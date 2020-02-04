Time for post-impeachment Republicans to get their Trump on

WASHINGTON. An old Italian proverb says “revenge is a dish best served cold.” And with the partisan impeachment of President Donald Trump all but over – except for the celebratory popping of Champagne corks – Republican payback should certainly be an icy delicacy served up on a silver tray.

Lindsey Graham channels Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says the Judiciary Committee he chairs will investigate the origins of Ukrainian quid pro quo; the real one involving former Vice President Joe Biden, not the hoax that fueled Trump’s impeachment.

He also promises to cast much-needed light on the motivations of CIA whistleblower Eric Ciaramella. The man who triggered the impeachment coup with nothing more than dubious hearsay accusations. (Whistleblower Was Overheard in ’17 Discussing With Ally How to Remove Trump

“If you want to exonerate the president, American people, and you want to deter future impeachments like this, make sure President Trump gets re-elected. And lets fire Nancy Pelosi.”

Then, summoning his inner Trump, Graham promised that in the weeks to come, committees of the United States Senate will continue the work begun by the president in his telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart. That Senate Republicans will investigate Vice President Joe Biden’s corrupt dealings in Ukraine on behalf of his son Hunter.

An inquiry the Democrat/Media complex insisted was an impeachable “high crime.”

Asked how Republicans will respond if House Democrats continue harassing the president by calling former White House advisor John Bolton to testify before Congress on Trump’s “pressuring” Ukraine, Graham said:

“As they talk to Bolton, I’m going to bring in State Department officials and ask them, ‘Why didn’t you do something about the obvious conflict of interest Joe Biden had?’… We’re going to get to the bottom of this and I can prove beyond any doubt that Joe Biden’s effort in the Ukraine to root out corruption was undercut because he let his son sit on the board of the most corrupt company in the Ukraine. And we’re not going to give him a pass on that.”

Get a new attitude

If Graham holds true to his promise, it represents a seismic shift in temperament from that of the customary kicked, whimpering, and reliably loyal Republican dogs in relation to their cruel Democratic masters.

Utah’s dishonorable Mitt Romney – the twitchy, leg-humping toy poodle of the Senate – best represents this flawed breed of gutless Republican.

Rejecting the gulag

Republicans who long for the days of “civility” speak the language of, well, losers. They remain utterly oblivious in the wake of the Democratic Party’s failed banana-republic coup against a sitting Republican president. A hard-left party that contemplates nominating a devout Marxist/Leninist as their presidential standard bearer.

Speaking of Democrat Sen. Bernie Sanders, his South Carolina field organizer Martin Weissgerber recently admitted to a Project Veritas hidden camera his burning desire to imprison Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in a Soviet-style gulag.

But Weissgerber assured the hidden camera,

“The gulags were founded as reeducation camps.”

Russian writer, philosopher, and Soviet gulag survivor, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, wrote in his book “The Gulag Archipelago”:





“Ideology – that is what gives evildoing its long-sought justification and gives the evildoer the necessary steadfastness and determination… Thanks to ideology, the twentieth century was fated to experience evildoing on a scale calculated in the millions…. And who was it that destroyed these millions? Without evildoings, there would have been no [Gulag] Archipelago.”

For the sake of the American Republic, let’s hope the GOP gets its Donald Trump on, takes off the kid gloves (mittens), and combats a political party whose ignorant and evil minions would love nothing better than to reeducate us in the darker realities of history.

Top Image: US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zalenskiy. Photo: The White House.