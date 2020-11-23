Timing is everything, and Powell’s Kraken appearing in the nick of time

Timing is everything, and the Kraken has appeared in the nick of time. When Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was fired on November 9, this writer speculated as to why. It was odd timing, in the middle of the fight for the soul of America. Yet President Trump decided the time to fire Esper was right. Now it is beginning to make sense. The Kraken that attorney Sidney Powell said she was about to unleash, has been exposed.

It is the Dominion Smartmatic servers in Spain and Germany.

Esper was fired on Nov 9th. Chris Miller, a former Green Beret, and an under-Secretary, not the next in line, became acting Secretary of Defense. A few days later his first order to the Pentagon is to cede operational control of Special Operations Command directly to him.

This is another odd occurrence.

A few days after that, we now learn that Dominion’s servers in Germany (and possibly Spain) are seized. This is about 11 or 12 November. Allow this investigator to speculate that some special operations forces seized those servers under orders of Trump, through Chris Miller, before the deep state FBI and CIA could take control of them.





And, now, Sidney Powell is saying, “the good guys” have the servers.

These servers could prove to be the smoking gun that dooms Joe Biden and the Democratic party.

Whatever is on those servers could prove to be the worst act of treason or sabotage in America, ever. If they contain proof of altering votes from the 28 states that used Dominion Voting Systems machines, it will alter American politics for the next half-century or more.

Fighting an uphill battle to reverse the election

Of course, neither you nor I know what is on those servers. What is on them must then be brought before a court of law. Attorneys from Dominion and every left-wing group will try to delay any court appearance of documents relating to this election.

Sidney Powell representing ‘we the people’, now not a member of the Trump legal team, is not a match for the power, and money, that George Soros and other Democrat billionaire donors can raise to delay anything from going to court.

Just look at when the deep state digs in, just how obstructionist it can be.

As good an attorney as Powell is, she cannot get General Flynn’s case dismissed, even though the law is on her side. This is the level of obstruction that will be forthcoming in an effort to overturn this election.

Right now there is a monumental movement trying to get Biden sworn into office before any evidence of fraud can be presented. The task for Powell and Trump’s legal team is gargantuan. Just to get evidence of wrongdoing before any court will be a Herculean achievement.

And then to have an adjudication before January 20th is almost beyond achievable. This is the task facing Powell and Trump’s legal team. Also hindering any just outcome is the MSM, including Fox News, that is hiding any information that relates to Dominion.

This president cannot even hope to win in the field of public opinion.

Any mention of Dominion in the MSM is to protect them and obfuscate any wrong they might have perpetuated. The left is in lockstep trying to get Biden over the finish line. They know that once control of the government is in Democrat’s hands, all investigations of voter fraud disappear.

The fight for freedom

Once Powell’s Kraken is released, it is just the beginning of the fight for freedom. The deck is stacked against President Trump, as it has been ever since he was sworn in, but Justice can still prevail.





It all depends on what is on those servers. We will see what they produce this week.

Nonetheless, timing is everything.

If Powell’s investigators had not learned of Dominion’s overseas servers, and if Trump had not replaced Esper, who had already shown his unwillingness to help this president during the height of the uprisings this summer, no one would ever know about the suspected fraud from overseas sources.

While there is no easy or sure path to victory, there is a path. It all depends on what’s on those servers. And if they can get them before a court in time to reverse this election.

Freedom takes a fighter, and lucky for Americans our President is a fighter.

Never give up the good fight.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition. Follow Joseph on parler @writerworks9

Lead Photo: By en:Pierre Denys de Montfort / fr:Etienne Claude Voysard – from en:Image:Colossal octopus by Pierre Denys de Montfort.jpg where it was uploaded by en:user:Salleman., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=977733