Time to close America’s teacher’s unions and public schools forever

LOS ANGELES: The COVID-19 Coronavirus has turned life upside down. In addition to the 130,000 Americans who have died, it has also led to a scrambling of brains. Normally lucid individuals are promoting crazy ideas. Nowhere is this more true than in the world of public education and Teacher Unions. Maybe we need to consider letting the public schools close, the teacher unions die and put education back in the hands of the private sector

Public schools in many areas have been closed since March.

President Donald Trump is demanding that colleges and elementary schools in New York City reopen in time for the fall semester. Leading conservatives including Mark Levin and Tucker Carlson are echoing President Trump’s call to reopen the public schools.

Why in the name of all things holy would any conservative advocate for such a mind-numbingly terrible idea?

Perhaps COVID-19 causes temporary insanity.

We now live in a country where liberals want to keep the public schools closed and conservatives want them open. The liberal motivation is obvious. The unions always come first. The National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers want more money to do less work. College professors are notorious for being lazy when it comes to the classroom. Actual teaching cuts into time that can be spent on getting published or attending riots.





Conservatives have fallen into the trap that normally befalls liberals.

In the liberal mind, anything a conservative suggests has to be bad simply because a conservative suggested it.

“Orange Man Bad” is the newest iteration of reflexive thinking. If Trump shows interest in Hydroxychloroquine, liberals must oppose the drug. If Trump pulls out from the Iran Nuclear Deal or the Paris Climate Agreement, liberals insist that those agreements are spectacular. Additionally, liberals are gambling that keeping schools closed will create enough misery to keep voters angry at Trump in time for the November presidential election.

NEA President Randi Weingarten is actively campaigning for former Vice President Joe Biden. With liberals, the children are always the last priority of the teachers’ unions. Ivy League colleges led by Harvard are embarrassingly liberal. They are now charging students full tuition while keeping professors in their ivory towers away from the students. The Barack Obama tradition of welfare without work is alive and well in academia.

As little as professors do, now they are seeking to do even less. Of course, they want the sweetheart lifestyle that comes with receiving money for doing nothing.

Betting on liberals to be wrong is a solid bet, but not a guaranteed one.

Even a broken clock is right twice a day. Liberals are right to keep the schools closed, but for the wrong reasons. it is wrong for conservatives to reflexively oppose a fantastic turn of events just because it emanated from the most unlikely of sources. Conservatives have the best chance in the last 50 years to permanently crush and eliminate the public school system for all the right reasons.

Public schools have failed. They have failed to keep our kids safe. They have allowed drugs to overwhelm our young people. School shootings are on the rise and are now expected to increase as schools remove police protection. A reoccurring trend is schoolchildren killing each other over a pair of sneakers or a designer jacket. (Two men are arrested for the murder of a high school girl, 18, ‘after robbing her of $935 Adidas Yeezy sneakers’)

Public schools are helpless to stop bullying.

In fact, public schools and colleges make bullying far worse. These institutions of lower learning indoctrinate our children with leftist anti-American garbage that directly contravenes what many parents are teaching their own kids.

Where do you think people like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez come from?

AOC and her ilk are brainwashed at an early age. Add to that the dozens of vice principals who do nothing but push papers back and forth to keep themselves employed by looking busy. In every public school, at least one of them is in charge of regulating teachers. This is accomplished by forcing teachers to spend every waking minute on pointless lesson plans that many teachers hate.

Doing lesson plans is not teaching. It is busy work that takes away from teaching.

The Teacher’s Unions are the very worst.

The unions advocate for everyone except the students. The educational standards get lower. As unqualified teachers get hired, students become dumber. Then these students go to college and get degrees in LGBTQ French veganism taught by a genius with a Ph.D. in 18th century Albanian footwear.





Students graduate knowing how to protest but not how to speak proper English, balance a checkbook, or do anything that matters. That is our public school system.

The faux concerns about the children are an excuse balloon that conservatives can easily puncture.

Trump should provide massive tax credits and vouchers to parents for their children to attend private schools, charter schools, religious schools, and even home schools. Trump should dare Democrats to block it. He can include it in the next stimulus package. He can frame it as an ultimate bipartisan compromise.

Liberals get to keep public schools closed while parents have other options should they wish to pursue them. Liberals in education can stay home while America’s children can roll right past them into actual learning at an alternative institution.

Conservatives must not let short-term concerns over an election lead to horrendous policy decisions.

Liberals have given conservatives an opening, and conservatives must seize it. The longer public schools and universities stay closed, the more people will realize that they are at best useless and at worst harmful. Conservatives must engage in real conservatism.

Flood parents with educational choice, competition, and free-market options immediately. Get as many students transferred out of public schools and universities as rapidly as possible. Then let those anachronistic public institutions do what they do best…fail. Let them go bankrupt, wither, and die.

When public schools and universities are closed forever, our children may have a chance at success in America. Even better for us all, they might learn to love America, and each other, again.

Lead Image: Photo by Suzy Hazelwood from Pexels – https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-scale-photo-of-children-dancing-on-street-3170082/