Time to vanquish election Gotham with Truth, Justice, the American Way

SAN DIEGO: A plan years in the making is unraveling to steal America from its people. While ANTIFA, BLM, and Left media ramped up a pre-election Gotham, dark forces mobilized. Conspirators reveled in dirty politics to elect ‘Gotham’s guy’, using Dominion. Punishers now coerce to concede, sending thousands of threats to GSA chief Emily Murphy, handling the transition. Murphy stood her legal ground waiting for a constitutionally – certified president Dec 14.

Just because Biden transition has been greenlighted by Trump, it doesn’t mean the conspirators have won.

We can be thankful for those among us staking their reputations – even their lives for justice. As we gather to pray Thanksgiving Day, may we find strength in our humility. May we be empowered to stop the spread of corruption in a time that makes the biggest possible difference.

No matter what the Electoral outcome is, Gotham’s guy will be a thief to 72 million Americans who cast their vote for Trump. Biden said yesterday “America is back.” America never left. Joe Biden will usher in Gotham.





The truth will not be denied nor overrun in this election. Gotham cannot prevail. Thanks to superheroes like Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Rudy Giuliani, Jay Sekulow, Jenna Ellis, and many others on the legal front.

Bring Dominion to justice. Fraud no longer a mere theory.

Everywhere Dominion is used officials can depend on customized election results. Proven so at

one of the world’s biggest information security gatherings. In 2019 Def Con organized a “shakedown of voting machines” at the annual “Voting Machine Hacking Village” One hundred hackers are let loose to “find and exploit their vulnerabilities,” Mother Jones reported.

Hackers broke into every single one and wrote a report. “The authors pointed out that every piece of assembled equipment is certified for use in at least one US jurisdiction.”

“The report urges election officials to use machines relying on voter-marked paper ballots and pair those with “statistically rigorous post-election audits” to verify the outcome of elections reflects the will of voters. The authors also warn that supply chain issues “continue to pose significant security risks,” including cases where machines include hardware components of foreign origin, or where election administrators deploy foreign-based software, cloud, or other remote services,” says Mother Jones.

The hackers use old ways and found new ways of compromising everyone’s machines. Ultimately, the report lists flaws vulnerable to manipulations that have been around for years. As Powell exposes about Dominion.

The authors warn “that without continued efforts to increase funding, upgrade technology, and adopt voter-marked paper ballot systems, “we fear that the 2020 presidential elections will realize the worst fears only hinted at during the 2016 elections: insecure, attacked, and ultimately distrusted.”

How can the media, Left officials look in Gotham’s mirror without cringing?

They tell people ‘no problems with voting machines’. ‘No evidence of fraud’. ‘Everything’s secure’. Even as attorney’s Sidney Powell and Lin Wood are producing sworn testimonies and math experts are showing real-time cheating on vote counts.

Eric Coomer, a key engineer who wrote much of the code for Dominion/Smartmatic software said that when threats are assessed they do not go back for to recertify. Only offer advice to jurisdictions on how to secure systems. Your average poll worker in charge of the ‘integrity of the vote’ on a machine they did not make?

Dominion denies anything but perfection, yet their VP told ANTIFA “he’d made sure that Biden would win.” We know a lot from proven hacks on Dominion/Diebold machines – to Venezuelan-born software to insure a dictator’s reelection. We know millions of Trump’s votes ended up in cyber hell, the backs of secret trucks, garbage cans, and shredders. What a caper.

Democrats condemned Scytl then used it in their Gotham scheme.

Scytl voting software used in the 2020 election had a line back to Russian mobsters entrenched in Spain’s Mediterranean Coast in the mid-1990s, according to Brian Mohr at medium.com.





Scytl was contacted by Catalonia’s government to “obtain a software platform that would allow them to manage (elections) without the need of intermediaries or suppliers.” Or security oversight?

The same Scytl software with a complex and flawed history influences the 2016 elections; ties to the infamous Russia hoax, claims Mohr. Resulting in a failed tactic to oust the president held hostage for the last four years.

Scytl the company Microsoft invested $40 million in.

Dominion machines use Scytl’s operating system to power up. Servers recently seized in Frankfurt for investigation of fraud. Conspirators never rest to douse the flame of free elections.

Scytl voting software was flawed. Georgia bought it anyway.

“The Kennesaw State University Center for Election Systems was under contract with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office to “program and test all the state voting machines, train election workers and distribute the electronic voter-registration database to each county.” Passwords for election workers to sign into the election servers to prepare ballots and tabulate votes were found unsecured on the center’s servers for months,” says Mohr.

Did your mama teach you not start a fight, but say to end it? Lin Wood lays it out.

“Walls of Jericho are crumbling down. Soon we will take out country back.”

Good morning. Walls of Jericho are crumbling down. Soon we will take our country back. “Threat” below has now been removed by Twitter. Pay no attention to Sunday deadline. Gather with loved ones on Thanksgiving. Prepare for American Holiday. Love & protect them. Thank God. pic.twitter.com/dJuW8HH3kX — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 24, 2020

The Shoe on the other foot.

Depending on the Electoral outcome – we will likely see protests with rioters ‘taking it to the streets’. When Donald Trump wins rightful reelection – a storm may unleash on America. What ANTIFA and BLM do freely today was a prosecutable crime not that long ago. When permission was required to ‘take it to the streets’.

Although the Bill of Rights guarantees the right of the people to peaceably assemble, herein lies the caveat during a time of great political unrest. The National Mobilization Committee to End the War in Vietnam (MOBE) required applications to march and assemble. Justice prosecuted people for crossing state lines to riot.

The criminal case 69CR180, United States v. Dellinger et al,

is a complete reversal in the trial of the Chicago Seven to the lack of law and order today.

From the National Archives:

David Dellinger, Rennie Davis, Tom Hayden, Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Lee Weiner, John Froines, and Bobby Seale were accused of inciting riots during the Democratic National Convention of 1968. On March 20, 1969, the grand jury returned indictments on the eight persons on charges of conspiracy to travel in interstate commerce with the intent to incite a riot, in violation of the Anti-Riot Act. Six of the defendants indicted on individual charges of traveling in interstate commerce with the intent to incite a riot, in violation of the Anti-Riot Act. The trial of these individuals began on September 24, 1969, and lasted 13 months. On November 5, Judge Hoffman sentenced Bobby Seale to four years in prison for contempt of court and declared a mistrial in the prosecution of Seale.

Bobby Seale co-founded the Black Panther Party in 1966. These activities were primarily in protest of Democrat President Lyndon B. Johnson’s policies on the Vietnam War. Rioters vigorously contested during the presidential primary campaign and at the Democrat convention itself. The people in the protest chanted, “The whole world is watching.”

So as Jericho crumbles remember and give thanks for…

A perfect incantation as the Democrats’ crime of the century unravels in their pervasive Gotham world.

Knowing heroes in our midst. Understanding truth for ourselves. We have reason to be grateful for a history of courage, endurance, sacrifice, and achievement. And the valiant guardians of freedoms. I am thankful to live country where dreams are still reachable. No matter what background in life.

We are as strong as we are humble. We know pride weakens and conspirators ultimately destroy themselves. America withstands attackers on a foundation of prayer. May the lesson learned this election be we never again ignore the warnings. To forever vanquish Gotham.

