constitutional America. And before he ever raised his right hand to take the oath of office, the full force of the Deep State descended on his intelligence advisor, Gen. Michael Flynn.

As the Reuters news service noted on January 5, 2017:





“Trump security adviser Michael Flynn, who as head of the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency under President Barack Obama sometimes clashed with other intelligence agencies, favors restructuring and paring back the ODNI.”

One month later, Flynn resigned. US intelligence agencies and their media plants tarred him, as they later did Trump, as an asset of Russia. And a corrupt Justice Department prosecuted Flynn for “lying to the FBI.” A process crime that neither Hillary Clinton nor disgraced and fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe ever answered for.

Biden’s accusation that Russia is behind the Colonial Pipeline disruption is dubious.

It’s far more likely the Deep State is testing plans to impede the ability of outraged Americans to travel. Like the ones who drove from all corners of the country to protest the great election steal of 2020 and descended on Capitol Hill last January 6th.

And the Security State appears to be using the tools of the Cold War to secure its hold over Washington.

For the Deep State, the enemy is not Russia. It’s you.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub